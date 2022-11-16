Read full article on original website
Nets set return date for suspended Kyrie Irving
The Brooklyn Nets appear ready to put Kyrie Irving’s current controversy behind them. The Nets are expected to clear Irving to play Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, ending his suspension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. If that is the case, Irving will have sat for eight games after promoting an antisemitic film on his Twitter account.
NBA roundup: Royce O'Neale, Nets tip Blazers at buzzer
November 18 - Royce O'Neale capped his first career triple-double by converting the tiebreaking tip-in with 0.7 second remaining as the visiting Brooklyn Nets earned a 109-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores career high in win
Markkanen provided 38 points (15-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over the Suns. Markkanen set a new career high with 38 points, which also led the team Friday night. It was an incredibly efficient shooting effort, as he went an impressive 15-for-18 from the field. He's had a great season so far, but this level of efficiency will be difficult to replicate. The former lottery pick is averaging 22.2 points on 54.4 percent shooting this season.
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma to the Suns?
And according to recent reports, the Phoenix Suns have expressed interest in Kuzma. A report from The Athletic discusses the possibility of a trade involving the Washington Wizards. This is part of an ongoing search for the Suns to get rid of Jae Crowder, who has not stepped on the court this season.
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame scuffle that includes ex-MVP knocking over ladder
The Philadelphia 76ers earned a hard-fought 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but the hardest fighting was reserved for after the game. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 4 of 15 from the foul line Friday and is hovering at an underwhelming 58.7 percent for the season, attempted to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center court after the game. Philadelphia backup center Montrezl Harrell took issue with that. He and assistant coach Jordan Love returned to the court and Harrell took the ball from the two-time MVP.
CBS Sports
Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
Jerami Grant reveals Damian Lillard’s role in recruitment to Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers are sitting pretty to begin the season. The team owns a 10-4 record and is atop the Western Conference standings, one game ahead of the second-place Phoenix Suns. A big reason for Portland’s excellent play thus far has been the addition of Jerami Grant. He has embraced being the No. 2 option on the Blazers behind Damian Lillard after being the de facto top scorer with the Detroit Pistons last season.
Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Posts A Message On His Instagram After The Nets' Close Win Against The Trail Blazers
Since joining the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons' career has been going downward. Last season, he couldn't play even a single game for the Nets due to recovering from his injuries. Many people claimed that Simmons faked his injuries, but he clapped back at those people recently. Either way, Simmons didn't...
Lakers getting much-needed Dennis Schroder, Thomas Bryant boost vs. Pistons
Reinforcements are on the way for the Los Angeles Lakers. According to head coach Darvin Ham — confirming expectations over the past week — point guard Dennis Schroder and center Thomas Bryant will make their 2022-23 debuts on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena. Schroder...
CBS Sports
Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Just 13 minutes in start
Powell closed Friday's 127-99 victory over the Nuggets with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes. Powell started for the sixth straight game but once again failed to come close to putting up tangible fantasy production. He is currently the 250th ranked player this season, presenting as the poster child for players whose real-life value far outweighs their fantasy value. Barring a huge shift, he can be left on waivers in all but the deepest of formats.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Paces scoring attack
Kuzma logged 21 points (9-24 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Kuzma struggled to find his shooting touch in this one and needed 24 attempts from the field to hit 21 points, but he led the Wizards in scoring and also stuffed the stat sheet. Turnovers continue to be a problem for the forward, as he's turned the ball over four or more times in each of his last five matchups.
Ja Morant week-to-week with ankle sprain
The Grizzlies star has a grade one ankle sprain.
CBS Sports
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey says Lakers' LeBron James would have 'no chance' in NFL
Long before reaching basketball superstardom, LeBron James was an elite football recruit at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio. James only played high school football for two years, but his skills as a wide receiver led to him being described as a "taller, slower version of Randy Moss" and referenced in the same sentence as Jerry Rice.
Nets And Trail Blazers Injury Reports
The Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers have announced their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.
CJ McCollum scores 23 points, Pelicans top Bulls 124-110
CHICAGO - CJ McCollum scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 22 points and the New Orleans Pelicans won their second straight game without Zion Williamson in the lineup, beating the Chicago Bulls 124-110 on Wednesday night. Trey Murphy III hit five 3s and finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds...
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 20 points Friday
Thompson produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 111-101 win over New York. Thompson scored at least 20 points for just the second time this season, highlighting just what a struggle it has been thus far. Outside the top 200 in standard leagues, a case can be made outlining the stance that he could be viewed as a streaming option only. However, given the proven track record, managers should continue to hold, at least for another few weeks, to see if he can build off what was an encouraging performance Friday.
CBS Sports
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic
Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
Yardbarker
Watch: Royce O'Neale completes triple-double in coolest way possible
In five NBA seasons, Royce O'Neale had never had a triple-double. He completed one at the most crucial time Thursday night. Going into the Nets' final possession with the score tied at 107-107, O'Neale had nine points, 10 rebounds, and a career-high 11 assists (his previous high was eight). But when Kevin Durant's jumper bounced off the rim, O'Neale snuck in for a game-winning, triple-double-completing tip-in.
