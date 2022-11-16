ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Nets set return date for suspended Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets appear ready to put Kyrie Irving’s current controversy behind them. The Nets are expected to clear Irving to play Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, ending his suspension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. If that is the case, Irving will have sat for eight games after promoting an antisemitic film on his Twitter account.
MEMPHIS, NY
CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores career high in win

Markkanen provided 38 points (15-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over the Suns. Markkanen set a new career high with 38 points, which also led the team Friday night. It was an incredibly efficient shooting effort, as he went an impressive 15-for-18 from the field. He's had a great season so far, but this level of efficiency will be difficult to replicate. The former lottery pick is averaging 22.2 points on 54.4 percent shooting this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma to the Suns?

And according to recent reports, the Phoenix Suns have expressed interest in Kuzma. A report from The Athletic discusses the possibility of a trade involving the Washington Wizards. This is part of an ongoing search for the Suns to get rid of Jae Crowder, who has not stepped on the court this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame scuffle that includes ex-MVP knocking over ladder

The Philadelphia 76ers earned a hard-fought 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but the hardest fighting was reserved for after the game. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 4 of 15 from the foul line Friday and is hovering at an underwhelming 58.7 percent for the season, attempted to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center court after the game. Philadelphia backup center Montrezl Harrell took issue with that. He and assistant coach Jordan Love returned to the court and Harrell took the ball from the two-time MVP.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season

The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Jerami Grant reveals Damian Lillard’s role in recruitment to Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are sitting pretty to begin the season. The team owns a 10-4 record and is atop the Western Conference standings, one game ahead of the second-place Phoenix Suns. A big reason for Portland’s excellent play thus far has been the addition of Jerami Grant. He has embraced being the No. 2 option on the Blazers behind Damian Lillard after being the de facto top scorer with the Detroit Pistons last season.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Just 13 minutes in start

Powell closed Friday's 127-99 victory over the Nuggets with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes. Powell started for the sixth straight game but once again failed to come close to putting up tangible fantasy production. He is currently the 250th ranked player this season, presenting as the poster child for players whose real-life value far outweighs their fantasy value. Barring a huge shift, he can be left on waivers in all but the deepest of formats.
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Paces scoring attack

Kuzma logged 21 points (9-24 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Kuzma struggled to find his shooting touch in this one and needed 24 attempts from the field to hit 21 points, but he led the Wizards in scoring and also stuffed the stat sheet. Turnovers continue to be a problem for the forward, as he's turned the ball over four or more times in each of his last five matchups.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey says Lakers' LeBron James would have 'no chance' in NFL

Long before reaching basketball superstardom, LeBron James was an elite football recruit at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio. James only played high school football for two years, but his skills as a wide receiver led to him being described as a "taller, slower version of Randy Moss" and referenced in the same sentence as Jerry Rice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox 32 Chicago

CJ McCollum scores 23 points, Pelicans top Bulls 124-110

CHICAGO - CJ McCollum scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 22 points and the New Orleans Pelicans won their second straight game without Zion Williamson in the lineup, beating the Chicago Bulls 124-110 on Wednesday night. Trey Murphy III hit five 3s and finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 20 points Friday

Thompson produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 111-101 win over New York. Thompson scored at least 20 points for just the second time this season, highlighting just what a struggle it has been thus far. Outside the top 200 in standard leagues, a case can be made outlining the stance that he could be viewed as a streaming option only. However, given the proven track record, managers should continue to hold, at least for another few weeks, to see if he can build off what was an encouraging performance Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic

Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Watch: Royce O'Neale completes triple-double in coolest way possible

In five NBA seasons, Royce O'Neale had never had a triple-double. He completed one at the most crucial time Thursday night. Going into the Nets' final possession with the score tied at 107-107, O'Neale had nine points, 10 rebounds, and a career-high 11 assists (his previous high was eight). But when Kevin Durant's jumper bounced off the rim, O'Neale snuck in for a game-winning, triple-double-completing tip-in.
BROOKLYN, NY

