TDOT: Road projects take 15 years to complete on average

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reveals it takes an average of 15 years to finish a road project. Both state leaders and TDOT said that the wait time is unacceptable. This comes to the surface as Governor Bill Lee holds budget hearings lasting over a week.
Firefighters battle house fire in Mt. Juliet Thursday night

Mt Juliet, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Mt. Juliet Fire Department says a home on Central Pike caught fire Thursday night. The home is on the 7400 block of Central Pike. Firefighters with the Mt. Juliet Fire Department are working alongside members of WEMA to provide mutual aid and water supply.
