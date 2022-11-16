Read full article on original website
TDOT: Road projects take 15 years to complete on average
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reveals it takes an average of 15 years to finish a road project. Both state leaders and TDOT said that the wait time is unacceptable. This comes to the surface as Governor Bill Lee holds budget hearings lasting over a week.
How young is too young? New report shows older TN kindergartners perform better in school
A new study from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office finds a direct correlation between a child’s age and whether they’re ready to begin school. Researchers found the older a student enters school, the better they perform into third grade and up to sixth grade. Data shows students who...
TN Supreme Court: Life sentence for juvenile homicide offenders is unconstitutional
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a narrow ruling by the Tennessee Supreme Court, it is now unconstitutional in Tennessee for a juvenile homicide offender to receive a mandatory life sentence. This decision is based on the Eighth Amendment in the United States Constitution, which states that cruel and unusual punishment shall not be inflicted.
Michigan AG joins coalition in efforts to prevent alleged illegal student debt collection
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday joined a bipartisan coalition that filed an amicus brief in support of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s efforts to combat alleged illegal debt collection practices in the student loan industry. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, also known...
Firefighters battle house fire in Mt. Juliet Thursday night
Mt Juliet, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Mt. Juliet Fire Department says a home on Central Pike caught fire Thursday night. The home is on the 7400 block of Central Pike. Firefighters with the Mt. Juliet Fire Department are working alongside members of WEMA to provide mutual aid and water supply.
