Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest Town in IndianaDianaSouth Bend, IN
BCH Celebrates CEO’s 40th AnniversaryBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Related
abc57.com
57 Minute Miracle: Miracle in a South Bend classroom
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- ABC57's 57 Minute Miracle series is back for the 2022 holiday season! Meteorologist Maci Tetrick started the series at the Riverwalk in Mishawaka. How does this series work? Maci asks someone (at random) if they know of anyone else who could use a holiday miracle. If the first person (the miracle maker) can get us to the second person in 57 minutes or less, they will receive the miracle: $570. The catch? The miracle maker can't tell the other person what is happening; it has to stay a surprise.
abc57.com
Fun & Games with Golic: winging it
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - On this week's Fun and Games with Golic, ABC57 Kickoff's Allison Hayes and Notre Dame legend Mike Golic battle it out at a…Chili's?. The duo is joined by Golic's son, Mike Golic, Jr., for the last Fun and Games of the season.
abc57.com
Registration now open for Niles Frigid 5K
NILES, Mich. -- The Niles Frigid 5K Run and Walk is now open for registration. The run will take place on January 14, and registration will be allowed until 8:30 a.m. on race day. There are running and walking categories, with registration costing a total of $30 per person. Runners...
abc57.com
Goshen Hometown holiday celebration
GOSHEN, Ind. --On December 2, from 5 to 9 p.m., find the holidays early in Goshen's downtown at the merry First Friday's event, Hometown Holiday. The City Art Garage located at the corner of Main and Jefferson, has a shop of festive, open-air holiday market featuring locally made, seasonal crafts, wreaths, cards, ornaments and candles.
abc57.com
George Wilson Park to open early for limited-time tubing
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Due to early-season snowfall, George Wilson Park will be open for tubing on Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Inflatable tubes will be available for purchase and the warming room will feature a fireplace and hot chocolate. Tubing hill hours will depend on weather and hill...
abc57.com
Warming stations across Michiana
Friday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Howard Park Event Center (604 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend) Monday through Thursday - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday - 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday - 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Martin Luther King...
abc57.com
South Bend Farmers Market hosting holiday shopping event December 4
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Farmers Market is hosting a special holiday shopping event on December 4. Residents can shop from local vendors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The café will also have a special menu available for shoppers. The South Bend Farmers Market is located...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Mayor gives sneak peek of new downtown development, the Ironworks Building
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Mishawaka Mayor, Dave Wood, gave ABC57 an exclusive first look at the city's newest development, the Ironworks Building. "We want to embrace the fact that yeah, it gets cold, we can't change that. But boy, we can sure have fun and take advantage of that," Wood said. "And so, we decided to-- very deliberately-- to bring ice and events and a café to downtown Mishawaka."
max983.net
Food Bank of Northern Indiana to Hold Mobile Turkey Distribution
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold a mobile turkey distribution in Marshall County Monday, November 21. The distribution events will be at the Trinity Lutheran Church at 430 Academy Road in Culver from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET, and the Plymouth Parks pool parking lot at 1500 Grand Avenue in Plymouth from noon to 2 p.m. ET.
abc57.com
George Wilson Park open for winter tubing Thursday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - George Wilson Park in Mishawaka is open on Thursday for winter tubing. The park will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Admission is $4 per person and $3 per tube rental. Tubing hours depend on weather and hill conditions. For updates, visit the Mishawaka Parks and...
abc57.com
South Bend Cubs release Marvel-inspired merchandise
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - New Marvel-inspired South Bend Cubs merchandise is now available online and at the Cubs team store just in time for the holiday season. The South Bend Cubs unveiled its new Marvel-inspired logo during New York Comic Con in October. The logo is part of the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" program in conjunction with Marvel Entertainment and Minor League Baseball.
abc57.com
Volunteers at Buchanan art center adapt during winter storm to keep sidewalks clear
BUCHANAN, Mich. – The recent snowstorm has hit Southwest Michigan hard, and left hundreds of people without power for parts of the day, after blanketing the area with snow. Buchanan Township saw at least thirteen inches worth of snowfall, but for some areas further south, the snow was a little less intense.
abc57.com
Silver alert for three missing children in Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The South Bend Police need your help finding three missing children, believed to be in extreme danger. 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell who is a 5-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell who is a 4-foot 6-inch-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 64 pounds, and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell who is a 6-year-old 3 foot 2-inch-tall black female with black hair with beads in it and brown eyes.
22 WSBT
Snow in Indiana to taper off, bursts of snow to continue in southwest Michigan
The heavy bursts of snow in Indiana start to taper off this afternoon but the heavy bursts of snow continue in Southwest lower Michigan. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will continue until 12am Saturday for Berrien and Cass counties. Plan on roads continuing to be snow covered and slick around much of the area where we’ve seen that snow. We won’t be doing any natural melting. Temperatures in the 20s this afternoon and evening drop down to 15 tonight and wind chills fall to near 3 by Saturday morning. Wind chills will not be above 20 for the rest of the weekend.
abc57.com
Warming centers open across South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A number of warming centers are in place across South Bend for residents needing to get out of the cold. Warming centers can be found at the following locations:. Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St.) Monday through Thursday - 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sweet Thangs Café, Pizza and Bakery In Hartford Mourn The Loss of Owner
The community of Hartford has lost an amazing woman, as recently Sweet Thangs Café, Pizza and Bakery in Hartford had the unfortunate responsibility to inform their followers that one of their own, Elaine Johnson suddenly passed away:. It is with an overwhelmingly heavy heart that, as it circulates amongst...
abc57.com
More slide-offs and crashes as roads remain icy
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Many Michiana streets turned into ice rinks overnight, causing nearly 100 slide-offs and crashes in the area on Friday. “As soon as I got into Mishawaka, it was just a white-out,” says Michael Slaninka, a local driver. Slaninka was one of the many drivers...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Street Department suspends leaf pick-up November 17-27
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Street Department is suspending fall leaf collection from November 17 through 27 because of weather conditions. Collection services will resume for the final round during the week of November 28 through December 2, weather permitting.
abc57.com
Job fair hosted by South Bend Community School Corporation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --A job fair was hosted at the Brown Community Learning Center on November 17 by the South Bend Community School Corporation, in attempt to recruit new teachers and staff for the new year. The event saw a good turnout meeting with the community to talk about open...
Comments / 0