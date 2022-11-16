Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
City of South Bend to resume leaf pickup
The City of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, November 22 after being suspended last week due to snow. With the short holiday week, City crews will finish portions that were not picked up in the first pass of Zone 5 in the northeast quadrant and Zone 7 in the southeast quadrant.
Can my gas be shut off during winter in Illinois?
(WTVO) — It is getting colder out in Illinois, and people are probably relying on their service providers to keep them warm during the winter months. However, what if a resident cannot make their payment on time? Will their heat be shut off in the dead of winter? Residents can rest easy, however, as it […]
Some parts of Northern Indiana under Winter Storm Warning as lake effect snow moves through
Some parts of Northern and Northwest Indiana are under a Winter Storm Warning until Thursday morning.
The Grand Rapids Press
Police close U.S. 131 for multiple crashes with heaviest snow on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have closed parts of U.S. 131 In Allegan and Kalamazoo counties on Friday, Nov 18, after multiple crashes. The crashes are among many reported in West Michigan the area where lake-effect snow has made driving treacherous, police said. State police closed northbound U.S. 131...
22 WSBT
Housing development plan for Bridgman unveiled
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WSBT) — A local community could soon have a new development in the middle of town. The Lannert Group and Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber unveiled plans for the 25-acre housing and trail in Bridgman last night. It would be located at the corner of Church and Lake...
WGNtv.com
A look at totals in the lake-effect snow belt
SO HOW MUCH LAKE EFFECT SNOW HAS FALLEN ACROSS LAKE MICHIGAN FROM CHICAGO? TURNS OUT LOCAL 13″+ TOTALS REPORTED NEAR BUCHANAN, MI IN BERRIEN COUNTY–AND THE LAKE SNOW CONTINUES FALLING IN THE LAKE-EFFECT SNOW BELT WHILE NON-LAKE EFFECT FLURRIES FLUTTER EARTHWARD AT TIMES IN CHICAGO. The heaviest multi-day...
Winter storm warning issued for West Michigan, lasting into Saturday
WEST MICHIGAN -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for West Michigan and Southwest Michigan, with up to 14 inches of snow possible in some areas. The warning starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties and at 7 a.m. Thursday for Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties.
22 WSBT
Penguin Point closes 7 locations
A popular local fast-food restaurant is closing 7 locations effective immediately. Penguin Point made the announcement Monday afternoon saying it was a difficult decision. The company gave no reason for the closures. WSBT did reach out to the company and CEO but have yet to hear back. Penguin Point, known...
Times-Union Newspaper
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures
Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
22 WSBT
Storm Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued
A WINTER STORM WARNING will go in effect for Berrien and Cass counties in Michigan as well as LaPorte and St. Joseph counties in northern Indiana from 4am Wednesday until 10am Thursday. Heavy, wet lake effect snow will develop late tonight and continue through Thursday morning. 4-6" of snow will...
22 WSBT
Local businesses, police preparing for 'Blackout Wednesday'
Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate being home with family and a kickstart to the holiday season. But the night before, many grab a drink with old friends. "Tomorrow we plan to be packed both bars are going to be open,” said Amber Goddard, O'Rourke's Public House General Manager.
22 WSBT
Michigan State Police reopen two 1973 cold cases
Michigan State Police are reopening a pair of cold cases from 1973 involving two local women. Police say Niles resident Janis Kay Sanders and South Bend resident Janeice Langs went missing in November that year. Investigators say both women had dated Gerald Libertowski at different times. They went missing shortly...
22 WSBT
Update: Silver Alert cancelled for Nancy Brown
This Silver Alert has been cancelled by the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Nancy Brown. Brown is a 32 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, blonde hair with blue and green tips with brown eyes, last seen wearing pink and grey flannel pajamas.
22 WSBT
Funding approved for Mishawaka sports complex
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A proposed Mishawaka sports complex has cleared a major funding hurdle. The Common Council approved issuing city bonds paid for by the county hotel-motel tax to help pay for the $38 million project. The sports complex will go up on Douglas Road near Juday Creek.
WISH-TV
I-65 NB/SB lanes reopen after semis roll over
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police say I-65 northbound and southbound lanes were closed Friday morning at several locations due to rolled over semis. The roads had reopened by Friday afternoon. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the lanes are expected to be closed for at least the next...
22 WSBT
South Bend Elks Lodge gets into Christmas spirit with tree decorating contest
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Christmas is now just 34 days away, and the South Bend Elks Lodge is gearing up for the holiday by having a Christmas tree decorating contest. Teams of four work together to decorate a tree with a theme of their choice. One tree has...
22 WSBT
One injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Police are investigating a shooting in South Bend Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Eddy Street, across the street from School Field. South Bend Police tell WSBT 22 that paramedics took one male to the hospital...
22 WSBT
Plow truck driver dies in crash
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A Starke County plow truck driver is dead after a crash early Friday morning. WKVI is reporting the accident happened near U-S 30 and 600 East in Hamlet. Police say the Starke County Highway Department plow slid off the road and rolled over in...
One injured after Cass County crash
Weather and road conditions are likely to blame for a crash that set one person to the hospital Friday night.
DNR: Indiana man illegally dumped more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to illegally dumping more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into a lake in Plainfield, Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Michael Sullivan of Griffith entered a guilty plea in October to one count of importing live fish without a permit. For […]
