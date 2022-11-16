Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOMI Owensboro
Your Little Elf Can Have a Fun Painting Party with Santa in Owensboro
As you know, Santa Claus is coming to town. We're just over a month away from Christmas Day and there are all sorts of fun holiday activities lined up for kids here in Owensboro-Daviess County. The big guy is showing up around town a lot these days. Among those special...
Stay On the Ground While Enjoying a Meal in a Ski Gondola With Unique Southern Indiana Experience
One Evansville, Indiana attraction is offering the opportunity for you to enjoy a meal inside a ski gondola, all while keeping yourself firmly planted on the ground. Your fear of heights won't interfere with your ability to enjoy a meal inside a ski gondola when you make a reservation at Evansville's NOCO Park with their Mount NOCO Winter Experience. If a ski gondola isn't your thing or maybe you want to bring more than a friend or two, check out their igloos!
2023 Drone Photo Calendar Celebrates the Beauty of Owensboro, Kentucky
Over the weekend, I called the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade for Owensboro Times. That parade coverage featured several cameras positioned along the parade route on 2nd Street downtown. The most stunning images of the night, however, were captured by a drone flying above the parade route and getting shots of Owensboro from the east and the west. The shots were fantastic and the parade looked tremendous against the backdrop of the Blue Bridge, the other downtown landmarks and a glorious sunset that truly set the mood for the magic of the endless Christmas lights displayed on the parade floats and entries.
Indiana Native Created One of Thanksgiving’s Most Popular Foods
Here's a little Thanksgiving fun fact for you...an Evansville, Indiana native is responsible for one of the most popular Thanksgiving foods we all enjoy each year. Every Thanksgiving, the family gathers around a table full of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, deviled eggs, and so on. One of the most common foods that we consume on Thanksgiving is stuffing. Now, some folks like to go the homemade route when it comes to stuffing, but many prefer to go the easier and less time-consuming way by buying a box of stuffing from the store. Perhaps you didn't know that we have an Evansville, Indiana native to thank for that box of stuffing that we enjoy on Thanksgiving.
Southern Indiana Teacher Wins 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Award
In my opinion, it is impossible to over-recognize the amazing teachers in our communities. Our teachers need all the love we can give them, so whenever there is a chance to shine a spotlight on a special teacher, I'm gonna take it. This teacher isn't just special - he is outstanding.
St. Benedicts Men’s Shelter in Owensboro Hosting Annual Campaign & You Can Help
St. Benedicts Men's Homeless Shelter is a nonprofit organization devoted to making a difference in the community. It's time for their annual bed sponsor campaign and you can help. WHAT IS ST. BENEDICTS MEN'S HOMELESS SHELTER?. St. Benedicts is a Christian non-profit providing shelter and social support services to those...
If You’ve Never Tried Turkey Sausage, You’ll Be Thankful for This Delicious Recipe!
'Tis the season for turkey! Thanksgiving is just around the corner and families all over the U.S. are prepping their big holiday meals. Of course, a turkey is the traditional centerpiece of that meal. As a matter of fact, I made one over the weekend. On Friday, I had a...
Evansville Rescue Mission Releases Viral TikTok Corn Challenge Video
Even if you have not found yourself losing hour after hour on TikTok, you really can't escape The Corn Song. A reporter was simply interviewing this cute little boy about his love of corn. He tells the camera that once he knew that corn was real, he had to try it...I mean, it's corn! Someone on TikTok took a snippet of his interview and remixed it into a little ditty. Warning, this simple song about corn WILL get stuck in your head.
Why is This Evansville Police Officer Choosing to be Homeless for 48 Hours?
Thirteen community leaders and volunteers will literally walk in the shoes of our homeless population in Evansville for 48 hours. This is the second year of the homeless experiment. Each person will be given a backstory and challenges much like people living on the streets of Evansville face every day.
Shop and Dine at These Indiana Shops & Restaurants for Small Business Saturday
Get ready to shop, eat, and support local Downtown Evansville shops and restaurants with Small Business Saturday. Did you know (according to Forbes) that to qualify as a small business, it must employ less than 500 employees? There are nearly 28 Million small businesses in America and those small businesses employ more than 50% of American workers. When you shop, eat and spend money locally you aren't padding to some billion-dollar CEO's savings accounts or stock options. What you are doing is helping your friends and neighbors - business owners and their employees - to make their mortgages, feed their families, and fund their children's extracurricular activities, and we all know it feels good to help our neighbors!
Things to Do in the Evansville – Henderson Area on Thanksgiving Weekend 2022
After the meal has been cooked and the in-laws retreated, what is left to do besides the dishes? Are you coming up with Call of Duty Warzone tactics on how to best score all your wanted Black Friday deals? Maybe you would rather not throw elbows for the sake of a flat-screen marked down 10% I don't blame you, I'm certainly not trying to spend half an hour attempting to 'pivot' a 55" TV into the backseat of my car. Here are some ideas on what to do with the holiday weekend.
Did You Know You Can Now Get a Delicious Mutton Pizza in Kentucky?
Two Owensboro, KY restaurants have teamed up to create something unique and distinctly delicious. It's a pizza with mutton on it. Now, you may be asking yourself, "What in the heck is mutton?" If you're from the Owensboro area, you know the answer to that question. You've likely had it and, if you're a real Owensboroan, you love it and have your favorite place in town or local Catholic church cooking team to get it from. Mutton, like burgoo, is a staple of our world famous BBQ. It's one of the main reasons why Owensboro has the nickname of the Bar-B-Q Capital of the World!
15 Products You May Not Know Are Manufactured in Kentucky
When I was in high school, I saw WarGames with Matthew Broderick and Ally Sheedy. It's a movie about a student computer whiz (it's a 1983 movie, by the way) who hacks into the NORAD defense system accidentally and--thinking he's playing a game with the computer--nearly starts World War III. It's a great movie to this day.
UPDATE: Missing Evansville Girl Found Safe
Update: Fantastic news! The EPD has stated on Facebook that Summer has been located and she is safe! They also thanked everyone who assisted them in looking for her. Scrolling through Facebook tonight, I notice friends were sharing a photo of this sweet face who has gone missing this evening. At approximately 5 PM, 11-year-old Summer Bailey took the trash out on the corner of Covert and Eastwood but didn't come back in. She is wearing a red polo, khaki pants, purple framed glasses and possibly wearing a black Columbia-style jacket. If you have information please call 911.
Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]
It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
Fun Ways to Watch the 2022 Owensboro Daviess County Christmas Parade
Santa Claus is coming to town and he'll be here Saturday evening as the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade returns. The parade is set for 4:30pm, Saturday, November 19th and will run along 2nd Street downtown. The theme of this year's parade is "Christmas in the Movies" and all participating floats...
Don’t Leave These Six Things in Your Car When it’s Freezing
The temperatures will be below freezing this week in the Evansville area. You might want to take these items out of your vehicle before we hit those low temperatures. In case you didn't notice, it is getting pretty cold outside, especially at night. This week, we will see temperatures here in the Evansville area go below freezing (32 degrees). According to Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist, Wayne Hart, tonight through next Tuesday, nighttime temperatures will go below the freezing level.
Is It Just Me or Are Dental Floss Picks Taking Over Kentucky?
See that? My friend Ashley Bradshaw took that photo near the gas pumps at Kroger's Wesleyan Park Plaza location in Owensboro, KY. Coincidentally, I saw that photo and initially assumed that she took it where I saw the same thing- the Kroger gas pumps at the Starlite Drive location in town.I was pumping gas into Fred the Fusion a few days ago, looked down at my feet and saw a random, used dental floss pick just laying there by my feet. The one I saw was the same color of green.
Exclusive New Club Opening in Downtown Evansville – Here’s How to Get Into the Launch Party
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, there have been eleven new businesses open this year. Get Ready for a New Lounge Experience. If you like to go out after work, but you feel like...
Owensboro Health Invites Community To Free Health & Wellness Fair
Owensboro Health is hosting a FREE Health & Wellness Fair open to the whole community this week and you're invited. Owensboro Health is a hospital located in Owensboro, Kentucky. Owensboro Health is a community-focused, non-profit healthcare system. Owensboro Health exists to heal the sick and to improve the health of...
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0