WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights registration now open
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Registration for the Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights is now open. News Release: The days are getting shorter and the nights are getting longer, but that doesn’t mean we’re stuck in the dark. Embrace winter and its shorter days by joining the Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Division’s Third Annual Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights! Registration is open for the Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights. Residents and commercial businesses in the Eau Claire and Altoona School Districts are invited to decorate the exteriors of their home or business for the chance to win “bragging rights” as one of the best decorated spots in the Chippewa Valley! Categories to be judged include: Best Use of Lights, Most Entertaining, Most Creative Theme, and Judges Choice. Winners will be chosen for both residential and commercial entries. A map showing all the participating homes and businesses will be available so everyone may tour the Eau Claire area and see this dazzling Parade of Lights! The cost to enter is $10 for residential and $15 for commercial businesses. Proceeds from the contest will benefit Youth Recreation Scholarships that help reduce the cost of Recreation programs and pool passes for families experiencing low income.
WEAU-TV 13
Celebrating the holidays in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Downtown Chippewa Falls has a number of ways to help you celebrate the holidays, whether shopping or visiting with Santa. Deer Widows Saturday takes place Saturday, November 19 with a number of businesses offering special deals. Santa Arrives on November 25 at 10 a.m. at...
WEAU-TV 13
Oktoberfest gives $20,000 back to the community
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Festmeister and Festmeisterin of Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls presented $20,000 in donations to the community. More than 40 community groups received checks for the time their members donated during the 19th Annual Oktoberfest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Sept. The checks were...
WEAU-TV 13
Santa Paws fundraiser benefits pets at ECCHA
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Santa Paws fundraiser benefiting the Eau Claire County Humane Association is back again this year. A kick-off event took place Friday night at The Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire. The 2,500 ornaments are handmade by volunteers and officially go on sale on Black Friday....
WEAU-TV 13
Ope! It’s Soap opens new shop in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man turned his hobby of soap making into a small business. Tony Liedl started making soap during the lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. It grew from a fun activity to an online store and now, Liedl opened up his first shop...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 17th (Part Two)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Girls basketball action as Eau Claire Memorial hosts Holmen and Chippewa Falls battles Wausau West. Plus, UW-Eau Claire wrestling takes on UW-Oshkosh for the Chancellor’s Cup.
WEAU-TV 13
Shawtown Neighborhood Association recognizes bus drivers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Bus drivers with Student Transit are being recognized for their work and dedication. During its quarterly meeting Thursday night, the Shawtown Neighborhood Association in Eau Claire gave a special thank-you to those who make sure students get to and from school safety. The group started recognizing people in the community at the beginning of the year with the Shawtown Stars Award. Thursday night, 19 bus drivers were honored.
WEAU-TV 13
Prioritize safety when shopping for toys this holiday season
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As you’re looking for gifts for children this holiday season, medical professionals encourage you to prioritize safety over popularity. Some toys can be a potential choking hazard or make noise that’s too loud for developing ears, which is why you should look for the recommended age level on a toy. A trauma coordinator with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital says emergency rooms often see children with injuries from toys that shoot objects.
WEAU-TV 13
Gift to UW-River Falls for dairy plant renovation establishes new name for facility
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-River Falls Dairy Pilot Plant is to now be known as the Wuethrich Family/Grassland Dairy Center of Excellence. This is because the Wuethrich Family Foundation and Grassland Dairy Products, Inc., of Greenwood, dairy industry leaders and UW-River Falls strategic partners, announced on Thursday an additional $475,000 commitment toward UWRF’s Dairy Pilot Plant Renovation Project, according to a media release from UW-River Falls.
wwisradio.com
Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
WEAU-TV 13
3rd Annual Finance and Investment Challenge Bowl
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students in area high schools faced off Wednesday morning in the 3rd Annual Finance and Investment Challenge Bowl. The event took place at Chippewa Valley Technical College. The Challenge Bowl is a quiz bowl style tournament for students to compete against other schools on their financial and investment knowledge.
WEAU-TV 13
Regis High School Athletic Director in custody
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A middle school teacher and high school athletic director with Regis Catholic Schools is arrested for suspicion of sexual assault of a child. On Tuesday officers with the Eau Claire Police Department arrested 56-year-old Jonathan Jarocki. In addition to sexual assault of a child, he’s accused of child enticement and causing mental harm to a child.
WEAU-TV 13
Mom writes book on her daughters’ murders
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - In July of 1012, Aaron Schaffhausen went to his ex-wife, Jessica Peterson’s home to see his daughters. Schaffhausen then killed his three girls Amara, Sophie and Cecilia, and attempted to set the house on fire. Schaffhausen is currently serving three life sentences without the possibility of parole. Peterson is sharing her story through a new book titled, Thistles and Thorns.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, November 18th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Brody Fox has a record-breaking night in UW-Stout’s men’s basketball game against Greenville. In women’s college basketball, UW-Eau Claire faces Denison while UW-Stout battles Luther. Plus, in men’s college hockey, UW-Eau Claire opens their WIAC season against Northland, while UW-Stout takes on...
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Ava and Jack
CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A game of fetch makes Ava a happy gal. This senior boxer mix arrived at the Chippewa Humane Association on May first. Shelter staff members say it sounds like she hasn’t had a stable home for the majority of her life. Her adoption fee is already paid for thanks to a sponsor.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR reminds people to be conscious of safety as gun deer season kicks off
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Gun deer season kicks off Saturday in the Badger State, and with the use of firearms and lower than average temperatures the Wisconsin DNR wants everyone to keep safety in mind. The snow and below freezing conditions is what Kris Johansen with the Wisconsin DNR said...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire City-County Health Department offering free public vaccine clinic
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Monday, November 21, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is holding a free, public vaccine clinic at the Eau Claire County Courthouse, offering both flu shots for kids and the fall Covid-19 booster shot. News Release: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is offering...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, November 16th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A look at the opponents for Mondovi and Regis as they prepare for Thursday’s WIAA State Football Championships. Plus, UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball travels west to battle St. Olaf in non-conference action.
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. district report cards released for 2021-2022 school year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wis. school district report cards for the 2021-2022 school year were released Tuesday. The report card is a measurement of students’ standardized tests over the course of the school year. The majority of school districts in western Wis. achieved a score of 58, which...
