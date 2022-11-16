Read full article on original website
J.B. Bickerstaff calls out Cavs for having ‘fat-cat mentality’ after 5th straight loss
The Cleveland Cavaliers opened the season on an extreme hot streak, but the team has faltered recently, losing its last five games to fall to 8-6 on the season. Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff offered an honest assessment of his team amidst the rough stretch. “We got kind of a...
Stumbling Cleveland Cavaliers fall to Milwaukee Bucks for fifth straight loss
MILWAUKEE — Brook Lopez shot 7 for 9 from 3-point range and scored 29 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the skidding Cleveland Cavaliers 113-98 on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers have lost five straight games since racing to an 8-1 start. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points, 12 rebounds and...
3 lineup moves the Cleveland Cavaliers need to do to fix their issues
The Cleveland Cavaliers have to make some moves to end this skid. The Cleveland Cavaliers are struggling to find themselves on the other side of this five-game losing streak. The team isn’t playing good defense and the bench has fallen apart in the wake of some injuries. Sure, there are other issues that have affected the team as of late, but those are the two biggest ones to focus on.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers and Hornets are both looking to end losing streaks on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. The Cavaliers are currently in the midst of a five-game losing streak, their most recent defeat 113-98 road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The skid has come after an eight-game winning streak.
Antetokounmpo argues with arena worker, flings away ladder
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks’ 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night. After going 4 for 15 from the line, Antetokounmpo returned to the Wells Fargo Center floor several minutes after the game ended to shoot free throws with a small number of fans still in the building. Antetokounmpo proceeded to miss his first five foul shots in the postgame practice. During a break in the two-time NBA MVP’s shooting, arena workers moved onto the court for their usual postgame activities. One of the workers set up a 12-foot ladder next to the basket where Antetokounmpo was shooting. Antetokounmpo walked up to the ladder and moved it out of the way.
Ja Morant week-to-week with ankle sprain
The Grizzlies star has a grade one ankle sprain.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Pistons?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' win over Detroit. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Pistons? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: live updates
The last two games have been tough sledding for the Memphis Grizzlies. Both the Washington Wizards and New Orleans set season-high marks on 3-pointers made, but the bigger issue was the offense in each game. Memphis (9-6) returns home with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-8). The Thunder...
Cavs Searching For Answers As Hornets Come To Town
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to end a five-game losing skid and their opponent on Friday night could be just what the doctor ordered. The Hornets are limping, quite literally, into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as the Wine and Gold begins a four-game homestand. Charlotte has lost nine of its last...
Crypto.com Arena: What you need to know to make it a great day
Crypto.com Arena has undoubtedly developed an unrivaled reputation for excellence, having established itself as the sports and entertainment center of the
Bears vs. Falcons Preview: Atlanta Faces ‘Michael Vick 2.0’ in Justin Fields
When the Atlanta Falcons face off against the 3-7 Chicago Bears on Sunday, they will do so against an improved version of second-year quarterback Justin Fields. After a slow start to his sophomore campaign, Fields is starting to come into his own. Over the previous four games, the 23-year-old quarterback has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 620 yards, eight touchdowns and a pair of interceptions despite the Bears' 1-3 record.
Ten Reasons for Packers’ Disastrous 2022 Performance
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are perhaps the most disappointing team in the NFL this season. That means a lot of disappointing performances. The crushing blow in Thursday night’s crushing loss to the Tennessee Titans was the shoddy play of the secondary. Ryan Tannehill, not unlike the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins in Week 1, threw for the easiest 333 yards imaginable. Whether it was coverage breakdowns or Charmin-soft alignments, Tannehill had the equivalent of a routes-on-air session, a period at practice in which receivers work on plays by running routes without defenders.
Will A Guardian Be The MVP In 2023?
On Thursday night, Aaron Judge was crowned the 2022 American League MVP which came as a surprise to no one. But a couple of Cleveland Guardians weren't too far behind in the voting. This begs the question, when will Cleveland have an MVP?. The last time that Cleveland had an...
Are the Cavaliers Ready to Take the Next Step?
In the first game of their recent West Coast swing, the Cleveland Cavaliers confronted their past. It’d been more than four years since LeBron James had departed Cleveland for a second time, and since then, the Cavs had lost every game against their former superstar. But a new-look Cavs team, headlined by the offseason pickup of Donovan Mitchell, rolled into Los Angeles looking to turn the page.
NFC East Week 11 Preview
It was a different vibe for the NFC East in Week 10. The Philadelphia Eagles, who came in last week as the only remaining undefeated team in the league, lost their first game of the season. The team that ended their perfect bid? The Washington Commanders, now 5-5 and looking to continue their climb in the NFC East race.
Cavs Fall to Bucks, Drop Fifth Straight
WRAP-UP So much for brotherly love. Brook Lopez burned his twin brother’s squad on Wednesday night – connecting on seven triples and leading both teams with 29 points as the Bucks extended the Wine & Gold’s losing skid to five, running away with the 113-98 decision at Fiserv Forum.
Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Bills
The Buffalo Bills next two games will take place at Ford Field, the home field of the Detroit Lions. Due to severe weather issues, the NFL decided on Thursday to change the venue for the Bills contest against the Browns. Instead of playing in Buffalo, where severe snowstorms are expected...
Celtics-Pelicans takeaways: Derrick White dominates in C's win
The Boston Celtics offense continued to make history in Friday night's win over the New Orleans Pelicans. A 40-point first quarter for the C's included 10 made 3-pointers, tying a franchise record. New Orleans cut Boston's 19-point lead to six in the fourth quarter, but the Celtics held on to earn their ninth consecutive victory, 117-109.
Record-Setting Watson Earns Larger Role for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Christian Watson on Thursday became the 19th rookie in NFL history with back-to-back games of at least two touchdown receptions. Among the others: Randy Moss, Odell Beckham, Larry Fitzgerald and Don Hutson. Now that’s some elite company. Watson scored three touchdowns during the victory...
Cowboys at Vikings: Justin Jefferson Guarantees ‘We’ll Get This Win!’
Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson has earned the right to display some unwavering confidence during his rise to becoming one of the best players in the NFL. And even after the Dallas Cowboys held him to one of the worst performances of his career last season, he's not holding back how he thinks things will play out when the two teams meet for the fourth straight season on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
