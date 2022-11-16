ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mouthwatering 'Stuffed Artichoke Casserole' Is a Side Dish Game-Changer

By Tamika M. Murray
 3 days ago

Serve this at Thanksgiving and watch it disappear.

Thanksgiving is one of the best holidays of the year. It’s centered around family, friends, and giving thanks for your blessings. Nothing says I’m thankful for my life more than a delicious meal.

TikTok content creator @winedinecooklove shared her Stuffed Artichoke Casserole recipe. Serve this at Thanksgiving and watch it disappear.

The Stuffed Artichoke Casserole is a dish you need to make this holiday season. It’s packed full of artichokes, parsley, garlic, lemon juice, salt, Italian Seasoned Bread Crumbs, Romano cheese, and olive oil. Mix the ingredients in a bowl. Empty the contents into your baking dish. Remove from the oven and allow to cool. Serve when you are ready to eat.

We can’t say enough good things about this recipe. If you’re a fan of artichokes, then you have to try this dish. But are we the only ones that like this recipe? Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted to it. User @crystalakimou said, “Almost an artichoke oreganata.” @user5094402262186 wrote, “An Air Fryer would work? That looks so good.” @Jenny yanni replied, “Stoked to try this!” @Nanette Brown remarked, “Looks really good. Will try it.” @DMHahn114 exclaimed, “We make this and love it! Thanks for the reminder.” @user7758190609392libby said, “I've had this. It’s great.” @Italian Cooking Queen exclaimed, “Thank you! Looks great! I’m making this!” @Lis wrote, “Love! I need to try this. I make old-fashioned Italian stuffed artichokes.”

It’s official we’re making this for Thanksgiving. End of story. We hope you’ll bless your family with the Stuffed Artichoke Casserole this holiday season. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @winedinecooklove’s TikTok channel. You’ll be glad you did.

