“Sock it to the homeless problem” hosted by Toledo Hemp Center and area businesses
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Hemp Center has teamed up with Ohio and Michigan businesses to host the “sock it to the homeless problem,” sock collection drive. The collection began on Nov. 1, and will continue through the winter with Dec. 18 and Jan. 22 being designated as distribution dates.
LC4 hosts adoption special to support Toys for Tots
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Canine Care and Control is hosting an adoption special to help support Toys for Tots starting on Nov. 20 through Nov. 30. The adoption special will waive the fee to adopt dogs and puppies from the Canine Care and Control with a donation of a new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program.
Hope for the Holidays celebration kicks off with Promenade Park tree lighting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc and ProMedica held its annual tree lighting at Promenade Park on Friday, Nov. 18. The event kicked off our Hope for the Holidays weekend celebration and just before 7:30 p.m., six frontline heroes helped illuminate the tree. Those include Greg Long Jr., Jill Hoffman, Erik...
Downtown Grand Rapids hosts Christmas open house, Nov 19-20
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Grand Rapids, Ohio will be hosting its annual Christmas Open House in the Village Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit Historic Grand Rapids, Ohio to kick off your Christmas spirit. The...
Watch the 13abc Hope for the Holidays Celebration Weekend special here
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s annual Hope for the Holidays celebration is officially underway and our Celebration Weekend begins Friday night. Join us in downtown Toledo at Promenade Park for the kick-off for the Celebration Weekend kick-off event starting at 4:00 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony beginning at 7:00 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature appearances by Santa Claus and local musicians, with vendors and food trucks and even a photo booth available throughout the evening. Six frontline heroes will help us illuminate the holiday tree just before 7:30 p.m.
Wood County Health Department offering free at-home COVID tests ahead of holidays
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Health Department is to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests for the community ahead of holiday gatherings. The public can pick them up at the Wood County Health Department in Bowling Green, at several area senior centers, and the following library locations:. North Baltimore...
Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
Here's where you can get a free Thanksgiving dinner if you're in need
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video attached to this story originally aired Nov. 14. With inflation and homelessness rising, many people in the Toledo area are stepping up to help feed those in need for Thanksgiving. Here is a list of where you can get some of those...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Peak Avenue home abandoned for over 15 years
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents on Peak Avenue want something in the city to address the abandoned crumbling home at the end of the street. The backyard is littered with debris, the foundation is falling apart, and neighbors use the yard as a parking lot. ”They have a lot of...
Bilingual public information sessions hosted by Escuela Smart Academy and Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is partnering with Escuela SMART Academy for a bilingual public information session on Monday, Nov. 28 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The session will take place at Escuela SMART Academy on 617 Western Ave., bilingual translators and staff from the city will be provide updates on what’s happening in the city and within the ongoing projects and assistance programs.
Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls
TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
Local firefighter honored for her work helping shape the future of TFRD
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This community is full of people who go above and beyond to help others. Six of our local frontline heroes have been chosen to light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park Friday night. Private Jill Hoffman has been with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department...
Ohio restaurants forced to hike prices due to inflation
MAUMEE, Ohio — What used to be a $10 sandwich at Dale's Bar & Grill in Maumee is now going for $13. In fact, almost every item on the menu has seen a price hike recently. Owner Bill Anderson said it's all the restaurant can do to fight rising costs caused by inflation.
Pemberville to receive $1.5 million construction grant; bridge to close until 2025
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated construction story that aired on Nov. 18, 2022. Pemberville mayor Carol Bailey announced in a Facebook post Friday that the Village of Pemberville received a grant to replace the Bridge Street bridge. Mayor Bailey said the village...
The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
Local nurse honored for using small gestures to make a big difference for patients
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is full of people who have dedicated their lives to helping others and a group of local frontline heroes is being honored this week. They’ll help light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park on Friday. Kelly Hix is a nurse in Monroe...
City of Toledo announces Snow Angels Shoveling Program
TOLEDO, Ohio — Help your neighbors, or get help yourself, this winter with shoveling walks and driveways as a part of The city of Toledo’s new Snow Angels Program. Snow-covered sidewalks can be very hazardous for everyone. That is why The city of Toledo's Snow Angels Program will pair older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and driveways.
City leaders will announce a new snow program for Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo will announce a new program for winter, on Thursday. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will be joined by Valerie Fatica, the City of Toledo’s Disability Manager to announce the City of Toledo’s Snow Angels Program. The announcement will take place at 10 a.m....
African Safari Wildlife Park to host pumpkin-palooza
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, the African Safari Wildlife Park will be hosting a pumpkin-palooza. Visitors can witness bison, elk, alpacas, camels, zebras and more enjoy their own pumpkin feast. Staff will distribute more than 50 pumpkins throughout the park’s operating hours of...
Humane Society leads rescue of horses, other animals in Ohio suspected neglect case
ASHLAND, Ohio — Sixteen horses, six goats and several cats and dogs were rescued Wednesday in the investigation of a suspected neglect case in Ashland led by the Humane Society of the United States. >> Preble County woman admits to killing her 93-year-old grandmother, police say. The Humane Society...
