TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s annual Hope for the Holidays celebration is officially underway and our Celebration Weekend begins Friday night. Join us in downtown Toledo at Promenade Park for the kick-off for the Celebration Weekend kick-off event starting at 4:00 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony beginning at 7:00 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature appearances by Santa Claus and local musicians, with vendors and food trucks and even a photo booth available throughout the evening. Six frontline heroes will help us illuminate the holiday tree just before 7:30 p.m.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO