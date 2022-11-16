ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky County, OH

13abc.com

LC4 hosts adoption special to support Toys for Tots

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Canine Care and Control is hosting an adoption special to help support Toys for Tots starting on Nov. 20 through Nov. 30. The adoption special will waive the fee to adopt dogs and puppies from the Canine Care and Control with a donation of a new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Downtown Grand Rapids hosts Christmas open house, Nov 19-20

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Grand Rapids, Ohio will be hosting its annual Christmas Open House in the Village Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit Historic Grand Rapids, Ohio to kick off your Christmas spirit. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, OH
13abc.com

Watch the 13abc Hope for the Holidays Celebration Weekend special here

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s annual Hope for the Holidays celebration is officially underway and our Celebration Weekend begins Friday night. Join us in downtown Toledo at Promenade Park for the kick-off for the Celebration Weekend kick-off event starting at 4:00 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony beginning at 7:00 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature appearances by Santa Claus and local musicians, with vendors and food trucks and even a photo booth available throughout the evening. Six frontline heroes will help us illuminate the holiday tree just before 7:30 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
NAPOLEON, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Peak Avenue home abandoned for over 15 years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents on Peak Avenue want something in the city to address the abandoned crumbling home at the end of the street. The backyard is littered with debris, the foundation is falling apart, and neighbors use the yard as a parking lot. ”They have a lot of...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Bilingual public information sessions hosted by Escuela Smart Academy and Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is partnering with Escuela SMART Academy for a bilingual public information session on Monday, Nov. 28 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The session will take place at Escuela SMART Academy on 617 Western Ave., bilingual translators and staff from the city will be provide updates on what’s happening in the city and within the ongoing projects and assistance programs.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Ohio restaurants forced to hike prices due to inflation

MAUMEE, Ohio — What used to be a $10 sandwich at Dale's Bar & Grill in Maumee is now going for $13. In fact, almost every item on the menu has seen a price hike recently. Owner Bill Anderson said it's all the restaurant can do to fight rising costs caused by inflation.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

City of Toledo announces Snow Angels Shoveling Program

TOLEDO, Ohio — Help your neighbors, or get help yourself, this winter with shoveling walks and driveways as a part of The city of Toledo’s new Snow Angels Program. Snow-covered sidewalks can be very hazardous for everyone. That is why The city of Toledo's Snow Angels Program will pair older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and driveways.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City leaders will announce a new snow program for Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo will announce a new program for winter, on Thursday. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will be joined by Valerie Fatica, the City of Toledo’s Disability Manager to announce the City of Toledo’s Snow Angels Program. The announcement will take place at 10 a.m....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

African Safari Wildlife Park to host pumpkin-palooza

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, the African Safari Wildlife Park will be hosting a pumpkin-palooza. Visitors can witness bison, elk, alpacas, camels, zebras and more enjoy their own pumpkin feast. Staff will distribute more than 50 pumpkins throughout the park’s operating hours of...
TOLEDO, OH

