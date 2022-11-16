The Days of our Lives recaps for November 14 – November 18, 2022, feature couples calling it quits, couples getting their sleuth on, couples managing new normals, and more. Nicole Walker Hernandez (Arianne Zucker) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) parted ways… Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) told Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) that she’d spied his lip lock with Nicole… Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) rumbled that all was not well with Xander Cook (Paul Telfer); he confides in her the mess he’s gotten himself into with Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun). Despite putting the fear of God into him, Gwen doesn’t rat Xander out to Sarah Horton Cook (Linsey Godfrey) when the trio cross paths.

11 HOURS AGO