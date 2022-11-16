Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Morristown Man Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Other OffensesMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Bronx's first children's museum will finally open next monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program Deadline to Apply Expanded, Increased EligibilityMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
hypebeast.com
Andy Dixon Reflects on His ‘Patron’s Homes’ in New Exhibition
On view at Over the Influence Paris. Over the past decade, Canadian artist Andy Dixon has followed an age-old tradition of creating paintings that reference both the artist’s own studio, along with the settings in which they ultimately live in. From Van Gogh’s Window in the Studio to Matisse’s The Red Studio, Dixon returns to this meta form of art-making in My Patron’s Homes.
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga Leaves Twitter and Estée Lauder Acquires Tom Ford in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, many fashion brands looked to the future. Among them, Balenciaga officially left Twitter, reshaping its online presence following Elon Musk‘s acquisition of the tech giant. Estée Lauder acquired Tom Ford in a deal valued at $2.8 billion USD, marking the cosmetics conglomerate’s largest-ever acquisition; and Louis Vuitton revealed plans to turn its Paris headquarters into its first-ever luxury hotel. In the present, however, the Brooklyn Museum opened its Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition, Central Cee starred in Jacquemus‘ Winter 2022 campaign and the highly-anticipated Stüssy x Dries Van Noten collab finally arrived.
hypebeast.com
CELINE Summer 2023 Serves Off-Duty Supermodel Chic and Rockstar Nostalgia
If Hedi Slimane is sure of anything, it’s that he’s sure of himself. For CELINE‘s Summer 2023 collection, the lauded designer looks to codes that have come to define him and the House he creates for, doubling down on what has made the French luxury brand favored among the glitterati.
hypebeast.com
Haroshi Releases Alluring Marble Sculptures With Avant Arte
The last editions in the ‘GUZO’ series. Back in 2021, Haroshi began transforming his eccentric characters into stone. Typically made with recycled skateboard decks, the series, dubbed GUZO, began a new chapter in the Japanese artist’s prolific career. In collaboration with Avant Arte, the two sides return...
hypebeast.com
Fernando Campana of The "Campana Brothers" Has Died
Brazilian designer Fernando Campana has died at the age of 61. A statement released on Estudio Campana‘s Instagram announced the news last night, stating that the designer’s death had happened earlier that day. No cause of death has been given. The statement reads:. “It is with great sadness...
hypebeast.com
David Casavant Archive Brings $19K USD Raf Simons Bombers and '30s Dog Handbags to DSM
American fashion stylist, collector and consultant David Casavant has one of the most enviable archives in the world, and now he is letting you in on his fashion secrets with his comprehensive sale at Dover Street Market New York. From coveted Raf Simons grails to vintage. , Miu Miu, Helmut...
hypebeast.com
"The Malin" Sees Brutalist-Style Architecture Paired with Warm Interiors
Design studio Fettle has revealed the interiors of a new members club in Brooklyn, which combines luxurious materials with stark concrete architecture. “The Malin” is located in Williamsburg, on the ninth floor of the William Vale Hotel building. The development in its entirety was designed by Albo Liberis, but for this particular project, The Malin’s in-house team worked alongside Fettle to conceptualize and design the interior scheme. Given that the architecture features exposed concrete and lots of glass, the team was keen to warm up the space and did so through the use of rich colors and luxe materials.
hypebeast.com
Dazzle Under the Disco Ball in The Attico Resort 2023
Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini’s The Attico has come a long way since it was founded in 2016, recently taking over social media with its Sant Ambroeus-celebrating campaign that starred Milanese senior citizens. Now, the luxury Italian label has served up its Resort 2023 collection, presenting fluidity in both its designs and how they are portrayed on the co-ed cast of models.
hypebeast.com
Daniel Arsham Turns Tiffany & Co.'s Motif Into a $59,000 USD 'Bronze Eroded Tiffany Padlock'
Daniel Arsham‘s Future Relics are some of the most collectible pieces of art in the world, and now his inimitable approach has been tapped by none other than Tiffany & Co. as part of its new “Lock” collection. Working together, the two have perfectly blended their iconic forms to create a piece of art dubbed the Bronze Eroded Tiffany Padlock, which hides a glistening secret inside — but more on that later.
hypebeast.com
Globally Acclaimed Artist Okokume Brings the Aura of the Cosmic Girl to Hypebeans
Hypebeans continues to expand its artistic influence around the globe with yet another creative partnership. This time around, Hypebeans is connecting its community with world-renowned Spanish contemporary artist Okokume at its first café in Hong Kong. Known for her Lowbrow-inspired painting style, heavily influenced by caricatures from Japanese manga...
hypebeast.com
FACE and atmos Dress adidas Samba in Daisy Embroidery
First introduced in the ’50s by founder Adi Dassler, the iconic Samba silhouette continues to be one of the brand’s most popular silhouettes. Following several recent collaborations with the likes of Pharrell, IRAK, and Wales Bonner, adidas Originals now partners with atmos and illustrator Face Oka for a special-edition take on the football sneaker.
hypebeast.com
Paraboot x Hélas Updates the Signature MICHAEL Silhouette
French brands Paraboot and Hélas have united to update the Isère-based shoe brand’s signature MICHAEL shoe. With the new collaborative effort, the brands look inward at their collective French roots. Imparting its signature skate DNA, Hélas’ interpretation of the MICHAEL silhouette appears in black suede with beige...
hypebeast.com
DGK Launches Exclusive Bruce Lee Collaboration
DGK has announced a collaboration with the Bruce Lee Family Company and Bruce Lee, LLC, to feature imagery of the legendary late martial artist across its skateboards and apparel. The collection aims to continue and share Bruce Lee’s legacy through his art and philosophy, which promoted personal growth, harmonious individuality,...
hypebeast.com
House of Miracles's New Release Considers "Faith" in Art and Poetry
Marked by unique screen-printing techniques, House of Miracles has released “Faith,” a new unisex apparel collection. Available at the brand’s website, “Faith” continues to invite fans to consider the role of miracles and abstract, divine forces within real-life creative practices. While House of Miracles is a crossover between the realms of beverage– the brand also manufactures Miracle Seltzer and Miracle Water– and fashion, all of their products provide a platform for artists and their communities.
hypebeast.com
Banksy Accuses GUESS of Stealing His Artwork
Further urging shoplifters to target its London store. After confirming seven new murals in Ukraine, the anonymous British artist Banksy now takes to Instagram to defend one of his works which he accuses the brand. of helping themselves to without asking. The artist posts a picture of the GUESS store...
hypebeast.com
Solange To Curate the Brooklyn Academy of Music's 2023 Spring Music Series
The Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) on Wednesday announced that Solange Knowles is handling curation for the venue’s 2023 Spring Music Series. Under her multidisciplinary creative imprint Saint Heron, the “Cranes in the Sky” vocalist will select the Academy’s forthcoming concerts, films, performance art showcases, dance shows and theatrical pieces. Taking place across BAM’s multiple theaters, Solange’s guest curation will honor “the intergenerational and genre-spanning” impact of forward-minded artists.
hypebeast.com
Gagosian Announces New Board of Directors
Sofia Coppola and Delphine Arnault are several of the members tasked with providing “strategic insight and guidance for the gallery.”. Larry Gagosian formed a new Board of Directors tasked with shaping the future direction of his mega gallery. Comprised of 12 leading figures from disparate fields, the board was...
hypebeast.com
You Can Now Buy Saul Nash's FW22 Runway Collection
Having won 2022’s International Woolmark Prize, Saul Nash is not just a name to watch but one to invest in. Luckily, the London-based designer’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, titled “Ritual,” is now available to buy. “Ritual” explored British Afro-Caribbean culture and centered itself around a film directed...
hypebeast.com
SPOONYARD FW22 Celebrates the Nomadic Lifestyle
SPOONYARD has just released a lookbook to its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Celebrating when temperatures drop and the brave few venture out to explore the changed landscapes brought on by winter, the “New Nomads” collection captures a day in the life of a free-spirited nomad. Photoed in South-West France...
hypebeast.com
The Hundreds Channels Nostalgia With ‘The Land Before Time’ Capsule Collection
LA-based streetwear brand The Hundreds just dropped its collaboration with the iconic film franchise, The Land Before Time. First released in 1988, The Land Before Time is an animated film series about dinosaurs, initially produced by Don Bluth, Steven Spielberg, and George Lucas. The storyline follows an Apatosaurus named Little Foot and his group of friends as they embark on adventures of survival while learning lessons about life and friendship along the way.
Comments / 0