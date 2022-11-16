Design studio Fettle has revealed the interiors of a new members club in Brooklyn, which combines luxurious materials with stark concrete architecture. “The Malin” is located in Williamsburg, on the ninth floor of the William Vale Hotel building. The development in its entirety was designed by Albo Liberis, but for this particular project, The Malin’s in-house team worked alongside Fettle to conceptualize and design the interior scheme. Given that the architecture features exposed concrete and lots of glass, the team was keen to warm up the space and did so through the use of rich colors and luxe materials.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO