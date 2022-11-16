ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target shoppers will see cheap Christmas deals and nostalgic toys – plus faster online shipping

By Ivana Xie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
BUYING Christmas gifts can be financially burdening, especially when you have many people you need to buy gifts for, but Target is helping out this year.

Target shoppers will see toys at a more affordable price as well as a partnership with the nostalgic toy brand, FAO Schwarz.

Target brings FAO Schwarz toys to all its stores for Christmas shoppers Credit: Getty
Many FAO Schwarz toys will be under $20 at Target Credit: Getty

Target's Q3 report revealed their operating income was down by 49.2 percent from $2billion in 2021 to $1billion in 2022.

With inflation playing a role in its revenue decline, Target noticed its customers struggling to buy higher-priced items.

“It was a precipitous decline and, frankly, we’ve seen those trends in the early part of November as well,” Christina Hennington, Target's chief growth officer, said to CNBC.

Despite Target's decline, the company is still making efforts in ensuring their consumers will have a wonderful holiday.

Target and FAO Schwarz partnership

Target recently launched its partnership with FAO Schwarz bringing 120 products into the toy categories.

The toys' prices will range from $9.99 to $149.99, and 50 toys will be under $20.

Shoppers can expect new toys like the Runway four-sided fashion show playset, which is currently on sale for $83.99.

The FAO Schwarz Ride On Train is on sale for $97.99, but it was originally $139.99.

To celebrate the 160th anniversary of FAO Schwarz, they launched the 160th Anniversary Teddy Bear, which is 30 percent off right now.

All FAO Schwarz toys are on sale right now on the Target website, so get your Christmas shopping done soon.

Target faster shipping

In addition to their cheaper toys this season, consumers can also receive same-day delivery through Shipt.

It delivers right to their doorstep as soon as an hour.

For new customers, Shipt offers a $0 delivery fee when you use the code "GETSHIPT."

You can also do the Same Day Delivery, Drive Up, or Order Pickup, and there is free delivery when you spend $35.

Target's expansion

There are five new store changes at Target, and one of them is the expansion of stores.

On November 10, Target announced its new store design will measure about 20,000 square feet bigger than the average store size.

Target will continue opening stores in their original size, but the new additional stores will be the focus of the expansion.

John Mulligan, chief operating officer and executive vice president of Target, said: "Target's stores are at the heart of how we deliver for our guests, whether they browse the aisles, shop online or stop by for same-day services like Order Pickup and Drive Up."

Target unveiled a bundle of ingredients that can whip up a perfect Thanksgiving meal for your family at just $25.

Read the rundown of the biggest changes by retailers in 2022 including Target, Walmart, Kroger, and Dollar General.

