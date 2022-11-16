Read full article on original website
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Reveals New Nickname For Connor Clifton
Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton already has a nickname in “Cliffy hockey” that suits him well. But first-year Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has been referring to the fifth-year pro, who is currently enjoying a breakout season, as something else recently. “Kenny Rogers, that’s my new nickname for him,”...
Centre Daily
Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes Go from Good to Great
There’s no question Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier have outgrown the “future star” label. When the New Jersey Devils – the NHL’s hottest team – came to town on Thursday, a larger-than-normal contingent of media members attended the morning skate. Aside from the team’s winning streak – which, after beating Toronto, stands at 11 games – the line of questioning regarding the Devils was mainly centered around Hughes and Hischier.
Yardbarker
Devils Lock Down Maple Leafs for 11th Straight Win
Have you heard the news? The New Jersey Devils are a wagon. In a highly-anticipated matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the hockey mecca of the world, the Devils came out on top with a 3-2 overtime win to extend their winning streak to 11 games. The victory may have been the Devils’ most impressive of this run, as they controlled the game at five-on-five and leaned on their defense to lock down the Maple Leafs’ top guns for an impressive road win.
The Hockey Writers
Impressive Canadiens Have Competition at Bottom of Standings
It’s not a stretch to say the Montreal Canadiens’ 2022-23 season isn’t going as expected, with the Habs in the middle of the standings. Heading in, it was clear the Habs are rebuilding, but an 8-8-1 record to start the season has many suggesting they should do whatever it takes to make the playoffs.
Blue Jackets takeaways from 6-4 victory over Montreal Canadiens
Almost half of the Blue Jackets’ lineup is sidelined by injuries, but it hasn’t kept them from playing their best hockey during a brutal start to the season. Despite losing key players in five straight games and having their injury report grow to eight guys — almost all out long-term — the Blue Jackets’ 6-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at Nationwide Arena was their second win in a row, third in four games and fourth...
ESPN
Golden Knights halt 2-game skid with 4-1 win over Coyotes
LAS VEGAS -- — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night. William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored to help Vegas halt a two-game skid. Logan Thompson made 25 saves, and Jonathan Marchessault added two assists.
ESPN
Red Wings beat Sharks 7-4 to snap 4-game losing streak
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- — Moritz Seider scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:06 to play and the Detroit Red Wings overcame a four-point game from Erik Karlsson to beat the San Jose Sharks 7-4 on Thursday night. Karlsson rallied San Jose back from a 4-2 deficit in the third...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Boston Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark’s Wife, Moa Ullmark
Linus Ullmark is being touted as the key to Boston Bruins’ success this season. As much as the goaltender’s performance enthralls NHL fans, they’re also intrigued by his personal life. Although Linus Ullmark’s wife, Moa Ullmark, is a familiar presence in her husband’s Instagram feed, she’s not often seen in the NHL WAG community. The Swede’s wife and family are based in his home country, and his Instagram followers sympathize with him when he expresses how much he misses his other half and their kids. Fans want to know more about Linus Ullmark’s wife, which we reveal in this Moa Ullmark wiki.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Jonatan Berggren Has Arrived!
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Line Combinations & Player Movements for Devils’ Game
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, the team takes on a surprising New Jersey Devils’ team that is second to the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference with a 13-3-0 record. The Maple Leafs will be trying to stop the Devils from winning their 11th straight game tonight.
Yardbarker
Flyers travel to Beantown to face the league leading Bruins
The Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3) will take on the Boston Bruins (14-2-0) at the TD Garden tonight. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 7pm. Atop the NHL standings are the Bruins. In the last ten games, they’re 9-1-0. Included is their current four game winning steak. They host the Flyers, looking to remain undefeated at the TD Garden.
News Channel Nebraska
Avalanche counting on Cale Makar to be marathon man on ice
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Cale Makar skated almost 33 minutes for the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in their victory last night at Carolina. It's the second-most he has played in his NHL career and the most in a regular-season game. The Avalanche would prefer not to put...
Bruce Cassidy Speaks Ahead of Home Matchup With Coyotes
The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.
Yardbarker
Devils’ Hischier On Selke Trophy Trajectory
Nico Hischier finished last season on a tear and has continued that momentum into this season. He has 17 points in 15 games and has been praised by head coach Lindy Ruff for his leadership qualities and commitment to playing a 200-foot game. The former Halifax Moosehead struggled with injuries throughout the first five seasons of his young career, but now that he is healthy and playing his best hockey, he is making a strong impact on both sides of the puck.
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Thursday's win over Sharks 'big' for Red Wings' mental psyche
Trio of prospects making strides in SHL; Red Wings players and alumni set for MotorCity Casino Hotel's annual Red Wings Charity Poker Tournament on Monday. After dropping the first two games on their current four-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings' 7-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday meant more than just two points in the Atlantic Division standings.
Celtics’ Sam Hauser Unexpectedly Leading Entire NBA In This Stat
Sam Hauser has been a revelation off the bench this season for the Boston Celtics. Hauser, who rarely played as a rookie last season, has carved out a role due to his deadly outside shooting, which he put on display in Boston’s road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
