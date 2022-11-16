Linus Ullmark is being touted as the key to Boston Bruins’ success this season. As much as the goaltender’s performance enthralls NHL fans, they’re also intrigued by his personal life. Although Linus Ullmark’s wife, Moa Ullmark, is a familiar presence in her husband’s Instagram feed, she’s not often seen in the NHL WAG community. The Swede’s wife and family are based in his home country, and his Instagram followers sympathize with him when he expresses how much he misses his other half and their kids. Fans want to know more about Linus Ullmark’s wife, which we reveal in this Moa Ullmark wiki.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO