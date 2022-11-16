Scratchpad: Share your views in the Coast Weekend Photo Contest

Photographers move tripods back with the incoming tide during a clear sunset on the North Coast. Lissa Brewer/The Astorian

Five summers ago, before setting out into the path of totality which extended views of a nationwide solar eclipse over a 70-mile stretch of the Oregon Coast, I decided to take a risk by bringing along just one camera – a decades-old 35mm Nikon F3.

Up to that point, at least for a few years prior, it had become common practice for me to bring along two, three or four cameras of various formats while traveling, especially on road trips. But this was a conscious decision, one based in the intention of allowing flashes of memory to simply present themselves, resulting from some degree of accident.

As of Thursday, submissions are open for the 2022 Coast Weekend Photo Contest, an opportunity to share moments captured within the Columbia-Pacific region – stretching from roughly Rockaway Beach, Oregon to the tip of the Long Beach Peninsula, as well as inland Clatsop and Pacific counties – whether carefully planned or delightfully unexpected.

Submissions will remain open through Dec. 15, followed by a voting period between Dec. 16 and 27. From the entries, three winning photos will be selected by The Astorian in addition to a People’s Choice Award winner, chosen by readers.

Winning photos will appear in the Jan. 5, 2023 edition of Coast Weekend. Images can be submitted up to once per week at www.discoverourcoast.com.