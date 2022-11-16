Read full article on original website
Bears vs. Falcons Preview: Atlanta Faces ‘Michael Vick 2.0’ in Justin Fields
When the Atlanta Falcons face off against the 3-7 Chicago Bears on Sunday, they will do so against an improved version of second-year quarterback Justin Fields. After a slow start to his sophomore campaign, Fields is starting to come into his own. Over the previous four games, the 23-year-old quarterback has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 620 yards, eight touchdowns and a pair of interceptions despite the Bears' 1-3 record.
numberfire.com
Taylor Heinicke will remain Commanders' starter in Week 11
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start Week 11's game against the Houston Texans. Heinicke will remain the Commanders' starting quarterback for Week 11's game against the Texans. Carson Wentz (finger) has been cleared to start throwing but hasn't been designated to return to practice yet. Ron Rivera said Wentz may be the backup on Sunday.
Centre Daily
As Eagles Add DTs, What About Tight End?
PHILADELPHIA - While the Eagles were busy collecting big-name defensive tackles, the team’s most glaring hole is being left unattended. Tight end is a position where Philadelphia has a legitimate star in Dallas Goedert and a drop from there that rivals the steepest roller-coaster. The problem of course is...
Centre Daily
Texans Injury Report Update: Derek Stingley Jr. OUT, Nico Collins IN vs. Commanders
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans released their final injury report ahead of their Week 11 contest against the 5-5 Washington Commanders Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. According to the Texans, Derek Stingley Jr. has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Stingley first appeared on the Texans' injury...
Centre Daily
Lions WR Josh Reynolds Ruled Out against Giants
The Detroit Lions will again be without wide receiver Josh Reynolds against the New York Giants. After being ruled questionable on the injury report Friday, the decision was made to rule out the veteran wideout for Week 11. "It was awesome to be back out there with everybody and to...
Centre Daily
Former Saints Land in the XFL
The XFL concluded their draft for the 2023 season, which sees a host of former Saints land on several teams. The league has some interesting names in there from Will Hill (Renegades) to Martavis Bryant and Vic Beasley (Vipers). Here's some of the players that we may get to see when the league launches in the spring, as their training camp kicks off in January.
Centre Daily
Jaguars Midseason Superlatives: Etienne Dominates Halfway Point for Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars are finally hitting the bye week. It couldn't have come at a better time for the 3-7 squad, especially considering the second-half of their schedule features games against the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans twice. So with the Jaguars now at the...
Centre Daily
Bills vs. Blizzard: Can Team Fly Out of Buffalo for Browns Game at Detroit?
It's a winter wonderland in Buffalo, with the city - and Highmark Stadium - blanketed by six feet of snow. And another wonder: Will the massive snowstorm in the area, which already caused the NFL to move Sunday’s home game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns - to Detroit even allow the game to be played at all?
Centre Daily
Five Storylines for Eagles-Colts Matchup
The Eagles will look to get back on track after losing for the first time last week to a below .500 team in the Washington Commanders. They will try to do it on the road against another below .500 team in the Indianapolis Colts. Here are five storylines for Sunday’s...
Centre Daily
Cowboys at Vikings: Justin Jefferson Guarantees ‘We’ll Get This Win!’
Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson has earned the right to display some unwavering confidence during his rise to becoming one of the best players in the NFL. And even after the Dallas Cowboys held him to one of the worst performances of his career last season, he's not holding back how he thinks things will play out when the two teams meet for the fourth straight season on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Centre Daily
Ten Reasons for Packers’ Disastrous 2022 Performance
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are perhaps the most disappointing team in the NFL this season. That means a lot of disappointing performances. The crushing blow in Thursday night’s crushing loss to the Tennessee Titans was the shoddy play of the secondary. Ryan Tannehill, not unlike the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins in Week 1, threw for the easiest 333 yards imaginable. Whether it was coverage breakdowns or Charmin-soft alignments, Tannehill had the equivalent of a routes-on-air session, a period at practice in which receivers work on plays by running routes without defenders.
Centre Daily
Rodney McLeod Late to Revenge Tour, but Playing Well in Indy
PHILADELPHIA – Rodney McLeod is a little late to the revenge tour of former Eagles earlier this season. There was a four-game stretch where the tour included Jalen Reagor, Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson, and Zach Ertz in consecutive weeks from Weeks 2 through 5. Feels like forever ago, perhaps.
Centre Daily
Steelers OL Kevin Dotson Expects to Play Against Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Kevin Dotson is working his way through the practice week with a hip injury, and head coach Mike Tomlin said there's no expectation on whether or not he'll play against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's the expectation of Tomlin, though. If you ask Dotson, he's...
Centre Daily
NFC East Week 11 Preview
It was a different vibe for the NFC East in Week 10. The Philadelphia Eagles, who came in last week as the only remaining undefeated team in the league, lost their first game of the season. The team that ended their perfect bid? The Washington Commanders, now 5-5 and looking to continue their climb in the NFC East race.
Centre Daily
Week 11 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Keeps Rising After Performance vs. Chiefs
If the Jacksonville Jaguars can take any solace in their Week 10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it is that for the second week in a row they got winning quarterback play from Trevor Lawrence. That didn't result in a win in the 27-17 loss, which dropped the Jaguars...
Centre Daily
Record-Setting Watson Earns Larger Role for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Christian Watson on Thursday became the 19th rookie in NFL history with back-to-back games of at least two touchdown receptions. Among the others: Randy Moss, Odell Beckham, Larry Fitzgerald and Don Hutson. Now that’s some elite company. Watson scored three touchdowns during the victory...
Centre Daily
What Changed for Colts Breakout-Rushing Attack
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has endured a tough season along with the rest of his teammates, but Taylor and the Colts rushing attack broke out in a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Taylor rushed for 147 yards and was named AFC Offensive Player of...
Centre Daily
How to Watch Lions vs. Giants: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
The Detroit Lions have counted on running back Jamaal Williams to shoulder the load running the football this season. In his second season in Motown, the veteran running back has been reliable and has earned the respect of all of his teammates and the coaching staff. “He’s our leader. Not...
Centre Daily
Patriots vs. Jets GAMEDAY Preview: AFC East Implications
Led by quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots look to extend their winning streak to three games in an AFC East battle against the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Jets and Patriots both had byes in Week 10 and are relatively healthy. New England looks...
