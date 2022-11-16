Read full article on original website
Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
CW33 NewsFix
AREA PREVIEW: Arlington Martin vs. Lewisville football
Texas High School Football Playoffs continue to ramp up. While teams focus on continuing their regular excellence, other teams plan and prepare to deliver the next big upset. This week, CW33 broadcasts the Area Round playoff matchup between two 10-1 programs who are battle tested and ready to compete. VYPE DFW takes a deeper dive into Arlington Martin and Lewisville‘s programs to lay out just what fans can expect in this Friday night playoff game:
Look: Jackson Arnold has 6 TDs in Denton Guyer's 63-42 win over Highland Park
DENTON, Texas - The most anticipated playoff game in the state lived up to the hype as Jackson Arnold accounted for six touchdowns to lead Denton Guyer to a 63-42 win over Highland Park in the UIL Class 6A Division II area round playoffs on Friday night. “We knew it was going to be a tough ...
starlocalmedia.com
Lewis’ defensive play earns him starting role for Lewisville
Lewisville senior Jameer Lewis moved to Texas from near Jackson, Miss., after his sophomore season, but the 6-foot-1 guard/forward has been a standout defensive player during his first two seasons with the Farmers’ boys basketball team. After coming off the bench in a reserve role last season, Lewis has...
Arlington, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
starlocalmedia.com
Prosper, Celina weather second-round tests, advance in playoffs
Two non-offensive touchdowns put the Celina football team at a deficit entering the fourth quarter of its Class 4A Division I area playoff game against Kennedale on Friday, but a strong closing stretch by the Bobcats averted the upset bid. Celina scored 10 consecutive points in the fourth quarter on...
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville, The Colony basketball coaches earn milestone wins on consecutive days
Two of the most memorable moments in the lives of Lewisville head boys basketball coach Toby Martin and The Colony head coach Cleve Ryan have occurred on consecutive days. On June 30, 2018, Ryan officiated the wedding of Toby and Jenny Martin in Lampasas.
Frantic finish enables Abilene Wylie to stun Colleyville Heritage in 5A Division II area round
By Cody Thorn GRAPEVINE - Two touchdowns in a three-second span capped a frantic finish on what was already a back-and-forth football game. Abilene Wylie quarterback KJ Long hit Harrison Heighten for the go-ahead score with three seconds left, and then a fumble on a kickoff return - ...
Bastrop, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Area High School Football Playoff Preview | Round Two
The second round of the 2022 UIL State Football Playoffs kicks off with some games Thursday. Below are some of the storylines involving Dallas area schools to keep an eye on:. Denton Guyer and Highland Park will square off in a matchup of two 11-0 teams in 6A Division II. Guyer finished the regular season ranked No.6 in the state and defeated Flower Mound Marcus in the first round, 42-7, behind a four-touchdown performance from five-star quarterback and Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold.
starlocalmedia.com
Hear them roar: Lions dominate Jesuit, punch first 3rd-round ticket since 1993
PROSPER — The McKinney football team is headed to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in nearly three decades and courtesy of one of the most commanding postseason victories in program history. The timing was ideal for the Lions, who entered Friday looking to build...
texashsfootball.com
TXHSFB State Championship Tickets Now On Sale
We call it a Texas holiday tradition. Tickets for all 12 high school football state championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington are on sale now. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be played at Jerry World and will run from December 14-17. Tickets are $20 and allow admittance to all three games on that day.
starlocalmedia.com
Semifinal sweep!: More than 50 photos from Frisco Reedy's state volleyball tourney debut
The Frisco Reedy volleyball team impressed in Friday's Class 5A state semifinal, sweeping away Liberty Hill in three sets to punch their ticket to Saturday's state final. Here's a look at the action from the Curtis Culwell Center.
XFL Draft: Meet your Arlington Renegades
ARLINGTON, Texas — The XFL, the Arlington-based pro football league, wrapped up its draft for the 2023 season on Thursday, setting the stage for a return to the gridiron. The XFL, which folded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns in 2023 with financial backing from co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The XFL announced the eight teams that will compete in 2023:
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
QSR magazine
Salad and Go Announces Five Openings in Dallas-Forth Worth Market
Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today five new locations coming before the end of the year to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Of the five new openings, four mark the brand’s first-time entry into their respective cities of Grand Prairie, Allen, Rockwall...
This Dallas bar has the best margarita in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Stick with us here, grab a glass, and get some limes, salt, triple sec, and your favorite tequila so that we can have a great time with everyone’s favorite mixed drink on the weekends, the margarita. This beverage is popular all over the world, but...
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
easttexasradio.com
Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe
Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House brings steaks, barbecue to Grapevine
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening Nov. 21. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening in Grapevine on Nov. 21, according to Manager Rick Cashen. The restaurant is located at 700 W. Hwy. 114, Grapevine. Hoffbrau offers steaks, burgers, chicken-fried steaks and more in a casual environment. Family-owned and -operated since 1978, Hoffbrau has locations across Texas in Amarillo, Benbrook, Granbury and Haltom City, according to its website. 817-527-6119. https://hoffbrausteakandgrill.com.
