Lewisville, TX

CW33 NewsFix

AREA PREVIEW: Arlington Martin vs. Lewisville football

Texas High School Football Playoffs continue to ramp up. While teams focus on continuing their regular excellence, other teams plan and prepare to deliver the next big upset. This week, CW33 broadcasts the Area Round playoff matchup between two 10-1 programs who are battle tested and ready to compete. VYPE DFW takes a deeper dive into Arlington Martin and Lewisville‘s programs to lay out just what fans can expect in this Friday night playoff game:
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Lewis’ defensive play earns him starting role for Lewisville

Lewisville senior Jameer Lewis moved to Texas from near Jackson, Miss., after his sophomore season, but the 6-foot-1 guard/forward has been a standout defensive player during his first two seasons with the Farmers’ boys basketball team. After coming off the bench in a reserve role last season, Lewis has...
LEWISVILLE, TX
High School Football PRO

Arlington, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Prosper, Celina weather second-round tests, advance in playoffs

Two non-offensive touchdowns put the Celina football team at a deficit entering the fourth quarter of its Class 4A Division I area playoff game against Kennedale on Friday, but a strong closing stretch by the Bobcats averted the upset bid. Celina scored 10 consecutive points in the fourth quarter on...
CELINA, TX
High School Football PRO

Bastrop, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LEWISVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Area High School Football Playoff Preview | Round Two

The second round of the 2022 UIL State Football Playoffs kicks off with some games Thursday. Below are some of the storylines involving Dallas area schools to keep an eye on:. Denton Guyer and Highland Park will square off in a matchup of two 11-0 teams in 6A Division II. Guyer finished the regular season ranked No.6 in the state and defeated Flower Mound Marcus in the first round, 42-7, behind a four-touchdown performance from five-star quarterback and Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold.
DALLAS, TX
texashsfootball.com

TXHSFB State Championship Tickets Now On Sale

We call it a Texas holiday tradition. Tickets for all 12 high school football state championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington are on sale now. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be played at Jerry World and will run from December 14-17. Tickets are $20 and allow admittance to all three games on that day.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

XFL Draft: Meet your Arlington Renegades

ARLINGTON, Texas — The XFL, the Arlington-based pro football league, wrapped up its draft for the 2023 season on Thursday, setting the stage for a return to the gridiron. The XFL, which folded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns in 2023 with financial backing from co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The XFL announced the eight teams that will compete in 2023:
ARLINGTON, TX
QSR magazine

Salad and Go Announces Five Openings in Dallas-Forth Worth Market

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today five new locations coming before the end of the year to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Of the five new openings, four mark the brand’s first-time entry into their respective cities of Grand Prairie, Allen, Rockwall...
ALLEN, TX
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe

Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House brings steaks, barbecue to Grapevine

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening Nov. 21. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening in Grapevine on Nov. 21, according to Manager Rick Cashen. The restaurant is located at 700 W. Hwy. 114, Grapevine. Hoffbrau offers steaks, burgers, chicken-fried steaks and more in a casual environment. Family-owned and -operated since 1978, Hoffbrau has locations across Texas in Amarillo, Benbrook, Granbury and Haltom City, according to its website. 817-527-6119. https://hoffbrausteakandgrill.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX

