ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Now Tied For Most Grammy Nominations of All Time

By Alex Hopper
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGejH_0jD5X0oJ00

After the Recording Academy released its 2023 Grammy nominations on Tuesday (Nov. 15), Beyoncé and Jay-Z became tied for the most Grammy nominations of all time —88 nods each.

Both artists picked up a sizable amount of nominations during the academy’s livestream. Jay-Z was nominated a handful of times for “God Did” alongside DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy. Beyoncé won nods in the most coveted categories—Record and Album of the Year—for Renaissance.

Beyoncé has already won 28 Grammys making her the most decorated female artist in Grammy history. With her 2023 nominations considered, she is close to clinching the all-time record of 31, which is currently held by Hungarian conductor Georg Solti.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are followed closely by Paul McCartney who has 81 nominations and Quincy Jones who has 80 nominations across their careers.

Elsewhere during the 2023 announcements, Kendrick Lamar picked up eight Grammy nominations, Adele scored seven, and Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, and DJ Khaled each scored six nods. Wet Leg and Måneskin are frontrunners in the Best New Artists category.

During next year’s ceremony, Beyoncé and Adele will go head-to-head for Record, Album and Song of the Year for the first time since 2017. Adele swept in all three categories in 2017.

The 65th annual Grammys will institute five new award categories including Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical) and Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Other Interactive Media categories. Additionally, a new Special Merit Award will be given out for Best Song For Social Change. The winners will be announced during the ceremony on Feb. 5.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Kendrick Lamar Shares New Video For “Rich Spirit”

On the heels of his Grammy nominations, Kendrick Lamar has shared a new music video for his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers single, “Rich Spirit.” The visual, directed by Calmatic, follows videos for “The Heart Part 5,” “N95” and “We Cry Together.”
American Songwriter

3 Songs You Didn’t Know Madonna Wrote for Other Artists

Some may assume that just because Madonna was a famous pop star that she didn’t write her own songs. But those who would assume that would be incorrect. Just read HERE to see that the Queen of Pop in fact wrote many No. 1 hit tracks for herself throughout her career, from “Papa Don’t Preach” to “Like a Prayer.”
People

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Have Been Dating a 'Few Months,' Says Source: He 'Is Really into Her'

A source close to Ines de Ramon says she met Brad Pitt "through a mutual friend," while a source close to Pitt adds, "It's not an exclusive relationship" Brad Pitt has a new romantic interest in Ines de Ramon. A source close to the Swiss 32-year-old industry tastemaker tells PEOPLE that she and Pitt, 58, "have been dating for a few months." De Ramon, who works for the jewelry brand Anita Ko, was photographed alongside the Oscar-winning actor on Sunday at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, where they attended a Bono concert. And according to...
In Style

Zoë Kravitz Is Finally Getting Candid About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been romantically linked since those iconic paparazzi shots in 2021 after she cast him in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. While the two are still going strong, it's rare for us to receive any kind of insight into their private relationship. But now, Kravitz is getting candid about Tatum in a new interview with GQ.
E! News

Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 2022 Latin Grammys

It's date night for Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira!. The singer and the former Miss Universe Paraguay kept close as they walked the red carpet together at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17. For the occasion, Marc, 54, opted for a black suit and matching shoes, while his fiancée stunned in a scarlet gown featuring a high slit. Nadia, 23, completed her red-hot ensemble with a pair of glitzy stilettos and silver jewelry.
American Songwriter

SZA Confirms New Album Title ‘S.O.S.’

SZA fans have been waiting for a follow-up to her 2017 album Ctrl. The singer has finally announced that something new is in the works – and it’s arriving sooner rather than later. Though many of the details of the album are still unknown, SZA has revealed the...
American Songwriter

Bruce Springsteen Reacts to Alfonso Ribeiro’s Claim That ‘The Carlton’ is Inspired by ‘Dancing in the Dark’

Bruce Springsteen is buying into the theory that the famous “Carlton” dance on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was partially inspired by him. Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks on Fresh Prince, was known for the character’s signature dance move, “The Carlton.” In a 2015 interview with Variety, Ribeiro revealed that “The Carlton” came to be when he read a note in the script prompting his character to bust out some dance moves and he thought of Friends star Courtney Cox’s dancing in the video for Springsteen’s hit, “Dancing in the Dark.” “I said, ‘that is the corniest dance on the planet that I know of, so why don’t I do that?'” Ribeiro recalled at the time.
American Songwriter

Dolly Parton Releases Greatest Hits Album ‘Diamonds and Rhinestones’

Dolly Parton has released her newest album, a greatest hits collection called, Diamonds and Rhinestones. Parton, who is the current American Songwriter magazine cover artist, shared the news of the new release on Twitter, writing to her many fans, “It’s finally here. My greatest hits album, ‘Diamonds and Rhinestones’ is out now! This is a collection of songs that are very near and dear to my heart. Grab yourself a copy and enjoy some of my favorite hits!”
American Songwriter

Top 10 Songs From “The Soundtrack King” Kenny Loggins

A list of Kenny Loggins’ biggest hits begs the question, “would the movie industry have been afloat in the ’80s if Loggins hadn’t been around?” Between 1980 and 1988, Loggins scored four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, all via soundtrack cuts—notably in Caddyshack, Footloose, and Top Gun.
American Songwriter

5 of the Best Lyrics Written by Jeff Buckley

Before Jeff Buckley’s career was tragically cut short in 1997, the singer-songwriter cut deep with his satin vocals and heart-piercing lyrics. From his poignant rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” to the pained wail of “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over,” Buckley’s music was one of a kind.
American Songwriter

Blur Has Announced Upcoming Reunion Shows

The famed British band Blur has announced a couple of July 2023 reunion shows. The first show, which will take place at the Beauregard Festival in France on July 6, marks the first for the band in eight years. Their last tour as a group was in 2015, in support of their album The Magic Whip.
American Songwriter

Pink Tapped For Olivia Newton-John Tribute At Upcoming AMAs

Along with an already scheduled performance of her latest single, Pink will also pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John at this year’s American Music Awards (AMAs). “I met her maybe three times- and she was an absolute angel,” the pop star posted a farewell on social media after news of the artist’s passing. “One of the loveliest, kindest, light from within human beings I have ever met. Kindness personified. May she Rest In Peace and may her family be held in love and light during this difficult time.”
American Songwriter

Brayden Lape Takes on Jordan Davis’ No. 1 Hit “Buy Dirt” on ‘The Voice’

Sitting on a stool with an acoustic guitar on a dimly lit stage, Brayden Lape performed an emotional rendition of Jordan Davis’ No. 1 hit “Buy Dirt.” Following Lape’s previous Knockout Round performance of Brett Young’s 2017 hit “Mercy,” which brought coach Gwen Stefani to tears, the 16-year-old Michigan native shared another heartfelt performance, kicking off the first night of live performances on The Voice.
MICHIGAN STATE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy