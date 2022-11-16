Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Now Tied For Most Grammy Nominations of All Time

After the Recording Academy released its 2023 Grammy nominations on Tuesday (Nov. 15), Beyoncé and Jay-Z became tied for the most Grammy nominations of all time —88 nods each.

Both artists picked up a sizable amount of nominations during the academy’s livestream. Jay-Z was nominated a handful of times for “God Did” alongside DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy. Beyoncé won nods in the most coveted categories—Record and Album of the Year—for Renaissance.

Beyoncé has already won 28 Grammys making her the most decorated female artist in Grammy history. With her 2023 nominations considered, she is close to clinching the all-time record of 31, which is currently held by Hungarian conductor Georg Solti.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are followed closely by Paul McCartney who has 81 nominations and Quincy Jones who has 80 nominations across their careers.

Elsewhere during the 2023 announcements, Kendrick Lamar picked up eight Grammy nominations, Adele scored seven, and Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, and DJ Khaled each scored six nods. Wet Leg and Måneskin are frontrunners in the Best New Artists category.

During next year’s ceremony, Beyoncé and Adele will go head-to-head for Record, Album and Song of the Year for the first time since 2017. Adele swept in all three categories in 2017.

The 65th annual Grammys will institute five new award categories including Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical) and Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Other Interactive Media categories. Additionally, a new Special Merit Award will be given out for Best Song For Social Change. The winners will be announced during the ceremony on Feb. 5.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy