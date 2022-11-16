Read full article on original website
JetBlue Launches Low-Cost Paris Flights
Low-cost carrier JetBlue Airways has added Paris to its growing European route network after launching flights to London in 2021. Here's where it will fly from and what travelers can expect.
United to Launch Electric Air Taxi Service From Newark to Manhattan
The vertical takeoff and landing aircraft could get travelers from NYC to Newark in under 10 minutes.
The Price of TSA PreCheck Has Been Reduced
As of November 4, TSA has reduced the price for TSA PreCheck membership from $85 for five years to $78.
There Will Be Flight Delays and Cancellations This Holiday Season—How to Salvage Your Travel Plans
As travelers gear up for the busy holiday travel season, there might be some nervousness in the air—that’s because air travel has been far less than ideal this year as airlines work to keep up with the rapid return in travel demand following a massive pandemic slump. Between January and July 2022, 3 percent of all U.S. domestic flights were canceled—the highest rate of canceled flights in the past decade aside from 2020—and one-fifth of all domestic flights were delayed, according to Bureau of Transportation Statistics. With the number of air travelers reaching and potentially surpassing prepandemic volumes for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve travel, should we be prepared for the worst?
These Airlines Ordered to Pay Over $600 Million in Refunds
The U.S. Department of Transportation continues cracking down on carriers, including Frontier and several international airlines, to refund airline passengers.
You Can Soon Take the Metro from D.C. to Dulles Airport
D.C.'s Metrorail announced the expanded Silver Line route, which connects downtown D.C. to Dulles International Airport, will start service on November 15.
Black Friday Flight Deal: $2K Business-Class to Paris & Milan
French airline La Compagnie is kicking off Black Friday with a flight deal on all-business flights to Paris and Milan for travel through fall 2023.
United Airlines Will Now Serve In-Flight Kid's Meals
United Airlines is the latest carrier to add a child meal option on select flights. Air France, Lufthansa, Japan Airlines, and Singapore are among the airlines that offer kids' meals, too.
JetBlue Discusses Plans to Start Flying to Europe in 2023
JetBlue plans to expand its Europe service beyond London and has hinted at one of its top contenders for new Europe destinations.
United Unveils New Lounge with Convenient To-Go Snacks
United Airlines' new United Club Fly lounge offers Club members grab-and-go food and drinks for their flight.
The Very Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Deals 2022
We dug through hundreds of Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals and put together a list of our favorite hotel, luggage, and flight sales in 2022.
Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack: Review for Travelers
The Cotopaxi Allpa 35L travel pack is a carry-on, duffel, and backpack, all in one. Here's our review and why we love this bag by Cotopaxi.
Why Bombas Are the Best Compression Socks for Travel
You should always wear compression socks when you fly and Bombas just made the best pair, hands down.
