ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFAR

Comments / 0

Related
AFAR

JetBlue Launches Low-Cost Paris Flights

Low-cost carrier JetBlue Airways has added Paris to its growing European route network after launching flights to London in 2021. Here's where it will fly from and what travelers can expect.
AFAR

There Will Be Flight Delays and Cancellations This Holiday Season—How to Salvage Your Travel Plans

As travelers gear up for the busy holiday travel season, there might be some nervousness in the air—that’s because air travel has been far less than ideal this year as airlines work to keep up with the rapid return in travel demand following a massive pandemic slump. Between January and July 2022, 3 percent of all U.S. domestic flights were canceled—the highest rate of canceled flights in the past decade aside from 2020—and one-fifth of all domestic flights were delayed, according to Bureau of Transportation Statistics. With the number of air travelers reaching and potentially surpassing prepandemic volumes for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve travel, should we be prepared for the worst?
AFAR

AFAR

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way. 

 https://www.afar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy