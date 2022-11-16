Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Syracuse football: predictions and poll for Wake Forest
Both the Syracuse Orange and Wake Forest Demon Deacons enter tomorrow night’s game on a losing streak so something has to give. Expectations seem pretty low around Orange fans so let’s see if our staff feels the same way. Christian. Wake Forest 27, Syracuse 17. Here’s the thing...
Syracuse vs. Northeastern: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (1-1) vs. Northeastern Huskies (0-3) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: Despite losing to Colgate, the Draftkings Line still thinks Syracuse should have a comfortable victory over Northeastern with the Orange as 15 point favorites. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry:...
Game thread: Syracuse sports Saturday
It’s a busy Saturday of Syracuse Orange athletic competition so we’re going with one game thread for all your on-going discussions. First up are the cross-country squads competing in the NCAA Championships at Oklahoma State. Action starts at 10:30 with the women’s 6k followed by the men’s 10k. Live coverage on ESPN U.
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Northeastern
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is back in action after a disappointing loss to Colgate on Tuesday. This time, SU (1-1 on the season) hosts the Northeastern Huskies, who have dropped their first three games of the season. With Syracuse looking to secure its second win of the...
Syracuse men’s basketball: the Orange handle the Huskies 76-48
The Syracuse Orange got off to a strong start against the Northeastern Huskies, and their improvements on offense carried into the second half in a dominant 76-48 win. Jim Boeheim picked up career win 1,101* in front of the Dome crowd, and the Orange get a nice reset ahead of this week’s Empire Classic in Brooklyn.
Syracuse football: score first and good things should happen
The Syracuse Orange have started every single game this season by having possession first - but recently, they’ve been failing to capitalize and build early momentum. According to DraftKings SportsBook, that trend is projected to continue this week. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are expected (-155) to score before SU (+125) in tomorrow’s game. The Deacs are also favored by 10 points, but we’ll note that the Orange are 6-4 against the spread this season.
Syracuse women’s basketball: the Orange improve to 4-0 after 85-63 victory against LIU
So far against non-conference opponents, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team looks the part. After Syracuse’s first three games, the team is outscoring its opponents by 26.7 points per contest. In the Orange’s matchup against the Long Island University Sharks, Syracuse got off to a slower start than usual. The Sharks led 14-13 after the first quarter and trailed by just 9 points entering halftime against the Orange.
Syracuse football: Four things to watch vs Wake Forest
Things were much better when the Syracuse Orange were 6-0, but now the squad is trying to stop some a four-game losing streak when they travel to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Wake is also in the midst of a losing streak so what are we looking for on...
Syracuse football: Dino Babers, players preview their trip to Wake Forest
The Dome slate is officially over for Syracuse Orange football, but they still have a pair of road games to conclude the regular season. The first of those two will be against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons... who we must remind you do not actually play in Wake Forest. Before SU travels to Winston-Salem, Coach Babers and several players answered our questions:
Syracuse cross-country: NCAA Championships preview
Tomorrow morning the Syracuse Orange cross-country squads will compete for NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Neither Syracuse squad is considered to be a title contender, but the conditions are supposed to be windy and cold which can cause some strange results. Both races can be seen live on ESPNU. The women start things off at 10:20 am with their 6k and it should be close battles in both the individual and team competitions. Savannah Roark has emerged the leader of the Orange and she’ll be looking to grab All-America honors. Can the other Syracuse runners keep in contact with her tomorrow? If so, the Orange could push for a spot in the top 15 which would cap a strong season for the women.
TNIAAM Reacts: Orange fans have mixed opinions on the ending of football season
Another week of TNIAAM Reacts! As always, we appreciate everyone who votes on the polls as we gather the pulse of Syracuse Orange fans. You’ve voted, and here’s how you’ve responded. Syracuse haven’t looked exactly all that great during its current four-game losing streak, and it’s tight...
Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange needs to focus on ball movement
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team has a lot of areas to work on if they are going to return to the NCAA Tournament. A glaring issue after the first two games is the difference in ball movement between Syracuse and their opponents. Through two games the Orange have 22 assists on 54 field goals. Their two opponents have 38 assists on 55 field goals. To add insult to injury Colgate’s center, Jeff Woodward had 7 assists in 23 minutes the other night.
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Long Island University
With the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball program’s schedule about to ramp up, the team is looking for one more home victory before hitting the road. Syracuse begins the 2022-2023 season at 3-0, coming off a dominant 92-59 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats. The team will look to remain...
