29-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 29-year-old man was identified Saturday as the victim of a fatal shooting Friday at an apartment complex off Fegenbush Lane in Louisville. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane, near Norbrook Drive.
Driver Killed in Elizabethtown Crash Identified
Here’s an update on the fatal collision that took place in Elizabethtown Tuesday night. Public information officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department, Chris Denham stated, “The driver killed in the car accident Tuesday night has been identified as, 28 year old, Destiny Shelton.” There are no further details currently.
One dead, two injured in New Cut Road collision
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A late night crash in Louisville has left one person dead and two injured. On Tuesday just before 10:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers arrived to a collision between two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on New Cut Road. A witness said one of the...
Family grieves toddlers killed in car crash
It opened ahead of Thanksgiving. Tod Moore is a Louisville native who believes he can be part of the solution because he intimately understands the problem. Families celebrate Adoption Day across Louisville and Southern Indiana. Updated: 5 hours ago. At Jefferson Family Court, the 26 adoptions meant permanent homes for...
LMPD: Man in hospital after being stabbed in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 7:30 p.m., they responded to a call of a stabbing in the 3700 block of Wheatmore Drive. They located a man who had been stabbed...
Man charged in New Cut Road crash appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man being charged with a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night made his first court appearance Thursday morning. Eric Johnson was arrested after Louisville Metro police said alcohol was a contributing factor to the deadly wreck on New Cut Road. Police had arrived to...
'I miss him every day': Friends, family remember Louisville man killed in deadly 2020 carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years after Austin Fitzpatrick's death, friends and family gathered in the spot where he was killed, outside his 3rd Street apartment, to hold a vigil. The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said the 26-year-old was unpacking his gear when he was shot multiple times and had his car stolen.
LMPD investigating after shots fired between 2 vehicles on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after at least two people were shot on Poplar Level Road in the middle of the day. Watch scene video in the player above. WLKY's Chopper HD flew over the scene around 4 p.m. at Poplar Level Road and Hess...
Nearly 80% of child shooting victims in Louisville were preventable
2020 marked the first time firearm-related deaths surpassed motor vehicle crashes for children. Louisville doctors said the majority of the time, it's an accident.
The fatal fire on Lemon Quarry Road remains under investigation
JUDAH – The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office continues to investigate a fatal fire that occurred Thursday, November 10th in the 200 block of Lemon Quarry Road. Emergency personnel from Marshall Township, Oolitic, and Perry Township Volunteer fire departments, Monroe Fire Protection District, and the US Forestry Service along with Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the blaze at 12:04 p.m.
2 people shot as police investigate scene in Louisville's Audubon neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the Audubon neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 2:45 p.m. to Norton Audubon Hospital after two people had been transported there in private vehicles after being shot. Both were later transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where they are expected to survive.
Flock cameras proving to be critical asset for Bullitt County police
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Police agencies in Bullitt County recently installed Flock cameras to help identify criminals faster and the technology is paying off. Thursday afternoon when the driver of a pickup went through the grass, just missing the dining room of 'The Fish House' in Shepherdsville, the cameras came in handy.
Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family’s last moments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, one-year-old Ja’Rell and two-year-old Ja’Reese left church with their mother Jasilyn Gardner when impaired driver Angela Chapman caused a crash killing the two toddlers. “They didn’t make it back home to me,” said Justice Hunter, father of Ja’Rell and Ja’Reese. “That particular...
Second lawsuit filed against Louisville foster care facility where 7-year-old died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new lawsuit has been filed against the Louisville foster care facility where a 7-year-old boy died earlier this year. This new lawsuit was filed by the mother of a boy who says her son was being abused at Brooklawn. It claims that her 11-year-old son was choked by a worker last year at the facility, leaving bruises.
Man arrested more than 1 year later in connection to Nowhere Bar shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting more than a year ago outside a Bardstown Road bar. Police said Sherman Sherley, 27, has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection to the homicide on June 17, 2021.
FBI investigating police chase turned violent in Hardin County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FBI Louisville is investigating accusations that officers violated Joshua Tyler's civil rights during after a 2021 traffic stop that escalated into a miles-long police pursuit. Newly obtained dash-camera video from a Kentucky State Police (KSP) cruiser is now under the microscope. The family of a Hardin...
Allegedly high Clarkson woman claiming to be ‘Lady Liberty’ arrested after driving with 2 infants in car
A Clarkson woman has been jailed after being accused of driving while high on drugs with two infants in the vehicle. On Sunday night at approximately 9:35, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones observed a 2006 Mazda MAZDA3 with faulty equipment traveling in the 300 block of Millerstown Road. Jones conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on the Western Kentucky Parkway on-ramp, according to the arrest citation.
Council votes to let officer who killed Breonna Taylor keep certification
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to take away police certification from the officer whose gunfire killed Breonna Taylor. Former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Myles Cosgrove was the one in question. The council met on Thursday morning to vote, deciding that Cosgrove could keep...
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Drug Dealers and Associates
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Drug Dealers and Associates Involved with Drugs at an Apartment Complex. NOTE: The Scott County Sheriff's Office is committed to Arresting Drug Dealers...LEAVE Town or GO to JAIL!. Scott County- Sheriff Goodin once again praised the work of deputies when last night Scott County Sheriff's...
23-year-old man charged with murder after fatal Old Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is being charged with murder after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash that left one dead and seriously injured another. Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 23-year-old Alvaro Manriquez Friday on charges of murder, first-degree assault, receiving stolen property, no operators-moped license, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.
