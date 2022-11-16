Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Hospital association highlights Carilion Clinic psychiatric program
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A successful program at Carilion Clinic has received statewide attention from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. The association highlights innovative hospital-based programs in a series of webinars. Thursday’s focus was the Carilion Clinic Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, which has had early success keeping patients out...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Board of Education delays action on history standards
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Board of Education has delayed action on new standards of learning for history and social studies. The proposal had drawn strong opposition from critics who said it whitewashes Virginia history. Dozens of people spoke out against the revised standards during a Board of Education...
WDBJ7.com
Governor unveils plan to increase supply of affordable housing
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin Friday unveiled his administration’s “Make Virginia Home” plan, promoting an increase in the supply of “attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth.”. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth,...
WDBJ7.com
VDOT makes changes after audit found it lacked contractors during severe snowstorms
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Five months ago, an audit found the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) struggled to hire enough contractors to clear the road during severe snowstorms. And as we head into colder weather, VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond explains what improvements the department has made since then. In the...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia to receive $5 million to expand high-speed internet access
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is set to get millions of dollars in federal funding to expand high-speed internet access. Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner announced that the commonwealth will receive $5 million as part of the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Development (BEAD) Program. “Last year, we passed...
WDBJ7.com
Travel experts predict 1.4 million Virginians will be on the road for Thanksgiving
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving is always a hectic time for travelers and the roads have already started getting busy. With more travelers on the road this weekend, it’s important to remember to drive safely. Travel experts say Thanksgiving is the busiest time of the year for drivers on...
WDBJ7.com
AAA gives travel advice for Thanksgiving
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about what we should expect to see on the roads and in the sky this Thanksgiving. AAA is predicting 1.42 million Virginians will travel for the holiday, up slightly over last year, but...
WDBJ7.com
Here’s how to take advantage of seasonal work
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Seasonal work is temporary employment that recurs around the same time every year. Tim Saunders, Virginia Career Works Outreach Coordinator, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about seasonal jobs and the benefits they offer. One benefit to a seasonal job is that it provides...
WDBJ7.com
Forest Service to prepare new environmental impact statement on Mountain Valley Pipeline crossing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mountain Valley Pipeline still needs permission to cross three and a half miles of the Jefferson National Forest, and this week the U.S. Forest Service said it will prepare a new environmental impact statement. Twice before, a federal appeals court in Richmond has invalidated forest...
Comments / 0