Florida State

WDBJ7.com

Hospital association highlights Carilion Clinic psychiatric program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A successful program at Carilion Clinic has received statewide attention from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. The association highlights innovative hospital-based programs in a series of webinars. Thursday’s focus was the Carilion Clinic Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, which has had early success keeping patients out...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Board of Education delays action on history standards

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Board of Education has delayed action on new standards of learning for history and social studies. The proposal had drawn strong opposition from critics who said it whitewashes Virginia history. Dozens of people spoke out against the revised standards during a Board of Education...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Governor unveils plan to increase supply of affordable housing

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin Friday unveiled his administration’s “Make Virginia Home” plan, promoting an increase in the supply of “attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth.”. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia to receive $5 million to expand high-speed internet access

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is set to get millions of dollars in federal funding to expand high-speed internet access. Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner announced that the commonwealth will receive $5 million as part of the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Development (BEAD) Program. “Last year, we passed...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

AAA gives travel advice for Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about what we should expect to see on the roads and in the sky this Thanksgiving. AAA is predicting 1.42 million Virginians will travel for the holiday, up slightly over last year, but...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Here’s how to take advantage of seasonal work

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Seasonal work is temporary employment that recurs around the same time every year. Tim Saunders, Virginia Career Works Outreach Coordinator, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about seasonal jobs and the benefits they offer. One benefit to a seasonal job is that it provides...
MARTINSVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

