The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says a Prudenville woman died after crashing her car on Tuesday.

Deputies say Joslyn Hubbard was headed south on M-18 in Markey Township in the afternoon.

She passed two other cars, but when she merged back into her lane deputies say she slipped off the road.

Hubbard crashed into a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say speed and road conditions were a factor.