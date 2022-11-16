ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICYMI – Governor Abbott sends migrants to Philadelphia, Parents of 7-year-old found dead face capital murder charges, More details revealed from Dallas air show crash

By DeJonique Garrison
 3 days ago
Comments / 127

Steve Aschoff
3d ago

I just love the way people think abbott is a raciest for sending ILLEGAL immigrants to other states but when biden did it in the middle of the night no one said a word. why is that? if they don't like being shipped to other states then come in this country legally.

dglowicki
3d ago

Good! Share the "wealth"! I volunteer at a pantry near Dallas twice a week and 7/8ths of the people we serve are Hispanic and most of them are coming from Venezuela and Mexico and quite a few admit to being undocumented. In my neighborhood there are at least 5 families that I know of who are undocumented. I have no problem with people coming here LEGALLY (not going to get into the whole Native American vs. all the others who came here); my great-grandparents on both sides were immigrants from Germany, Russia, Poland and Italy, and no, none of them were rich- in fact they all were quite poor. But they came LEGALLY.

SAVAGE_I_AM
3d ago

how is showing us a picture of migrants in Italy relevant to USA, it's click bait and getting people worked up over false advertisement

