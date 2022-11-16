ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

131 freeway lanes closed north, south of Wayland

A 20-vehicle pileup near the D Avenue exit (No. 44) on southbound U.S.-131 closed a stretch of the freeway south of Wayland for much of Friday. Kalamazoo County deputies said several injuries have been reported and the wait for reopening was expected to lengthy. Southbound traffic on the expressway was being routed onto D Avenue.
WAYLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Following historic snowfall, Kent Co. Road Commission continues efforts

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — As the ongoing lake-effect snow creates conditions to drastically every hour at times, roadworkers are continuing to ask drivers to be careful. “We're in a lull right now,” said Jerry Byrne, director of operations for the Kent County Road Commission (KCRC). “The roads have improved from last night, but they're worse than what they were (Thursday) morning.”
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo Holiday Parade 2022: See a route map, details of downtown festivities

KALAMAZOO, MI — The 60th rendition of the Maple Hill Kalamazoo Holiday Parade will kick off a day of holiday cheer when it starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual parade will commence at the corner of East Lovell and Jasper streets, head east on East Lovell and then turn right on South Park Street, winding north until the parade reaches Michigan Avenue.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Lake-effect snowstorm forces closure of Western Michigan, KVCC

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University’s Kalamazoo campus and Kalamazoo Valley Community College will be closed for the remainder of Friday, Nov. 18 due to inclement weather. The West Michigan region is only halfway through a major lake-effect snow storm. The university will be canceling classes after 4 p.m....
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Grand Haven’s Long Road Distillers serves elevated bar food, spirits

GRAND HAVEN, MI - Long Road Distillers has become one of the beach community’s favorite spots because of its classic entrées and cocktails since opening in July 2019. Owners Kyle Van Strien and Jon O’Connor operate the business, located at 18 Washington Ave. in Grand Haven. This is second location for Long Road Distillers. The first is about 40 minutes away in Grand Rapids.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
MLive

Get ready for Christmas with these West Michigan events

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If the wintry weather has you in a Christmas mood already, West Michigan is ready to celebrate with you during a host of parades, performances and markets. From the Grand Rapids Santa Parade to America’s tallest signing Christmas tree in Muskegon, the area has a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Crowds gather for 101st Grand Rapids Santa Parade

Grand Rapids, MI – Bundled up with hot cocoa in hand, families made their way downtown on Saturday for the 101st Santa Parade hosted by the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber. The parade has been attracting visitors for over 100 years since it began in 1919 as the Wurzburg’s Santa Claus Parade. Since then, it has become the second largest parade in the state, according to the event’s website.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

