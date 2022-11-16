Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Related
townbroadcast.com
131 freeway lanes closed north, south of Wayland
A 20-vehicle pileup near the D Avenue exit (No. 44) on southbound U.S.-131 closed a stretch of the freeway south of Wayland for much of Friday. Kalamazoo County deputies said several injuries have been reported and the wait for reopening was expected to lengthy. Southbound traffic on the expressway was being routed onto D Avenue.
WATCH: Cars and Buses Slide Down Icy Michigan Street In Grand Rapids
If you grew up in West Michigan you're used to heavy lake-effect snow and all the other fun things that come with wintertime driving. With that being said, even if you're used to it, that doesn't mean that you'll be able to drive in it without any problems. Drivers heading...
‘Friends by the river’ preparing for cold, snow
It's a long hike to the place that some call home, a hilly spot on a bank of the Grand River — a neighborhood of tents and tarps that's been here for several years.
Section of narrower Terrace Street opens in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – The first phase of the project to narrow Terrace Street in downtown is complete, and the new slimmer road now is open to motorists. The section of Terrace between Webster Avenue and Shoreline Drive closed in early September so that two lanes of the then four-lane divided boulevard could be removed.
Following historic snowfall, Kent Co. Road Commission continues efforts
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — As the ongoing lake-effect snow creates conditions to drastically every hour at times, roadworkers are continuing to ask drivers to be careful. “We're in a lull right now,” said Jerry Byrne, director of operations for the Kent County Road Commission (KCRC). “The roads have improved from last night, but they're worse than what they were (Thursday) morning.”
Whiteout conditions, hazardous travel forecast for West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A batch of heavy lake-effect snow combined with winds gusting up to 45 mph are forecast to create whiteout conditions, making for dangerous driving in some parts of West Michigan today. Areas near Ludington along the Lakeshore were expected to see these conditions first on Saturday...
Kalamazoo Holiday Parade 2022: See a route map, details of downtown festivities
KALAMAZOO, MI — The 60th rendition of the Maple Hill Kalamazoo Holiday Parade will kick off a day of holiday cheer when it starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual parade will commence at the corner of East Lovell and Jasper streets, head east on East Lovell and then turn right on South Park Street, winding north until the parade reaches Michigan Avenue.
Kent Co. responds to more than a thousand 911 calls as winter weather bears down
MICHIGAN, USA — First-responders across West Michigan had their hands full responding to numerous accidents as the work week came to a close. Kent County Central Dispatch said it had received some one-thousand emergency calls Thursday, 529 of which were 911 calls, in addition to 548 non-emergency calls. Ottawa...
Several Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Kalamazoo. Officials confirmed that several people were injured due to the accident.
Walker Police: Driving without clearing snow from cars is illegal in Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — Driving during the winter is tough, whether from icy roads or steady snowfall, and the Walker Police Department is reminding drivers to not make it even harder with leaving snow on your car. The reason why: it's illegal. "If an officer does see you driving with...
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
Lake-effect snowstorm forces closure of Western Michigan, KVCC
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University’s Kalamazoo campus and Kalamazoo Valley Community College will be closed for the remainder of Friday, Nov. 18 due to inclement weather. The West Michigan region is only halfway through a major lake-effect snow storm. The university will be canceling classes after 4 p.m....
See why current bout of heavy snow is textbook case of lake-effect snow
A heavy round of lake-effect snow takes a few weather conditions coming together all at the same time. Let’s look at why the next few days will be a classic, textbook case of lake-effect snow. The two main factors that stimulate the lake effect process are a big temperature...
Snow day: GRPS will be closed on Friday
Grand Rapids Public Schools will have a snow day on Friday.
Winter Storm Warning extended for longer time, more counties, additional snow amounts increased
We are only halfway through the lake-effect snowstorm. With this realization at the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings are being extended in time, counties are being added and additional snow amount forecasts are being increased. First off I want to say the National Weather Service offices do a great...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Grand Haven’s Long Road Distillers serves elevated bar food, spirits
GRAND HAVEN, MI - Long Road Distillers has become one of the beach community’s favorite spots because of its classic entrées and cocktails since opening in July 2019. Owners Kyle Van Strien and Jon O’Connor operate the business, located at 18 Washington Ave. in Grand Haven. This is second location for Long Road Distillers. The first is about 40 minutes away in Grand Rapids.
Get ready for Christmas with these West Michigan events
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If the wintry weather has you in a Christmas mood already, West Michigan is ready to celebrate with you during a host of parades, performances and markets. From the Grand Rapids Santa Parade to America’s tallest signing Christmas tree in Muskegon, the area has a...
Crowds gather for 101st Grand Rapids Santa Parade
Grand Rapids, MI – Bundled up with hot cocoa in hand, families made their way downtown on Saturday for the 101st Santa Parade hosted by the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber. The parade has been attracting visitors for over 100 years since it began in 1919 as the Wurzburg’s Santa Claus Parade. Since then, it has become the second largest parade in the state, according to the event’s website.
Holland company to dredge St. Joseph Harbor
A Holland company has been awarded a $1.3 million contract to dredge the St. Joseph Harbor.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
MLive
55K+
Followers
56K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 1