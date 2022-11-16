ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Concrete, searing heat and £12 beers: inside Doha’s World Cup fan festival

By Sean Ingle in Doha
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOUvp_0jD5WQp100
A member of the World Cup’s supreme committee talks to reporters during a media tour of the Fifa Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park on Wednesday.

In the tetchy heat of a Doha lunch hour, there was a welcome loosening of ties – and then, surprisingly, of tongues. It came as Fifa launched a World Cup fan festival so vast that 40,000 supporters will soon be able to congregate in shared communion near the Corniche: to watch, to cheer, to drink overpriced beer, if only between 7pm and 1am. Perhaps even to love, too.

“It will be a multidimensional, festival-like experience,” promised Gerdine Lindhout, Fifa’s head of experiential marketing and promotion. “It’s not just about football, it’s about gaming, lifestyle and amazing food. We have decided to go huge in Doha!”

But shortly afterwards, as Lindhout faced questions from the world’s media, her corporate spiel faded and she sounded more human than a Fifa official has done in decades. Asked what her message would be to those wanting to bring rainbow flags into the fan festival, she smiled. “Go for it,” she said. “This event is all about celebration.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVOx1_0jD5WQp100

The Dutchwoman was even bolder when the difficult tariff of the questions was raised. What, for instance, would you say to gay England fans who might be nervous about visiting Qatar for the tournament, which kicks off this Sunday?

“I have been coming here for the last four years and have felt not just safe but welcome,” she replied. “England fans should come here. It will be a life-changing experience.”

Given Qatar is a place where men can face five years’ imprisonment under article 296 of Qatar’s penal code for “inducing or seducing a male in any way to commit illegal or immoral actions”, and where Human Rights Watch recently detailed multiple cases of the LGBTQ+ community being beaten and imprisoned by the authorities, those words sounded like a quiet revolution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2MM7_0jD5WQp100
Gerdine Lindhout, Fifa’s head of experiential marketing, talks to reporters at Al Bidda Park in Doha. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

How could they not when the Qatari authorities and Fifa have tiptoed around the issue for over a decade, in what appears to amount to their own version of “don’t ask, don’t tell”?

Was it a case of Lindhout accidentally going off message? Or speaking more in hope than expectation? Perhaps. But she was talking very specifically about Fifa venues in Qatar, where it appears to be the case that the authorities will look the other way when it comes to holding hands and kissing.

Certainly when pressed again about what the experience would be like for gay fans inside Fifa venues, Lindhout could not have been clearer. “We welcome everyone, including the LGBTQ+ community,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XzuQU_0jD5WQp100
The Fifa Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park in Doha as it looked on Wednesday afternoon. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

“Based on the experience I have had there is no risk. They are welcome to express themselves and their love to their partners. They won’t get into trouble for sharing public displays of affection.”

Admittedly Lindhout did also urge western fans to find a middle ground between their values and those of the conservative Gulf state, which was certainly more on script. But moments later she again insisted that the culture in Qatar had changed. “Respect the culture, use your common sense but nothing is forbidden at the Fifa fan festival,” she added. “We are very proud of it.”

In truth, at 1pm on Wednesday afternoon the festival did not look like a venue poised to charge up the Tripadvisor tourist charts. At a media showcase hours before a Michael Jackson tribute act launched a test event to iron out any late teething problems, it mostly resembled a giant concrete car park with overpriced food (a tiny Greek salad cost £10, a slice of pepperoni pizza £8) and little escape from the 32C heat.

However, Lindhout dismissed fears that it might be too hot for fans. “It is definitely hot, but there are enough areas where there is a shadow and we have enough refreshing beverages so I do not see a problem,” she said. “People have to use their logical minds – and dress for the occasion. Wear your shorts, wear something light and enjoy some refreshing beverage.”

England fans will not be overwhelmed to learn that there is just one beer stand, selling Budweiser for nearly £12 for 500ml. Or that they will face a long queue reminiscent of a passport control in a European airport post-Brexit, to buy a maximum of four beers.

That said, there appears no limit on the amount of beer that can be ordered throughout the night. Which might lead to familiar problems when tensions are running high and the booze is flowing freely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMRCh_0jD5WQp100
Barriers for queuing stand ready at the Fan Festival’s only place to buy beer. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

However, Lindhout claimed Fifa would try to give some leeway for fans to enjoy themselves while others remained safe. “We want an experience for all fans but safety is important,” she added. “I think with the security measures in place we will be fine.”

On the plus side fans will also be able to see the World Cup and Jules Rimet trophies in the Fifa museum near the giant screen that will show the games, as well as a range of famous jerseys, including Roger Hunt’s from England’s 1966 World Cup victory and Diego Maradona’s from a 1986 warmup match.

And as the sun began to set, and 20,000 locals began to stream in to see the Michael Jackson impersonator belt out the hits, it began to feel more like a real event. Not everyone is convinced, mind. When the Guardian posted pictures of the venue on social media, several users reckoned that: “This World Cup is going to be Fyre festival and Woodstock 99 rolled into one”.

However, Mead Alemadi, who is in charge of the Fan Festival, is confident it will be an overwhelming success. “We’ve waited 12 years for this and we’re so happy to see all this happen,” he said. “People here will be having fun, looking at live matches with the best view of the Doha skyline. This will be the best festival in the history of the World Cup.”

Perhaps. But that will depend what happens inside this cavernous 300,000 square-metre venue in the next month – and that, sadly, remains an open question.

Comments / 7

michael sullivan
2d ago

It’s hotter and more expensive in Orlando with thousands of UK citizens in queues trying to see Mickey Mouse. The World Cup hosted by the US had higher temps. Mexico had higher temps. No mention of fights, brawls and violence yet. Imagine if Qatar can be the first place where the World Cup doesn’t have a drunken brawl and violent clashes. That would be horrible.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Yardbarker

Spain banned from taking squad favourite food to Qatar

Should Spain triumph on the grandest stage of all, at the World Cup, they will not be able to celebrate it with their national delicacies. The Cava may well remain corked until they touch down on the Iberian peninsula, due to Qatar’s ban on public alcohol consumption. If they do rustle up something, they will not be able to use it to wash down some Spanish ham.
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Guardian

Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled

Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
The Guardian

The Guardian

505K+
Followers
116K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy