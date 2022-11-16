Pharrell Is Selling NFTs of Hilma af Klint’s Paintings—and Her Family Isn’t Pleased

Banksy has a message for shoplifters worldwide: Put your boots on and go rob GUESS in London. “They’ve helped themselves to my artwork without asking, how can it be wrong for you to do the same to their clothes?” the graffiti artist opined on Instagram. Banksy took a shot at the Regent Street GUESS location in London, accusing them of stealing his work without permission. The clothing brand recently announced its fall/winter 2022 season will feature graffiti by Banksy, although it seems they forgot to let him know. The Regent Street branch featured Banksy's Flower Thrower graffiti, along with clothes with his work. Copyright lawyer Liz Ward told BBC Guess “appear to have legitimately sourced the Banksy artwork via a third party,” meaning the artist may not have a legal issue, although he doesn’t need jurisdiction to be petty. GUESS hasn’t yet commented on the artist’s call out of their alleged plagiarism, but the brand closed the Regent Street store to the public, covering up the display and keeping security outside.Read it at BBC

1 DAY AGO