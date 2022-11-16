ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharrell Is Selling NFTs of Hilma af Klint’s Paintings—and Her Family Isn’t Pleased

By Helen Holmes
Pharrell Williams put NFT editions of Swedish artist and mystic Hilma af Klint’s haunting Paintings for the Temple series up for sale this week, and a descendant of Klint’s is speaking out against this move, according to Hyperallergic . “Even if you don’t believe in spirits, everyone carries spiritual beliefs and aspirations for something higher in life,” Hedvig Ersman, Klint’s nephew’s granddaughter, told Hyperallergic . “Hilma af Klint’s paintings speak to us about that…That they’re being monetized, and itemized, and sold as NFTs—this completely goes against the will of Hilma af Klint.”

