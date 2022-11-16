Mortgage rates dip, but not yet supportive of refinancing

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. home mortgage applications increased by 2.7% from the week prior in line with a decline in the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage, though the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday that rates were still high enough to curb refinancing.

The association reported the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a loan balance of $647,200 or less declined from 7.14% during the prior week to 6.9% on the weekly average.

Joel Kan, the deputy chief economist at the association, said the increase in mortgage applications was indeed a reflection of lower rates. Applications for all loan types are on the rise, though rates aren't yet attractive enough for refinancing.

"Refinance activity remained depressed, down 88% over the year," he said. "There is very little refinance incentive with rates so much higher than last year."

The report on mortgage activity follows data from the New York Fed that showed total consumer debt increased by $351 billion between the second and third fiscal quarters to reach $16.5 trillion. Household debt is now $2.36 trillion higher than at the end of 2019, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That comes even as consumer-level inflation slows down from the spikes of more than 9% year-on-year from earlier in 2022. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics last week showed inflation increased 7.7% over the 12-month period ending in September.

Among the staples, grocery prices are up 12.4%, while rents and mortgages are up 6.9% over the 12-month period.

"Credit card, mortgage, and auto loan balances continued to increase in the third quarter of 2022 reflecting a combination of robust consumer demand and higher prices," said Donghoon Lee, an economic research advisor at the New York Fed.

Refinancing could support consumer pockets books and spending to some degree, but consumers are pessimistic and may be wary about making significant financial commitments.

The Federal National Mortgage Association, better known as Fannie Mae, reported a decline in consumer confidence for the eighth straight month. Its Home Purchase Sentiment Index dropped 4.1 points in October to reach 56.7, making it the lowest score since the report started in 2011.

Looking to 2023, respondents are no less optimistic. Among those surveyed for Fannie Mae's index, 30% said they believed home prices will increase over the next 12 months.

Despite the slight decline reported by the Mortgage Bankers Association, mortgage rates are still about twice as high as they were in January.