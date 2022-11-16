ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Makes Gorgeous DIY Outdoor Christmas Decor with Help From Five Below

By Shawna Davis
 3 days ago

And it cost her next to nothing.

Has anyone seen the popular outdoor Christmas gift boxes that people are swooning over all across TikTok? While they’re really cute outdoor Christmas décor, they’re also quite expensive with a hefty price tag of $160. While that price tag is rather shocking, what’s even more surprising is TikTok content creator @makeitwithmicah made a gorgeous dupe for only a small fraction of the cost of the real deal!

For this great dupe, she headed to Five Below to gather her supplies needed which included these $10 stacked gift boxes and some LED outdoor Christmas lights . Using a box cutter, she made neat holes in the large and medium boxes only, then proceeded to add the Christmas lights to the boxes, starting with the small box first and finishing with the large box, leaving the cord out so she can easily plug them in.

The finished DIY is so cute and we love how she was able to create such a great dupe for less than $15 in her area! She saved a significant mount of money and it was so easy to do — it’s win/win situation for sure!

