Saints Are Signing Notable Veteran Running Back To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding a former All-Pro running back to their practice squad this Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Saints have signed former Cardinals and Texans halfback David Johnson.

" #Saints signing RB David Johnson to the practice squad, per source. Accomplished RB headed to NFC South," Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday.

The Saints' move to sign Johnson likely coincides with their decision to release two other backs, Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore, from their practice squad last night.

Johnson's most productive NFL season came back in 2016, when the former Cardinals' 2015 third-round pick accumulated over 2,100 yards from scrimmage during his sophomore campaign in Arizona.

Hampered by injuries in several of the following seasons, Johnson's productivity has seen a steady decline since 2016.

After missing nearly the entire 2017 season to a hand/wrist ailment, Johnson returned to the Cardinals in 2018 but saw his efficiency take a sizable step back. Johnson tallied 940 rushing yards in 2018, however, at only a 3.6 yards per cary clip compared to his 4.2 YPC mark he set during his All-Pro campaign in 2016.

Following the 2019 season, Johnson was dealt from the Cardinals to the Texans. Serving as Houston's lead back for just that one season, Johnson put up just over 1,000 scrimmage yards in 12 games for the Texans.

Now a member of the Saints' practice squad, Johnson will likely compete with Mark Ingram II and Dwayne Washington for change-of-pace duties behind starting running back Alvin Kamara.

Keep an eye out for Johnson's potential elevation to the active roster this week as the Saints prepare for their Week 11 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.