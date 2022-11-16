ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Ubisoft and Riot Games are teaming up to take on toxic players

By Georgina Young
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=010lMi_0jD5VkUS00

UBISOFT has teamed up with League of Legends publisher Riot Games to try and reduce toxicity in their player bases.

League of Legends is particularly known for its toxic player base, which has deterred newer players from entering the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKvgC_0jD5VkUS00
The logo for the new partnership. Credit: Ubisoft / Riot Games

The companies are launching a new research project called Zero Harm in Comms.

This project hopes to better understand how AI technology can be used to prevent harmful interactions as soon as they happen.

The aim is to mitigate disruptive behaviour from players so that their games can be a safer place for players.

Yves Jacquier at Ubisoft said in a press release: “Disruptive player behaviours is an issue that we take very seriously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIsRi_0jD5VkUS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jio6d_0jD5VkUS00

"But also one that is very difficult to solve.

“At Ubisoft, we have been working on concrete measures to ensure safe and enjoyable experiences.

"But we believe that, by coming together as an industry, we will be able to tackle this issue more effectively.

“Through this technological partnership with Riot Games, we are exploring how to better prevent in-game toxicity as designers of these environments with a direct link to our communities.”

While many companies try to cut down on harmful comments in their games, this is one of the first times that two huge companies have worked together to crack down.

Wesley Kerr at Riot Games said: “Disruptive behaviour isn’t a problem that is unique to games - every company that has an online social platform is working to address this challenging space.

“That is why we’re committed to working with industry partners like Ubisoft who believe in creating safe communities and fostering positive experiences in online spaces.

“This project is just an example of the wider commitment and work that we’re doing across Riot to develop systems that create healthy, safe, and inclusive interactions with our games.”

In a recent League of Legends update, measures were introduced to try and reduce the use of foul language.

Auto-mod has been adapted to detect foul and abusive language more easily, and deal penalties faster.

The team at Riot also claims that it will be able to “identify the nuance between more egregious chat and less-severe, but still inappropriate, chat.”.

We don’t know how the research will be used, but it is likely that more moderation adjustments will be made to games in future updates.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

All the latest Gaming tips and tricks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhjL5_0jD5VkUS00

Looking for tips and tricks across your favourite consoles and games? We have you covered...

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Which starter to pick?

JUST like in every Pokémon game, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet start your journey by choosing your partner. Grass-, Fire-, and Water-type starters are still the pick of the day, but it can be difficult to choose between them. We’ll be discussing the strengths and weaknesses of each of...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
873K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy