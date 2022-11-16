Anne Heche's estate has found itself in another legal battle. The late actress' ex Thomas Jane has asked the court to award him $150k from her estate over an unpaid loan he gave her before her tragic death in August. According to court documents, Jane and his lawyers filed creditors claim in court last week. The claim stated that Heche owed Jane $149,106.04 as of November 8 of this year. Jane noted that the amount grows with interest at the rate of $18.77 per day.Heche's former flame provided her with a $157k loan, and to repay the funds, the blonde...

23 MINUTES AGO