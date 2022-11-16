Cloudy skies, breezy workweek for New York City

NOW & NEXT: Remaining breezy and cold through the workweek and weekend.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says New York City will see a sunny, breezy conditions on Thursday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows down to 37. Feels like 32.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, breezy again. Highs near 45. Wind gusts of 20-30 mph expected. Lows near 34.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly again. Highs near 43. First freeze for NYC is now likely​ on Friday night. Lows down to 31.

SATURDAY: Sunny and cold. Coldest day of the next several. Highs only at 39. Lows down to 29.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and still cold. Highs near 41. Lows around 30.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: More of the same, cold and sunny. Highs around 45. Lows near freezing.