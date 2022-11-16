ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Michael Flynn must testify in Georgia election interference investigation, judge says

By Julia Shapero
 3 days ago
Former National Security Advisor to President Trump, Michael Flynn, appeared in court Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Sarasota, Fla., to try to quash an order to appear before a Georgia special purpose grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 Presidential election. Judge Charles Roberts, of the 12th Judicial Circuit Court in Sarasota, Fla., denied Flynn’s request, ruling that he is a material witness and necessary to the grand jury proceedings. (Mike Lang/Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP, Pool)

A Florida judge on Tuesday ordered former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn to testify in a Georgia grand jury’s probe into the 2020 presidential election.

Sarasota County Circuit Judge Charles Roberts found that Flynn was a “material and necessary witness” in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s (D) investigation into interference in Georgia’s 2020 election and ordered him to appear before a special grand jury on Nov. 22.

As Flynn is a resident of Florida, Willis needed approval from a Florida judge to compel the former national security adviser’s testimony in the Georgia probe.

Flynn sought to avoid the subpoena, claiming he was not a “necessary or material witness” and that the probe generally could not subpoena Florida witnesses as a civil inquiry.

However, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has previously declared the Fulton County investigation to be a criminal proceeding, a decision that Roberts honored.

Several major GOP figures, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (Ga.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), have unsuccessfully attempted to avoid testifying in the Fulton County probe.

After hearing from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Tuesday, the special grand jury is set to hear from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday and Graham on Thursday, according to CNN.

Comments / 8

Janine Gollner Kemper
2d ago

Whatever gave Flynn the impression that this was a civil suit? Another fine example of the orange ones idea of the "best".

Related
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie

Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Republican Georgia lieutenant governor: ‘The Trump drag factor is real’

Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on Thursday said associations with former President Trump hurt GOP candidates in this week’s midterm elections. While Republicans are still expected to capture the House, their majority is likely to be smaller than expected. The Senate, meanwhile, is still up in the air after several nominees endorsed by the former president failed to win their races.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
WASHINGTON STATE
Black Enterprise

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations

Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
GEORGIA STATE
ValueWalk

Trump About To Be Indicted – Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
