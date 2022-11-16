ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rishi Sunak says he will ‘of course’ publish his tax return

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HxhQO_0jD5VDYb00

Rishi Sunak has said he will “of course” publish his personal tax return.

The multi-millionaire Prime Minister said he had “no problem” doing so but could not say when his return will be released.

Asked if he is willing to reveal how much tax he paid, Mr Sunak told reporters travelling with him to the G20 summit in Bali: “Yes, of course.”

I have no problem doing that

Rishi Sunak

He added: “That is the established precedent and I’d be very happy to follow the precedent.

“In terms of timing, I will have to speak to the Cabinet Office and figure out the right way that happens. But yeah, I have no problem doing that.”

Questioned on whether this will happen within his first year in No 10, he said: “Yes, of course.”

Mr Sunak pledged to publish his tax return during his unsuccessful Tory leadership campaign during the summer.

His family’s finances came under intense scrutiny when he was chancellor, when the “non-dom” status of his wife Akshata Murty was revealed.

The arrangement reportedly saved her millions while the cost of living soared.

The fashion-designer billionaire’s daughter who married Mr Sunak in 2009 is thought to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds and the couple made the Sunday Times Rich List in May, with a combined fortune of £730 million.

Ms Murty’s non-dom status typically applies to someone who was born overseas and spends much of their time in the UK but still considers another country to be their permanent residence.

While the non-dom status is legal, critics said the set up looked bad at a time when the then-Chancellor increased the tax burden on the British public.

Mr Sunak said his wife was entitled to use the arrangement as she is an Indian citizen and plans to move back to her home country to care for her parents.

Following the controversy, Ms Murty declared that she would pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak pledges to release tax returns within first year as PM

Rishi Sunak has promised that he will within the coming year become the first prime minister since 2016 to publish his tax returns in full.Mr Sunak initially made the pledge during his unsuccessful Conservative leadership campaign against Liz Truss in the summer.But he has not yet made the figures public, sparking a warning from Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain that failure to make good on the promise would risk doing even more damage to public trust in the Conservative Party.”Mr Sunak’s personal financial affairs have come under intense scrutiny after it was revealed by The Independent that his wife...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak’s government reportedly ‘considering Swiss-style relationship with EU’

Senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s Government are reportedly planning to move Britain into a Swiss-style relationship with the European Union. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt signalled last week that Mr Sunak’s administration intends to break ranks with Boris Johnson’s approach by removing the majority of trade barriers with the bloc.Now, according to The Sunday Times, senior government sources have suggested that pursuing frictionless trade means moving towards a Swiss-style agreement with the EU. It is understood they would not return to freedom of movement, the paper reported. Downing Street sources rejected the report on Saturday but The Sunday Times suggested that behind...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak reportedly puts a stop to ministers’ daily broadcast round

Rishi Sunak has reportedly put a stop to the daily grilling of ministers on morning television and radio shows.Previously, under his predecessors, one minister was chosen by Downing Street every day to answer questions on programmes such as BBC’s Breakfast, ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB) and BBC Radio 4’s Today.Now the prime minister, who succeeded Liz Truss less than a month ago, will cut the frequency of interviews to about three days a week, The Mirror reports.The interviews will also be scheduled for days when there is an announcement, the report adds - citing a Tory source who said ministers will be...
Daily Mail

Furious residents who live near migrant detention centre in Kent call for tougher action by authorities over claims asylum seekers 'are escaping on daily basis'

Furious residents who live near a migrant detention centre in Kent are calling for tougher action by authorities over claims that asylum seekers 'are escaping on a daily basis'. Some of the community living around Manston, a processing centre for migrants crossing the Channel, have reported seeing migrants wandering around...
The Independent

Keir Starmer pledges to ‘abolish the House of Lords’ as prime minister

Sir Keir Starmer has reportedly vowed to abolish the House of Lords to replace it with an elected chamber if he becomes prime minister.The Labour leader said he would enact this plan to “restore trust in politics,” according to The Observer.He told his party’s peers at a meeting last week that he wants to transfer power from politicians to people by allowing them to vote on who to appoint to the upper chamber, the paper reported.Sir Keir reportedly said: “I want to be clear that we do need to restore the trust of the public in every part of...
The Independent

Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels

Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
BBC

Autumn Statement: Five things to look out for

The Autumn Statement is the defining moment of Rishi Sunak's premiership - and one that could have a profound effect on our lives. He and his Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, say they want to restore the UK's financial credibility. They also want to restore the Conservative Party's credibility with the voters.
The Independent

Biden inadvertently flashes G20 step-by-step cheat sheet: ‘You take your seat’

President Joe Biden has once again given an inadvertent glimpse of a “cheat sheet” step-by-step guide for how to conduct himself.Earlier this week, leaders from some of the world’s largest economies descended on Bali for two days at the G20 Summit, where they were welcomed by their host country’s president, Joko Widodo, to gather under the theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”.The US commander-in-chief held talks throughout the summit with fellow leaders from economic powerhouses, but the meetings were briefly interrupted after a wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine led to an explosion in Nato member state Poland which...
The Independent

Voices: Keir Starmer is looking confident, but here’s how Rishi Sunak can win the next election

The ruling assumption of politics has changed. Keir Starmer has grown in confidence as people expect him to become prime minister. He is tempted to believe that the Conservatives have damaged their reputation for economic competence as fundamentally as they did when John Major’s exchange rate policy collapsed in 1992.But I understand that privately, as well as publicly, his message is “no complacency”, and that he says he cannot be sure Rishi Sunak is down and out. Starmer is well aware that Labour starts from a much lower base than it did in 1992, when Major had a small...
TheDailyBeast

Officially in Recession, UK Hikes Taxes for Millions

The U.K. government unveiled both spending cuts and tax rises Thursday as it confirmed that Britain is now officially in recession. Jeremy Hunt, chancellor of the exchequer, announced tax hikes and budget cuts worth a combined £55 billion ($65 billion) as he delivered his autumn statement to Parliament. A Tory centrist, Hunt was appointed chancellor a month ago to wind back a disastrous emergency budget under PM Liz Truss that spooked the markets and saw the pound plummet. He was kept on by Truss’ successor, Rishi Sunak, as a safe pair of hands. In pressing on with large infrastructure projects and a state pension increase of more than 10 percent, Hunt’s spending cuts were not as deep as some feared. But he was jeered by opposition lawmakers as he sought to pin the blame for Britain’s poor economy on global events rather than the disastrous decision to walk away from the European Union. “There may be a recession made in Russia but there will be a recovery made in Britain,” he declared.
The Independent

Rees-Mogg criticises Hunt for taking ‘easy option of putting up taxes’

Former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has criticised Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement, accusing him of taking the “easy option “of putting up taxes.Amid concerns among some Tory MPs at the decision to raise taxes as the country is entering a recession, Mr Rees-Mogg said ministers should be seeking to cut spending through efficiency savings in public services.“Taxation has got too high and there are issues with the level of expenditure that we have got,” he told Channel 4 News.“I think there is a real problem with fiscal drag bringing more and more people into the 40p (tax) band who, particularly if...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak meets Volodymyr Zelensky on first visit to Ukraine as PM

Rishi Sunak has travelled to Ukraine to meet its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and confirm a major new package of air defence for the war-torn country. The visit is Mr Sunak’s first since he became prime minister, and follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Boris Johnson, who developed a personal friendship with the Ukrainian leader. Mr Sunak told Mr Zelensky that Britain knows “what it means to fight for freedom” and would be with him and his citizens “all the way”. The £50m package includes 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian-supplied drones, No 10 said. It follows...
The Independent

UK considering Swiss-style links with EU – report

Senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s Government are reportedly considering putting the UK on the road to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU.The Sunday Times reports that the move could take place over the next decade as the Government eyes up a closer relationship with the EU that avoids the current barriers to trade.Any such shift, only a few years after Boris Johnson secured a deal with the EU after years of back-and-forth negotiations, would likely inflame backbench Tory Brexiteers.Downing Street sources rejected the report but the Times suggested that behind closed doors some in Government have indicated that the pursuit...
The Independent

UK stuck in ‘Tory doom loop’ of emergency budgets, Labour says

The British economy is stuck in a "doom loop" of emergency Conservative budgets, Labour has said – as Jeremy Hunt prepares to give his autumn statement.Mr Hunt is expected to enact significant tax rises and spending cuts, which he says will restore economic "stability".It comes just weeks after Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled huge unfunded tax cuts, which sent financial markets haywire and led to Ms Truss's resignation as prime minister.In a video released on Thursday morning ahead of the statement Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says he would be taking "some difficult decisions to restore stability, bring inflation down...
The Independent

Women £574 a year worse off compared to when Tories came to power – Labour

Women are £574 a year worse off than before the Conservatives came to power, Labour has claimed.The figure comes from a Labour analysis of Office for National Statistics figures, which found that when taken with inflation the median full-time woman worker’s salary in April 2010 was the equivalent of £30,258.30 compared to £29,684 today.The figures, first reported by The Observer, also suggest that Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement will hit women’s pockets by £605 million over the next five years, after his decision to freeze tax thresholds.Shadow women and equalities secretary Anneliese Dodds said: “The Conservatives have crashed the economy and,...
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt statement sets scene for ‘grim’ fall in living standards

Britain is facing the sharpest fall in living standards for generations, as the chancellor confirmed the UK is now in a recession expected to last until 2024.In an autumn statement designed to rein in inflation and restore financial stability, Jeremy Hunt deployed stealth taxes totalling £25bn and £30bn of cuts to public services to fill a £55bn gap in the government’s books.He also set a course for austerity in public services like police, transport and local government, providing no extra cash to offset soaring inflation for the next three years and slashing expected increases in the following three by...
The Independent

‘Sigh of relief’ for pensioners as triple lock is confirmed for next April

Retirees are heading for a 10.1% increase to the state pension from next April, after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed that the triple lock is being protected.Delivering the autumn statement, Mr Hunt said the Government will fulfil its pledge to protect the triple lock, meaning that the state pension will increase in line with inflation.The full new state pension is currently £185.15 per week – so a 10.1% increase would push that figure up to £203.85.For those on the full, old basic state pension, who reached state pension age before April 2016, the increase means a weekly rise from £141.85 to...
The Associated Press

Relief meets fear as UK budget calms economy but brings pain

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government on Friday defended its decision to hike taxes for millions of working people in the “squeezed middle” class as it tries to shore up an economy battered by double-digit inflation and the reckless tax-cutting of recently ousted Prime Minister Liz Truss.
The Independent

The Independent

925K+
Followers
303K+
Post
470M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy