Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
9 MCU Characters That Were Recast
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. When we think of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the first things that comes to mind is the iconic casting for so many characters. Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson seem almost inseparable from Tony Stark and Nick Fury, and Ryan Reynolds has taken ownership of Deadpool in a way few actors do with their roles. But while it's hard to imagine other actors stepping into their shoes, other characters have been recast--some even more than once--just within the MCU. Some are nearly invisible, some are conditional, but others are dramatic and impossible to miss.
Chris Colfer Said He Was "Terrified" When Kurt Hummel Was Written As Gay On "Glee" While He Was Not Yet Open About His Sexuality
"When it happened to me it was very much ‘I deserved it.' It was crickets. It was obvious, so therefore I had no reason to be upset about it.”
Gamespot
Get Demon's Souls For $30 Right Now
Demon's Souls, a remake of the eponymous 2009 game and a PS5 launch title, is available right now for $30 at Amazon and Best Buy. Like many other Black Friday PlayStation deals, this is the lowest we've seen Demon's Souls go on sale for. It was released in 2020 and since then has periodically been discounted. The lowest price the physical edition ever dropped to, before now, has been around $40.
Gamespot
Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog #10 - Murder By Another Name, Part IV: The Autopsy
Expanding the universe of Image's Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying new tie-in horror series created by acclaimed Marvel writer Rodney Barnes and fan-favorite SPAWN artist Jason Shawn Alexander. A killer from the annals of history returns for revenge and Nita must uncover why this murderous figure is rampaging through...
Gamespot
John Leguizamo Speaks Out Against Mario Movie For Lack Of Diversity
The 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie might not have been a commercial success at the time, but eventually became a cult classic. Pulling in Wizard of Oz and Ghostbuster-style aesthetics, the movie was a loose adaptation of the video game and is still the only live-action feature film with these characters.
Gamespot
Gori: Cuddly Carnage Lets You Wage War On Angry Toys As A Badass Cat
If you walked through Stray's neon-soaked streets and thought "this game could use a lot more unicorn killing," then you're in luck thanks to Gori: Cuddly Carnage's latest trailer. The "skate-and-slash" action game's trailer debuted during the PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview. It features the titular Gori--who the game's official...
Gamespot
How Long Are Pokemon Scarlet And Violet?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are out now, marking the ninth generation (or Gen-9) of Pokemon games. While the Pokemon series has inspired countless spin-offs and iterations including the very similarly structured Pokemon Legends: Arceus from earlier this year, Scarlet and Violet are part of the mainline RPG series. The series is known for its lengthy story modes and endless hours if you want to catch 'em all. So how long will Pokemon Scarlet and Violet last?
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Starter Evolutions Guide For Fuecoco, Quaxly, And Sprigatito
A new Pokemon generation is here, and as usual, that means you have another selection of three starter Pokemon to choose from. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet don't break from tradition too much, once again presenting you with three adorable creatures representing the three most fundamental types in the series: fire (Fuecoco), water (Quaxly), and grass (Sprigatito). Before you make your selection, though, you might want to know more about what they ultimately become through their evolutions, and that's where we can help.
Gamespot
New Lord Of The Rings Rights Owner Teases Future Projects
The Lord of The Rings is a franchise powerhouse that's about to get even bigger. With the success of Amazon's The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power television series Embracer Group, the new owners of Middle Earth Enterprises have given the first hint of what they may have planned during a presentation earlier this week.
Gamespot
You're Funny For A...: The Illustrated Guide to Trans Comedians, Non-Binary Comics, And Funny Women in the Comedy Scene #1 - SC
Looking for your next laugh? This illustrated guide to women, non-binary, and trans comedians has what you’re looking for! Showcasing emerging talent along with well-loved icons, you’re certain to discover your new favorite comic in the stand-up scene.
Gamespot
Evil West Everything To Know
Evil West is an action filled, gory, fast paced, third-person shooter with a narrative driven linear campaign. So it goes without saying, you’ll be doing a lot of shooting alongside a healthy mix of melee as well. Evil West features an online co-op for the entire campaign, but only...
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Review - Miles Per Power
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. Editor's note: Spider-Man: Miles Morales is releasing on November 12 for both PS5 and PS4. For this review, Jordan played on a PS4 Pro. Other GameSpot staff tested the game on PS5 and found it to be a largely comparable experience, with the PS5 version benefiting from improved visual flourishes and load times. For a technical-focused discussion of the PS5, and how Miles Morales benefits, check out our PS5 review. This review has also been updated by Alessandro Barbosa to reflect our experiences on PC.
Gamespot
Get The Last Of Us PS5 Remake For $50 Today
Black Friday doesn't officially begin for another week, but Amazon and Best Buy are rolling out good video game deals already. One of the nice offers available now includes the recently released The Last of Us Part I Remake for $50, which is down $20 from the game's $70 list price.
Gamespot
The Devil In Me Best Ending Guide - How To Save Everyone
The latest installment in the Dark Pictures Anthology, The Devil in Me, is now available, giving players their fourth entry in as many years. In The Devil in Me, knowing how to save everyone is a delicate balancing act of wise, split-second decisions. It's not easy, and there's no way to overwrite a fatal error other than starting the game over, so if you're really keen on seeing the version of the slasher story where no one is slashed--or maybe you just want the related Achievement or Trophy--here's how to get the best ending in The Devil in Me and ensure everyone survives, even Connie the dog.
Why ‘Bel-Air’ Star Coco Jones is ‘Grateful’ Work With Disney Ended
Coco Jones was one of Disney's rising stars. But after appearing in several television programs and movies, Jones' work abruptly ended.
Gamespot
Pixar's Elemental Gets First Meet-Cute Trailer
Pixar has released a teaser trailer for Elemental, the next feature film from the studio. Elemental will hit theaters on June 16, 2023. The nearly 90-second clip is light on dialogue but offers plenty in the way of clues about the world Pixar's next movie will be set within. Directed by Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur), this clip shows us the meet-cute between Ember (Leah Lewis) and Wade (Mamoudou Athie) in Element City, a place where residents embody fire, water, land, and air. In the trailer, we see Ember keeping to herself on a train but still causing all sorts of havoc--but she snaps to attention when opposites begin to attract in Wade. Check it out below.
Gamespot
Arrested Development Stars Reunite In Upcoming Netflix Murderville Holiday Special
Murderville is returning to Netflix for the holidays. On December 15, a new episode of the improvised whodunit will hit the streaming service. Even better, the imaginative procedural crime show this time out will feature a reunion of Arrested Development stars Will Arnett and Jason Bateman. The show premiered back in February, and features Arnett as senior detective Terry Seattle, who guides celebrity guests--playing themselves, as novice police sleuths--through largely unscripted murder cases. Bateman and Maya Rudolph will feature in the special, and although their roles aren't exactly clear, the new trailer Netflix released for the special more than makes up for that lack of information. Check it out below.
Gamespot
Chris Hemsworth Taking A Break From Acting After Discovering He Is At Risk For Alzheimer's
Actor Chris Hemsworth, best known for playing Thor in the MCU, has announced he is taking a break from acting after learning that he is genetically pre-disposed to develop Alzheimer's. In a recent episode of his National Geographic TV series Limitless on Disney+--as reported by IGN--Hemsworth said, "It's not a...
Gamespot
James Wan And Jason Blum Merging Their Companies To Create A Horror Powerhouse - Report
The New York Times is reporting that contemporary horror icons Jason Blum and James Wan are to soon merge their companies, Blumhouse Productions, and Atomic Monster, respectively, into a monster house of horror. Blumhouse, known for its low-budget approach to horror movies, is currently under a first-look deal with Universal,...
Gamespot
New On Amazon Prime Video In December 2022: Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3, NYPD Blue
December is nearly upon us, which means it's nearly time to finally, deservedly, get some cocoa boiling and holiday decorations up. A new month also means a whole new slate of shows and movies to watch on Prime Video. Some of that content will be available on December 1, while other shows and movies will be available a little later next month.
Comments / 0