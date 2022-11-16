ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FanSided

Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year

In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: Stunning revelation about Max Fried heading into NLDS

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried finished second in the National League Cy Young Award balloting after an incredible regular season. However, on the same day the Cy Young voting results were announced, some stunning news came out about Fried and his condition heading into his lone postseason start against the Philadelphia Phillies.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Bears forecasted to sign Packers Pro Bowl offensive lineman in free agency

The Bears could be looking to sign a Pro Bowl OL in the offseason. The Chicago Bears’ offensive line will need to be improved for the passing game to work. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterback Justin Fields have done a great job moving the ball down the field the past few weeks without good pass protection. Fields has done it with his legs. The Bears might be interested in signing a Pro Bowl offensive lineman in free agency to help the passing attack.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly interested in controversial free agent

The Los Angeles Lakers may be pulling out all the stops as they desperately try to upgrade their roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Lakers are among several NBA teams who are monitoring the situation of Charlotte Hornets restricted agent forward Miles Bridges. Charania also names the Detroit Pistons as being in the mix.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Celtics didn't wait to fix what ailed them

That the Boston Celtics are off to a blistering start to the 2022-23 season shouldn’t be all that much of a surprise. This is, after all, a team that was in the NBA Finals five months ago. What’s more, the Celtics pledged to start fast after having to dig themselves out of an early season hole a year ago.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Heat Trade Features John Collins

Every NBA trade comes with a price. If nothing else, the price is your continuity. After all, chemistry counts. Players learn how to play with each other. Therefore, when you move a player, you move a guy who knows how to play with his teammates. The Miami Heat know this...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Rams Poach Chicago Bears 2022 Draft Pick

Los Angeles Rams take the Bears 6th round pick off the practice squad. The Los Angeles Rams need help at the offensive line positions. The unit has been playing musical chairs as the Rams deal with injuries this season. Those injuries haven’t helped the Rams’ offense win games. The defending Super Bowl Champions come into Week 11 with a 3-6 record.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Zach LaVine responds to being benched at end of Bulls loss

Zach LaVine was benched at the end of his Chicago Bulls’ 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night, and he was not happy about it. LaVine was experiencing a terrible shooting night and was 1-14 for four points in 25 minutes. After missing two shots and committing a turnover in the fourth quarter, LaVine was subbed out with 3:43 left in favor of Ayo Dosunmu. Chicago was down 101-97 at that point and ended up losing by one.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Lee Corso marks College Gameday return with a major upset pick

Lee Corso is back on College Gameday, and marked his return with one heck of an upset pick. Coach is back, and we’re happy to see him healthy. Lee Corso missed several weeks of the show he helped make a Saturday staple due to what ESPN described as unspecified health issues. Without digging too much into that, Corso has since stated that he’s feeling much better, and was ready to rock on the Gameday set with an upset pick that would rock the College Football Playoff.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports

Tomase: Celtics' decision to avoid Durant trade is aging quite well

If the Nets offered Kevin Durant straight up for Jaylen Brown today, would the Celtics even take the call?. It's amazing how quickly an all-consuming offseason storyline can evaporate. Barely three months ago, we devoted weeks of breathless speculation to the possibility of swapping Brown's long-term potential for an all-in stab at 2023 with KD.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Miami Dolphins have the number one offense in NFL right now

The Miami Dolphins, bottom dwellers in most every NFL offensive category over the most of the last decade, now sits at the top of the league. Miami is not leading the league in rushing but they are in passing with 2,938 yards. The Kansas City Chiefs are 2nd with 2,825 followed by the Buccaneers and Bills.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

