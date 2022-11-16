Read full article on original website
Phoenix Suns appear close to finalizing big three-team trade involving Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns appear close to finalizing a three-team trade that would send Jae Crowder to an unknown team at the moment.
Yardbarker
Report: Jae Crowder Three Team Trade Fell Apart: Bucks Are Most Likely Destination
The Suns have been looking to trade Crowder ever since the beginning of the offseason as soon as they made Cam Johnson the starter going into this year. There have been rumors surfacing of teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers being interested in the veteran player. There are...
Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year
In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
Atlanta Braves: Stunning revelation about Max Fried heading into NLDS
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried finished second in the National League Cy Young Award balloting after an incredible regular season. However, on the same day the Cy Young voting results were announced, some stunning news came out about Fried and his condition heading into his lone postseason start against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Yardbarker
Bears forecasted to sign Packers Pro Bowl offensive lineman in free agency
The Bears could be looking to sign a Pro Bowl OL in the offseason. The Chicago Bears’ offensive line will need to be improved for the passing game to work. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterback Justin Fields have done a great job moving the ball down the field the past few weeks without good pass protection. Fields has done it with his legs. The Bears might be interested in signing a Pro Bowl offensive lineman in free agency to help the passing attack.
Analysts Suggest Two Future Replacements for Tom Brady in Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be monitoring what they intend to do following the Brady era.
Lakers reportedly interested in controversial free agent
The Los Angeles Lakers may be pulling out all the stops as they desperately try to upgrade their roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Lakers are among several NBA teams who are monitoring the situation of Charlotte Hornets restricted agent forward Miles Bridges. Charania also names the Detroit Pistons as being in the mix.
Two Teams Emerge as Front-Runners for Suns PF Jae Crowder
Two teams have emerged as front-runners in the sweepstakes for Phoenix Suns PF Jae Crowder.
Raptors And Hawks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in Georgia.
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Celtics didn't wait to fix what ailed them
That the Boston Celtics are off to a blistering start to the 2022-23 season shouldn’t be all that much of a surprise. This is, after all, a team that was in the NBA Finals five months ago. What’s more, the Celtics pledged to start fast after having to dig themselves out of an early season hole a year ago.
Analyst Will Perdue suspects something is going on with the Chicago Bulls behind the scenes
Bulls analyst Will Perdue believes something is going on with the Chicago Bulls that the public does not know about.
This Hawks-Heat Trade Features John Collins
Every NBA trade comes with a price. If nothing else, the price is your continuity. After all, chemistry counts. Players learn how to play with each other. Therefore, when you move a player, you move a guy who knows how to play with his teammates. The Miami Heat know this...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Rams Poach Chicago Bears 2022 Draft Pick
Los Angeles Rams take the Bears 6th round pick off the practice squad. The Los Angeles Rams need help at the offensive line positions. The unit has been playing musical chairs as the Rams deal with injuries this season. Those injuries haven’t helped the Rams’ offense win games. The defending Super Bowl Champions come into Week 11 with a 3-6 record.
Zach LaVine responds to being benched at end of Bulls loss
Zach LaVine was benched at the end of his Chicago Bulls’ 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night, and he was not happy about it. LaVine was experiencing a terrible shooting night and was 1-14 for four points in 25 minutes. After missing two shots and committing a turnover in the fourth quarter, LaVine was subbed out with 3:43 left in favor of Ayo Dosunmu. Chicago was down 101-97 at that point and ended up losing by one.
NFL Reportedly Considering Alternate Sites For Notable Week 11 Game
An insane winter weather forecast in Buffalo keeps getting worse, with meteorologists now calling for three to six feet of snow to fall between Thursday and Sunday. Yes, you read that right. Not inches, three to six feet. With the Buffalo Bills scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the ...
Lee Corso marks College Gameday return with a major upset pick
Lee Corso is back on College Gameday, and marked his return with one heck of an upset pick. Coach is back, and we’re happy to see him healthy. Lee Corso missed several weeks of the show he helped make a Saturday staple due to what ESPN described as unspecified health issues. Without digging too much into that, Corso has since stated that he’s feeling much better, and was ready to rock on the Gameday set with an upset pick that would rock the College Football Playoff.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Celtics' decision to avoid Durant trade is aging quite well
If the Nets offered Kevin Durant straight up for Jaylen Brown today, would the Celtics even take the call?. It's amazing how quickly an all-consuming offseason storyline can evaporate. Barely three months ago, we devoted weeks of breathless speculation to the possibility of swapping Brown's long-term potential for an all-in stab at 2023 with KD.
St. Louis Cardinals non-tender former All-Star closer Alex Reyes
The Cardinals non-tendered former All-Star closer Alex Reyes on Friday. The St. Louis Cardinals decided to non-tender 2021 All-Star closer Alex Reyes on Friday, along with OF Ben DeLuzio. Reyes, 28, was the number 6 prospect in all of baseball back in 2017 but battled a number of injuries that...
Miami Dolphins have the number one offense in NFL right now
The Miami Dolphins, bottom dwellers in most every NFL offensive category over the most of the last decade, now sits at the top of the league. Miami is not leading the league in rushing but they are in passing with 2,938 yards. The Kansas City Chiefs are 2nd with 2,825 followed by the Buccaneers and Bills.
