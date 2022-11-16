ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

ULEAD class XI Christmas Food Drive in El Dorado December 5-14

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The ULEAD class XI is holding their Christmas food drive from December 5-14, 2022, to help families in need in the community. All proceeds will go to the Salvation Army and will be delivered on December 15, 2022. The group is accepting non-perishable unexpired...
Holiday Corks and Canvas event with John Lowery in El Dorado on November 29

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting a Holiday Corks and Canvas event with SAAC’s own John Lowery on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The event will start at 6 PM and will feature a holiday themed project using a special painting utensil crafted for painting Christmas tree boughs.
El Dorado Municipal Auditorium to hold South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s Christmas concert on December 3

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Rejoice! The South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will be performing their Christmas concert on December 3, 2022, at 7 PM in the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium. The concert will feature the South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will performances also by Sophia Meyer, Keron Jackson, along with the El Dorado, Smackover-Norphlet, Camden-Fairview, Magnolia, Emerson, and Taylor High School Choirs.
City of Monroe offices to close in observance of Thanksgiving

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– Mayor Friday Ellis announces City of Monroe facilities will be closed Thursday, November 24, 2022, through Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Friday, November 25th, 2022, regular services will resume. The trash schedule will be as follows:. Garbage collection will take...
City of Monroe Announces Upcoming Road Closure

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of Monroe’s Traffic and Engineering Department has announced the following temporary road closures in preparation for drainage work associated with the South Grand overlay and sidewalk project. The following is a list of the roads and the days they are closed. The South...
Evening Forecast – Friday, November 18th

West Monroe, LA – (11/18/22) Another cool night is expected for football this evening. Lows falling quickly to near 30 again this evening. Some folks will find the upper 20s further north. This weekend stays on the quiet side, without any chance for rain. Early next week welcomes a...
