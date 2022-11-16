Read full article on original website
Related
ULEAD class XI Christmas Food Drive in El Dorado December 5-14
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The ULEAD class XI is holding their Christmas food drive from December 5-14, 2022, to help families in need in the community. All proceeds will go to the Salvation Army and will be delivered on December 15, 2022. The group is accepting non-perishable unexpired...
Holiday Corks and Canvas event with John Lowery in El Dorado on November 29
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting a Holiday Corks and Canvas event with SAAC’s own John Lowery on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The event will start at 6 PM and will feature a holiday themed project using a special painting utensil crafted for painting Christmas tree boughs.
Holiday edition of Camden’s First Friday market happening on November 18
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The First Friday Monthly Market in the city of Camden, Ark., is ending its 2022 season with a holiday edition of the event on November 18, 2022. The November event was supposed to take place at the beginning of the month, but was canceled and is now rescheduled.
The city of Monroe presents Thanksgiving camps from November 21st through November 23rd
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, through November 23, 2022, From 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. The City of Monroe is offering Free Thanksgiving Camps, the camps are open to ages from 5 years old through 12 years old. The camps will be held at the following community centers.
El Dorado Municipal Auditorium to hold South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s Christmas concert on December 3
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Rejoice! The South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will be performing their Christmas concert on December 3, 2022, at 7 PM in the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium. The concert will feature the South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will performances also by Sophia Meyer, Keron Jackson, along with the El Dorado, Smackover-Norphlet, Camden-Fairview, Magnolia, Emerson, and Taylor High School Choirs.
Columbia County Animal Protection Society looking for volunteers for bake sale on December 10
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Columbia County Animal Protection Society of Magnolia, Ark., is looking for volunteers for its upcoming bake sale on December 10, 2022. The fundraiser will help raise money for dog and cat food, beds, blankets, hay, puppy/kitten formula, and more. The organization is searching for...
City of Monroe offices to close in observance of Thanksgiving
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– Mayor Friday Ellis announces City of Monroe facilities will be closed Thursday, November 24, 2022, through Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Friday, November 25th, 2022, regular services will resume. The trash schedule will be as follows:. Garbage collection will take...
City of Monroe Announces Upcoming Road Closure
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of Monroe’s Traffic and Engineering Department has announced the following temporary road closures in preparation for drainage work associated with the South Grand overlay and sidewalk project. The following is a list of the roads and the days they are closed. The South...
Evening Forecast – Friday, November 18th
West Monroe, LA – (11/18/22) Another cool night is expected for football this evening. Lows falling quickly to near 30 again this evening. Some folks will find the upper 20s further north. This weekend stays on the quiet side, without any chance for rain. Early next week welcomes a...
Ashley County assembly on reducing substance abuse coming up on December 6
ASHLEY COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Ashley County, Ark., is hosting a community-wide assembly covering reducing substance abuse in the community on December 6, 2022. The assembly will be held in the Hamburg High School Auditorium, 1119 South Main Street Hamburg, AR 71646, from 6 PM to 6:45 PM. The...
