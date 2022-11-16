ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletes Unlimited women's volleyball to come to Minnesota for exhibition match

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon to become U's associate athletic director 00:33

MINNEAPOLIS -- Top professional volleyball athletes will be coming to Minnesota in the spring as part of an exhibition tour with Athletes Unlimited.

Fifteen athletes, including an Olympian, will play a match against the University of Minnesota women's volleyball team. It'll also mark the return of Taylor Reid, née Morgan, to her alma mater.

Athletes Unlimited is the only professional indoor volleyball team in the United States. It runs a unique system in which athletes garner points based on their performance in a match and top-earners then draft other teammates for the next week's games.

It allows volleyball athletes to play in their home country, as most who have ambitions of a professional career have to go to leagues overseas. Athletes Unlimited's second season, which took place in Dallas, wrapped in the spring.

The exhibition tour will start on March 23 and end on April 11. The athletes will visit top college programs including Wisconsin, Texas, and Louisville, as well as clubs in the nearby area.

Athletes Unlimited

In addition to Reid, who was an honorable mention All-American during her time with the Gophers, other top athletes on the tour include Deja McClendon, Morgan Hentz, Sydney Hilley, and Olympian Alisha Childress.

The 2023 Athletes Unlimited season will start in the fall and will be aired on ESPN.

