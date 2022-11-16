Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Manchester Launches Esports Mgt. Biz Minor
NORTH MANCHESTER – Manchester University announced today the Arthur L. Gilbert College of Business is launching an esports management minor. The announcement came during the Spartan Smash 2022 invitational for high school Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players. At least 200 high school players were expected at the North Manchester campus, according to a news release from Manchester University.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Shows Interest In U.S. 30 Planning
State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they continue to gather comments. The gathering at Warsaw Community Public Library was seen as a warm-up of what's expected at a Dec. 6 meeting at Lincoln Elementary School, where engineers will present a slew of maps covering many of the aspects in the proposal to reconstruct U.S. 30.
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko County Community Foundation Celebrates Accomplishments
The Kosciusko County Community Foundation looked back at the 2021-22 fiscal year during the annual celebration on Wednesday. From July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, the Community Foundation noted these accomplishments:. • Due to the generosity of local donors, the Foundation awarded $3.9 million in charitable grants. • Nearly...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw's Rastrelli Named First Team All-State
Warsaw junior Josefina Rastrelli earned a tremendous honor this week, being named first team all-state in the 4A division Thursday by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches. Rastrelli had a fantastic season, highlighted by a seventh place finish at the state championships in October. Rastrelli finished as the second-highest non-senior in the state. Her 18:05.6 time in that race is the fastest by a junior in Warsaw school history in the state finals. The Times-Union would like to congratulate Josefina on the tremendous accomplishment and wishes her the best for her senior season.
Times-Union Newspaper
First U.S. 30 Public Meeting Listening Session Planned For Dec. 6
The first of four U.S. 30 public meeting listening sessions will take place Dec. 6 in the Lincoln Elementary School auditorium, 203 N. Lincoln Street, Warsaw, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a presentation tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. The purpose of this listening session is to take suggestions from...
Times-Union Newspaper
Glinda Fay Isley
Glinda Fay Isley, 71, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mason Healthcare. Glinda was born in Lebanon, Tenn., on Aug. 4, 1951, to James and Margaret Ward Swafford. She married Kenneth Isley on May 29, 1969; he preceded Glinda. Titus Funeral Home, Warsaw, is entrusted with Glinda's care. A...
Times-Union Newspaper
Mayor Addresses Response To Semi-Bus Crash
Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer is proud of the way the community came together when a semi hit an Illinois school bus at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street in Warsaw on Saturday, Nov. 12, injuring 20 people. “(There was) a very unfortunate, horrible incident in the community last...
Times-Union Newspaper
Lancer Men Fall In NAIA Tourney Opener, Women Advance
WINONA LAKE - The historic season for Grace’s men’s soccer team came to an end via a 3-1 loss to Lindsey Wilsion in the first round of the NAIA tournament. The Lancers finish the season with a record of 11-3-6. They set the program for longest unbeaten streak to start a season (13 games) and were ranked in the top for multiple weeks, including the highest rank in school history.
Times-Union Newspaper
Margaret L. ‘Peggy’ Anderson
Margaret L. “Peggy” Anderson, 87, of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. Peggy was born in Warsaw on Dec. 1, 1934, the daughter of the late Marshall and Marjorie May Griswold. She graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’52. Peggy enjoyed...
Times-Union Newspaper
Survey Part Of County Parks Board’s Master Plan Process
Work on the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan continued during the Parks Board meeting Thursday with the need for public input emphasized. Donny Ritsema, senior community development planner with Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG), discussed the plans for upcoming engagement opportunities with the public. A couple weeks ago, he said, MACOG sent out an email to members of the master plan steering committee, as well as the Parks Board, that they were wanting to do a public input survey.
Times-Union Newspaper
K21 Hosts Ribbon-Cutting, Free Community Skate At Miller Sunset Pavilion
WINONA LAKE - Twenty-six years after the first of four Kosciusko Leadership Academy white paper projects on an ice skating rink in the county, it’s become a reality. On Wednesday, the K21 Health Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Miller Sunset Pavilion, 789 Park Ave., Winona Lake, which includes an ice skating rink.
Times-Union Newspaper
DreamOn Tells The Stories Of Its Clients Through Video
DreamOn Studios aims to share "stories that move," according to one of its founders, Mason Geiger. "We want to create content and share stories and give people the ability to move people to action," he said Thursday. "Everyone has a story, so getting to share those." The Kosciusko Chamber of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Daniel P. Tittle
SYRACUSE – Daniel P. Tittle, of Syracuse, passed away surrounded by his family at Avalon Village in Ligonier on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the age of 76. Born in Gary, on July 19, 1946, he was one of the sons of Walter and Neva Tittle. Dan was a 1964 graduate of Portage High School. During the summers, he attended Culver Military Academy where he earned the privilege of being named captain of the 54-foot square rigger Fowler sailing vessel. He went on to Purdue University to further his education by receiving an Associate’s in Applied Science, in Aviation Flight Technology and later Bachelor of Science in the Professional Pilot School. Later, he received a master’s degree from Purdue in Industrial Design. On May 4, 1968, in West Lafayette, he married Katherine Marschke and together they raised their son, David.
Times-Union Newspaper
Michael Kent Keith
Michael Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Big Night From Viers, Defense, Puts Triton On Top Over Plymouth
Looking to bounce back after the team’s first loss of the season to South Central last Friday, the Triton Trojans used great defense and fantastic games from junior center Addyson Viers and senior guard Kinsey Atkins to pull away from the Plymouth Lady Pilgrims early and stay on top for a 51-36 victory at the Trojan Trench Thursday night. Triton is now 4-1 this winter.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.19.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:56 a.m. Thursday - Corey Allen Bruson, 41, of 114 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw, arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 11:53 a.m. Thursday - Jaime...
Times-Union Newspaper
Carol R. Swartz
Carol R. Windler Swartz, 57, of Syracuse and Carmel, died at her home on Lake Wawasee, surrounded with love from her family. Carol was born in Lafayette on Sept. 1, 1965, to Howard and Eileen Sondgerath Windler. She married Timothy Swartz on April 25, 1992; he survives. Titus Funeral Home...
Times-Union Newspaper
Bid Issues Delay Lincoln Neighborhood Sidewalk Project
The Lincoln neighborhood sidewalk project will go out to bid for a third time in January after issues with the previous two. City Planner Justin Taylor presented a contract amendment with The Troyer Group for $8,250 to the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety Friday for additional work undertaken by the project engineer.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wilson Hopes To Be The County’s Next Coroner
Tracy Wilson started in the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office 17 years ago. Now, she’s seeking to fill the position of county coroner in the Dec. 1 Republican caucus as Tony Ciriello resigned from the elected position effective Dec. 31 after voters chose him to serve on the County Council.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lancers Basketball Teams Make History In NAIA Poll
WINONA LAKE - Grace’s men’s basketball team rocketed up the latest NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll, released on Wednesday. The Lancers jumped to No. 3 in Wednesday’s poll after a fast 6-0 start to the season. The poll makes history for Grace. It’s the highest Grace...
Comments / 0