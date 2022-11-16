Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
Chilly weekend, brace yourself
The next four days will be much like this week has been and will cool down as we get closer to winter. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Most of northeast and east central NM will remain below freezing on Friday.”. It is a good weekend to take a break....
rrobserver.com
The Kitchen Sink 505 shutting down until March
The Kitchen Sink 505 will be shutting down for the winter season and won’t open until March. “We will be coming back with a new menu in March,” Operations Manager Florida Vigil said. Nonetheless, Kitchen Sink will host several tasting parties during the winter season. See more on...
KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial policy, Golf course thieves, Freezing temperatures, Shopping local, Romantic destination
Friday’s Top Stories What’s driving New Mexico’s Fentanyl Crisis? Homeless population spikes in Belen Millions funded for low-income families in New Mexico Albuquerque man sentenced for aggravated fleeing, battery, possessing firearm Albuquerque: Did your neighborhood vote for Ronchetti or Lujan Grisham? What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24 What to know if […]
rrobserver.com
A look at more mountains in the state to slide down
Significant efforts to upgrade snowmaking capabilities, like the addition of the high-efficiency Demaclenko snow guns is allowing Ski Santa Fe to produce more and better snow earlier in the season. (Courtesy of Ski Santa Fe) With New Mexico temperatures continuing to drop, the start of ski season is inching closer.
KRQE News 13
Find the perfect gift at the ‘Ageless Artisan Craft Fair’: Winter Edition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just in time for the holidays, the Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is hosting its Winter Ageless Artisan Craft Fair in November. There will be a car show, food trucks, on-site pet adoptions, arts and crafts for kids, and more. Shop the artisan works of...
rrobserver.com
Letter carriers to collect food donations Saturday
Don’t discard the blue bag that appears in your mailbox this week. It’s signaling the return of the annual Fall Letter Carriers’ Food Drive. Participation is easy. Simply fill bags with non-perishable food items and leave them at your mail box or cluster box. Letter carriers will pick the bags up on Saturday, Nov. 19, and take them back to local post offices, where volunteers will unload and sort the items before they are transferred to the Roadrunner Food Bank for distribution statewide.
visitalbuquerque.org
Celebrate the Holidays with an Indigenous Recipe
The holidays are a great time to enjoy cooking a recipe and sharing it with your loved ones. Indian Pueblo Kitchen’s Executive Chef Davida Becenti (Diné) shared her recipe for posole, a spicy corn stew traditionally made with pork that is common for New Mexicans to eat during the holiday season. Indulge in a simmering bowl to warm you up this winter!
KRQE News 13
Traditional Spanish Market is back for Thanksgiving weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Traditional Spanish Market Artist Shows returns to Santa Fe Thanksgiving weekend. Featuring the work of 100 adult and youth artists, traditional new Mexican music, entertainment, food, and so much more. People will be able to see artists working with art that has been passed...
rrobserver.com
Balloon crash causes power outages in SW ABQ
A balloon that crashed into power lines in Southwest Albuquerque on Saturday morning caused temporary road closures and power outages in the area — but no injuries, according to local officials. The balloon hit lines at Central and 114th SW, according to a tweet from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s...
Roadrunner Food Bank getting turkeys to the less fortunate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local families won’t be going turkey-less this Thanksgiving thanks to Sandia National Labs. They, along with the Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union and the Roadrunner Food Bank, held their yearly “Take a Frozen Turkey to Work Day.” The event is meant to collect food for the less fortunate who won’t have a Thanksgiving […]
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho Thanksgiving Holiday Closures
RIO RANCHO – City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption, according to a press release. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
See billboards as urban art, shop two of Santa Fe's favorite art fairs, hit more holiday markets, take in a ghost tour, and hear the San Juan College Orchestra. 1 See billboards as urban art. This is the last weekend to see Soul of a Nation, a public art installation...
Hundreds of Albuquerque kids gifted new winter coats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of kids in Albuquerque now have new winter coats. Fed Ex cares and ‘Operation Warm’ teamed up to hand out coats to 450 students at Hodgin Elementary School on Wednesday. Students were able to look through different coats and find one that fit them best. “I think it has a huge impact […]
Thieves hit Albuquerque golf course twice in one week
A $500 reward is offered for information on the two still missing carts, or the person or people responsible. The police are still investigating.
KRQE News 13
Pueblo Creations to host Holiday Market in Bernalillo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shop for holiday gifts from local artists and small businesses. The Holiday Market in Bernalillo is an outdoor event that features art vendors, native food trucks, and an overall amazing holiday atmosphere. The pandemic impacted everyone but especially small businesses. Pueblo Creations want to bring...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
Albuquerque family warns of backyard lurker spotted in surveillance footage
A couple called police when they noticed a man had been in their backyard.
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
rrobserver.com
Caliber Collision close to completion
Construction continues at Caliber in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Caliber Collision, a new auto-body shop under construction at 4705 Sundt Rd., could be completed sometime in December. It all depends on the nation’s crippled supply chain, said Michael Vines, the foreman with Albuquerque-based Wilger Enterprise Construction. The 11,500-square-foot body...
Albuquerque elementary students get new pair of shoes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over 100 students at Alameda Elementary School in Albuquerque got a pair of brand new shoes. This comes as part of the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program. One teacher at the school says the new shoes help students feel their best at school. “When the kids come to school with new […]
