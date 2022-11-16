ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

rrobserver.com

Chilly weekend, brace yourself

The next four days will be much like this week has been and will cool down as we get closer to winter. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Most of northeast and east central NM will remain below freezing on Friday.”. It is a good weekend to take a break....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

The Kitchen Sink 505 shutting down until March

The Kitchen Sink 505 will be shutting down for the winter season and won’t open until March. “We will be coming back with a new menu in March,” Operations Manager Florida Vigil said. Nonetheless, Kitchen Sink will host several tasting parties during the winter season. See more on...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial policy, Golf course thieves, Freezing temperatures, Shopping local, Romantic destination

Friday’s Top Stories What’s driving New Mexico’s Fentanyl Crisis? Homeless population spikes in Belen Millions funded for low-income families in New Mexico Albuquerque man sentenced for aggravated fleeing, battery, possessing firearm Albuquerque: Did your neighborhood vote for Ronchetti or Lujan Grisham? What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24 What to know if […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

A look at more mountains in the state to slide down

Significant efforts to upgrade snowmaking capabilities, like the addition of the high-efficiency Demaclenko snow guns is allowing Ski Santa Fe to produce more and better snow earlier in the season. (Courtesy of Ski Santa Fe) With New Mexico temperatures continuing to drop, the start of ski season is inching closer.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Letter carriers to collect food donations Saturday

Don’t discard the blue bag that appears in your mailbox this week. It’s signaling the return of the annual Fall Letter Carriers’ Food Drive. Participation is easy. Simply fill bags with non-perishable food items and leave them at your mail box or cluster box. Letter carriers will pick the bags up on Saturday, Nov. 19, and take them back to local post offices, where volunteers will unload and sort the items before they are transferred to the Roadrunner Food Bank for distribution statewide.
RIO RANCHO, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

Celebrate the Holidays with an Indigenous Recipe

The holidays are a great time to enjoy cooking a recipe and sharing it with your loved ones. Indian Pueblo Kitchen’s Executive Chef Davida Becenti (Diné) shared her recipe for posole, a spicy corn stew traditionally made with pork that is common for New Mexicans to eat during the holiday season. Indulge in a simmering bowl to warm you up this winter!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Traditional Spanish Market is back for Thanksgiving weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Traditional Spanish Market Artist Shows returns to Santa Fe Thanksgiving weekend. Featuring the work of 100 adult and youth artists, traditional new Mexican music, entertainment, food, and so much more. People will be able to see artists working with art that has been passed...
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Balloon crash causes power outages in SW ABQ

A balloon that crashed into power lines in Southwest Albuquerque on Saturday morning caused temporary road closures and power outages in the area — but no injuries, according to local officials. The balloon hit lines at Central and 114th SW, according to a tweet from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roadrunner Food Bank getting turkeys to the less fortunate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local families won’t be going turkey-less this Thanksgiving thanks to Sandia National Labs. They, along with the Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union and the Roadrunner Food Bank, held their yearly “Take a Frozen Turkey to Work Day.” The event is meant to collect food for the less fortunate who won’t have a Thanksgiving […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

City of Rio Rancho Thanksgiving Holiday Closures

RIO RANCHO – City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption, according to a press release. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a...
RIO RANCHO, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

See billboards as urban art, shop two of Santa Fe's favorite art fairs, hit more holiday markets, take in a ghost tour, and hear the San Juan College Orchestra. 1 See billboards as urban art. This is the last weekend to see Soul of a Nation, a public art installation...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hundreds of Albuquerque kids gifted new winter coats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of kids in Albuquerque now have new winter coats. Fed Ex cares and ‘Operation Warm’ teamed up to hand out coats to 450 students at Hodgin Elementary School on Wednesday. Students were able to look through different coats and find one that fit them best. “I think it has a huge impact […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pueblo Creations to host Holiday Market in Bernalillo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shop for holiday gifts from local artists and small businesses. The Holiday Market in Bernalillo is an outdoor event that features art vendors, native food trucks, and an overall amazing holiday atmosphere. The pandemic impacted everyone but especially small businesses. Pueblo Creations want to bring...
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Caliber Collision close to completion

Construction continues at Caliber in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Caliber Collision, a new auto-body shop under construction at 4705 Sundt Rd., could be completed sometime in December. It all depends on the nation’s crippled supply chain, said Michael Vines, the foreman with Albuquerque-based Wilger Enterprise Construction. The 11,500-square-foot body...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque elementary students get new pair of shoes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over 100 students at Alameda Elementary School in Albuquerque got a pair of brand new shoes. This comes as part of the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program. One teacher at the school says the new shoes help students feel their best at school. “When the kids come to school with new […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

