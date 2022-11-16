What is it with the View and over weight Women? Is that required by the producers? I sure hope there not paying these ladies by the pound cause they got more rolls than a Bakery.
you know I see on here a lot of people think Trump needs to be in jail but what do you know against Trump that would put him in jail that the FBI and the doj don't know yet haven't they investigated him for what 7 years now and still haven't put him in jail what are they waiting for is your opinion going to make the difference if it does let the FBI know about it if you know something they don't know tell them swear under oath that you know something against Trump that they don't know and they will put him in jail simple as that you don't have to keep insinuating it tell fbi why he needs to be in jail
I am so sick and tired of those on the view. Their opinions are so basis and they are so awful to people. Please take them off of TV.
Related
Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Candace Owens said Trump's rudeness made her realize he's vengeful, paranoid, lacks humility
Trump's billionaire friend Tom Barrack reportedly called his ties to the former president 'disastrous' for his business
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to quit his show after executives asked him to tamp down Trump jokes
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Celebrities react to Donald Trump’s presidential bid announcement
Ivanka Trump was unhappy about how her friends 'turned their backs' on her during her father's administration, report says
Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back With ‘Toilet’ Dig After Trump Attacks Him By Name
Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Says It’s the ‘Exact Time’ for Merrick Garland to Indict Trump: He’s ‘a Wounded Animal’ (Video)
Trump raged against '60 Minutes' after it featured Dominion's CEO calmly dismissing his election-fraud theories
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes slipped and testified he supports the 'right to riot' at his January 6 trial
Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name
'Oh Wow!' Stephen Colbert Spots Most Awkward Moment Of Trump's Fox News Coverage
12 photos that show the Trump family's lavish wedding celebrations through the years
Don Jr. missed Trump's 2024 campaign launch because he was hunting and couldn't get a flight, report says
Trump fan Kid Rock says he’d like to have a beer with Obama: ‘There’s not a cooler’ president
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Nancy Pelosi Says She Won't Discuss Trump's Plans, Then Brutally Bashes Trump's Plans
Primetimer
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 61