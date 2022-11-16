ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tate Returns to the Court; Memphis Falls to No. 23 Houston

HOUSTON – Memphis (17-13,7-9) fell to the Houston Cougars (26-2,16-0) on Friday night. Houston defeated the Tigers in three sets (25-20,25-18,25-18). Sophomore Jasmyn Tate returned to the court tonight after missing the last three matches with an injury. Memphis was able to keep it close to start each of the sets and held Houston to .146 hitting percentage in the second set.
247Sports

Houston commit Cedric Lath breaks down commitment

At the end of the early signing period Houston landed a commitment from 6-foot-10, 235 pound big man Cedric Lath. Lath will join the Cougars in January and will redshirt this season. “I chose Houston because I feel like I fit the team and the way they play,” he said....
LoneStar 92

Mattress Mack Places Another Huge Bet on a Houston Team

Mattress Mack recently broke sports betting history by winning the largest sports bet in history. He bet $10 million and won $75 million. Maybe he is feeling lucky because he is at it again. He has just placed HALF A MILLION DOLLARS that the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The current odds are 10-1 that the University of Houston to win. If that happens, he will win a total of $5 million.
FanSided

5 Commanders reality checks for Week 11 against the Texans

It’s taken a few days, but I think I’m finally over the shock of what we saw Monday night as the Washington Commanders convincingly handled the Eagles in Philadelphia under the bright lights. The discipline and physicality they played with was a sight to see, especially in contrast to the absolute egg they had laid earlier this season when the Eagles came to FedEx.
cw39.com

It's a fun filled Motown revue, right in the heart of Midtown Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year. And Houston’s Ensemble Theatre is hoping to add a little Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder to your holiday music play list!. Beginning November 17 and running through December 24th, ” A Motown Christmas” will be featured...
designboom.com

houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife

Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
Click2Houston.com

Local entertainers star in new movie highlighting Houston’s Hip-Hop community

Houston – November is National Hip Hop History month and there’s a new movie coming out celebrating Houston’s hip hop community. Derrick ‘D-Reck’ Dixon with ‘Wreckshop Records’ and local rapper Chris ‘Propain’ Dudley joined Houston Life Monday to talk about their movie “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”.
CW33

This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.

(NEXSTAR) — One small Brazoria County city recently topped a national ranking of small cities with the most diverse populations. To calculate the rankings, Alabama-based home air quality retail company Filterbuy weighed several data factors — like ethnic/racial diversity, economic equality and more — to create a score out of 100.
defendernetwork.com

Oral health for Houston seniors: a mission we can all support

You won’t find many people who love going to the dentist. But we all know it’s important to keep our teeth healthy. Without good dental care, our overall health is at risk, especially for seniors. Article written by Karen Millender and Alicia Johnston. CenterWell Senior Primary Care applauds...
