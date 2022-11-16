Mattress Mack recently broke sports betting history by winning the largest sports bet in history. He bet $10 million and won $75 million. Maybe he is feeling lucky because he is at it again. He has just placed HALF A MILLION DOLLARS that the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The current odds are 10-1 that the University of Houston to win. If that happens, he will win a total of $5 million.

