Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Related
UH basketball recruiting strategy blends best of both worlds
The Cougars are a national program now, but they're focused on embracing Houston and Texas.
gotigersgo.com
Tate Returns to the Court; Memphis Falls to No. 23 Houston
HOUSTON – Memphis (17-13,7-9) fell to the Houston Cougars (26-2,16-0) on Friday night. Houston defeated the Tigers in three sets (25-20,25-18,25-18). Sophomore Jasmyn Tate returned to the court tonight after missing the last three matches with an injury. Memphis was able to keep it close to start each of the sets and held Houston to .146 hitting percentage in the second set.
Houston commit Cedric Lath breaks down commitment
At the end of the early signing period Houston landed a commitment from 6-foot-10, 235 pound big man Cedric Lath. Lath will join the Cougars in January and will redshirt this season. “I chose Houston because I feel like I fit the team and the way they play,” he said....
Mattress Mack Places Another Huge Bet on a Houston Team
Mattress Mack recently broke sports betting history by winning the largest sports bet in history. He bet $10 million and won $75 million. Maybe he is feeling lucky because he is at it again. He has just placed HALF A MILLION DOLLARS that the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The current odds are 10-1 that the University of Houston to win. If that happens, he will win a total of $5 million.
5 Commanders reality checks for Week 11 against the Texans
It’s taken a few days, but I think I’m finally over the shock of what we saw Monday night as the Washington Commanders convincingly handled the Eagles in Philadelphia under the bright lights. The discipline and physicality they played with was a sight to see, especially in contrast to the absolute egg they had laid earlier this season when the Eagles came to FedEx.
MaxPreps
High school basketball: McDonald’s All-American Games headed to Houston in 2023
On March 28, 2023, the 48 best boys and girls high school basketball seniors in the country will meet at the Toyota Center – home of the Houston Rockets – for the McDonald's All-American Games. This will be the first time the prestigious showcase has been played in...
Fort Bend Star
Missouri City's Michah Flowers named to 2022 All-Lone Star Conference Team
Micah Flowers of Missouri City, is one of 21 players from the Angelo State University Rams football team who have been named to the 2022 All-Lone Star Conference Teams following the Rams' undefeated regular season. Flowers, a inebacker who attended Westbury Christian, was named to the First Team. Find his...
Tacos y Más: When Houston gets cold, caldo de res is the only answer
Caldo de res at La Imperial Bakery in the East End warms body and soul.
Astros players get new jewelry from Trae Tha Truth for winning World Series
HOUSTON — Rapper and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth and celebrity jeweler Iceman Nick are adding to the Houston Astros' jewelry collection!. The duo presented some of the players, including World Series MVP Jeremy Peña, custom diamond pendants with the throwback Astros shooting star logo. About 60 of the...
Art Acevedo lands Aurora, Colorado's interim police chief job after messy exit out of Miami, Florida
He traded the bayou for the beach, and now, the larger-than-life police chief is going Mile High.
fox26houston.com
Couple rebuilds homes to revitalize north Houston neighborhood
A couple is taking a new approach to revitalizing a north Houston neighborhood by replacing two run-down old homes with new ones specifically designed to be Airbnbs. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan gives us a look inside.
cw39.com
It's a fun filled Motown revue, right in the heart of Midtown Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year. And Houston’s Ensemble Theatre is hoping to add a little Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder to your holiday music play list!. Beginning November 17 and running through December 24th, ” A Motown Christmas” will be featured...
designboom.com
houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife
Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
cw39.com
Weather gets worse before it gets better | Why indoor plans are needed this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold stretch continues with rain joining the party on Saturday. This occurs ahead of an eventual warmup with temperatures in the 60s and 70s the week of Thanksgiving. Houston will be mostly cloudy the next few days with some isolated showers potentially popping up...
Three of the Top 100 Cities in The World are Located in Texas
I'm just gonna say it, I find it hard to believe we didn't land between 78-82 cities on this list. Think you know which Lone Star Cities made the list? Our highest rated city is not our capital, nor is it Dallas, TX. Nope, the honor of the the No....
Click2Houston.com
Local entertainers star in new movie highlighting Houston’s Hip-Hop community
Houston – November is National Hip Hop History month and there’s a new movie coming out celebrating Houston’s hip hop community. Derrick ‘D-Reck’ Dixon with ‘Wreckshop Records’ and local rapper Chris ‘Propain’ Dudley joined Houston Life Monday to talk about their movie “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”.
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
(NEXSTAR) — One small Brazoria County city recently topped a national ranking of small cities with the most diverse populations. To calculate the rankings, Alabama-based home air quality retail company Filterbuy weighed several data factors — like ethnic/racial diversity, economic equality and more — to create a score out of 100.
Crooks target Houston pastor leaving bank, steal $1,300 in Thanksgiving donations
HOUSTON — Pastor Jaime Garcia is known for great weather video he contributes to KHOU 11 News, but now he's making news after becoming a crime victim Thursday afternoon. Garcia said he was watched, followed and burglarized minutes after leaving a bank near the Heights. "This is definitely a...
defendernetwork.com
Oral health for Houston seniors: a mission we can all support
You won’t find many people who love going to the dentist. But we all know it’s important to keep our teeth healthy. Without good dental care, our overall health is at risk, especially for seniors. Article written by Karen Millender and Alicia Johnston. CenterWell Senior Primary Care applauds...
HPD investigating the fatal stabbing of a mother on her birthday in W. Houston
The woman was found with multiple wounds on her body, but HPD originally said that she died of "natural causes."
FanSided
296K+
Followers
570K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0