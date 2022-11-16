Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kciiradio.com
Fairfield Family Physician Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Last month, Fairfield resident Dr. Jim Buck was awarded the 2022 Lifetime Achievement award from the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians (IAFP). Dr. Buck, the current Medical Director at Jefferson County Health Center, has been practicing medicine since he graduated from medical school at the University of Minnesota in 1979. He received his pre-med education from Harvard.
KCJJ
Two IC business organizations to merge
Two Iowa City organizations designed to help local businesses will merge next year. The Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership announced the merger earlier this week. The two organizations have been working more closely together lately…including working out of the same space during the pandemic.
Experts Believe Five-Star Iowa Commit Will Change His Mind
In late June this year, five-star recruit and top offensive tackle in the country Kadyn Proctor made his decision to commit to playing for Kirk Ferentz and Iowa. The Southeast Polk product made Hawkeye fans everywhere giddy with excitement for his eventual arrival on campus. Now, he's making them anxious.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
KCRG.com
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really know what her history had been..." Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, fall in two tight state championship contests. Updated: 3 hours ago. "THey didn't...
Creepy Reason Why Many Go to a Burlington Hill and Say “Lucinda”
Do you believe in ghosts? Your answer to that question will likely determine whether you are willing to go to a Burlington, Iowa hill and say "Lucinda" 3 times to see what happens. The legend is based upon some bluffs along Stony Hollow Road just north of Burlington, Iowa. As...
kiwaradio.com
Record Cold Expected Today Across Much Of Iowa With Sub-Zero Wind Chills
Statewide, Iowa — Wind chill factors are below zero across much of Iowa Friday morning, while forecasters say high temperatures in multiple cities will likely set records this afternoon for being so cold. Meteorologist Mike Fowle, at the National Weather Service, says the high temp in Des Moines won’t...
beckersasc.com
University of Iowa Hospitals to develop outpatient clinic
The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City has announced its 10-year medical campus transformation plan, which includes developing an outpatient clinic, with work beginning in 2023. The expansion will also include a new $70 million inpatient tower, new parking ramps and water towers, a hearing center, a research center,...
ktvo.com
Memorial fund set up for family of southeast Iowa man killed in crash
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A GoFundMe page has been started for the family of a southeast Iowa man killed in a crash this week. The fundraiser is for Dez Sanders, of Fremont, and her children. Her husband, Morgan Sanders, 22, died Tuesday morning when he lost control of his car...
KBUR
Two people injured in Henry County crash
Winfield, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says two people sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th at about 6:54 AM, Henry County Deputies received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1200 grid of US Highway 34 near mile marker 227 just west of Rome, Iowa.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa woman finds film in camera purchased at thrift store
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa woman is asking for the community's help. Juluisa Golec has lived in Ottumwa for the last few years and loves shopping at thrift stores. One day she decided to go to Goodwill, and she found a video camera to buy. When she got home,...
KBUR
One person hospitalized in Fort Madison fire
Fort Madison, IA- One person was hospitalized Wednesday, following a house fire in Fort Madison. According to a news release, Fort Madison Firefighters responded to 1733 Avenue L at about 9:30 PM Wednesday, November 16th, for what was believed to be a basement fire, with a person still inside the house.
KBOE Radio
NORTH MAHASKA SCHOOLS EVACUATED
NEW SHARON — Students, staff and faculty were evacuated just before school began Monday morning. Members of the New Sharon Fire Department and MidAmerican Energy responded to the call about 7:40 a.m. Upon staff arrival at school Monday morning several staff members reported the scent of gas. MidAmerican Energy,...
ourquadcities.com
Parents seek help to find missing Muscatine man
The parents of Trevor Wixom ask for help to find their 21-year-old son, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network and Muscatine Police. He is 5’9” tall, 140 pounds, with blond hair. He has a scar on his chest from open-heart surgery and small scars from chest tube sites.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man accused of keeping brand new BMW rented from Iowa City company for over two years
Iowa City Police say a Cedar Rapids man failed to return a brand new BMW he borrowed from an Iowa City car rental agency two years ago, leading to his arrest on theft charges. Investigators say 36-year-old Terry Gantt of Bridgit Court SE rented a 2021 BMW from Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Highway 1 West on December 16th, 2020, with a listed return date of December 21st. Gantt allegedly cancelled the credit card he used to rent the vehicle, then failed to return it.
Sioux City Journal
University of Iowa asks judge to override Children's Hospital verdict or grant new trial
IOWA CITY — The state is accusing jurors of leveling "excessive" damages and being "influenced by passion or prejudice" in awarding $12.8 million last month to a Cedar Rapids contractor who helped build the 14-story Stead Family Children's Hospital. The Iowa Attorney General Office — representing the University of...
KCJJ
Washington County man accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy at Iowa City substance abuse diversion facility
Allegedly attacking a sheriff’s deputy at an Iowa City substance abuse diversion facility has led to the arrest of a Washington County man. Iowa City Police were called to the Guildelink Center on Southgate Avenue just before 6:15 Thursday night for a subject fighting with a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy. Witnesses say 56-year-old Gary Showman of Washington had been brought to the facility for evaluation after a domestic incident in Ainsworth. Showman reportedly became aggressive and agitated with staff during the intake process, at one point allegedly elbowing the deputy in the face. As Iowa City Police were on their way to the scene, the deputy was able to take Showman into custody after a brief struggle.
KBOE Radio
FREMONT MAN DIES IN CRASH ON HWY 23
OSKALOOSA — A rural Fremont man died yesterday as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 23. Yesterday morning, at approximately 5:30am, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3000 block of Highway 23 in reference to a 2 vehicle accident. Upon deputies’ arrival, it was discovered that 22 year-old Morgan Sanders of rural Fremont, Iowa, had passed away as a result of injuries received in this accident.
Man Guilty of Cedar Rapids Shooting’s Chilling Response To Verdict
Dimione Walker of Coralville has been convicted of first-degree murder. His response to his conviction might make chills go down your spine. Seven months ago, Walker was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place at a Cedar Rapids night club. As we previously reported, on April 10th violence broke out at Taboo Nightclub & Lounge. Three people were killed and nine injured as a result of the incident, reports confirm.
