Recruiter accused of sending explicit photos to student after college fair in South Carolina, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A recruiter at a college fair in Rock Hill is accused of using a student’s contact information to send them explicit photos and exposing himself in a FaceTime call, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.
Police said officers were notified by a school counselor that there had been an incident involving a 17-year-old student at a local school.
Detectives said they learned that a student’s information was obtained by a college recruiter named Emanuel Jones during a college fair.North Carolina man sentenced to nearly 20 years for making child pornography
Police said Jones used the information to contact the student directly. Those communications became “increasingly sexual in nature.”
Detectives said Jones sent explicit pictures and made a FaceTime call where he was exposing himself to the student.
Jones was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.
