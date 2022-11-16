It took five tries for last year’s Wawasee girls basketball team to win its first Northern Lakes Conference game of the season. The Warriors began this year’s conference campaign on a high note by defeating Concord 48-36 to improve to 4-2 and start NLC play at 1-0. In front of a packed student section ready to cheer the Warriors towards victory, the home team got off to a lightning quick start. Wawasee started the game with suffocating defense, allowing the Minutemen just one shot per possession with some tough rebounding to go along with it. After securing the ball, all five Warriors zipped down the court to create some instant offense. Wawasee would rinse and repeat in order to jump out to a 6-0 lead.

