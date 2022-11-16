Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
K21 Hosts Ribbon-Cutting, Free Community Skate At Miller Sunset Pavilion
WINONA LAKE - Twenty-six years after the first of four Kosciusko Leadership Academy white paper projects on an ice skating rink in the county, it’s become a reality. On Wednesday, the K21 Health Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Miller Sunset Pavilion, 789 Park Ave., Winona Lake, which includes an ice skating rink.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Shows Interest In U.S. 30 Planning
State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they continue to gather comments. The gathering at Warsaw Community Public Library was seen as a warm-up of what's expected at a Dec. 6 meeting at Lincoln Elementary School, where engineers will present a slew of maps covering many of the aspects in the proposal to reconstruct U.S. 30.
Times-Union Newspaper
Young Tigers, Hire Park BMX Seeing Growth
Young Tigers Football & Cheerleading and Hire Park BMX are two big pieces of the Warsaw Parks System. Tuesday, representatives of both organizations talked to the Warsaw Parks Board about what they do and offer. “Record numbers this year and it’s a real exciting thing to see,” Dave McCool, Young...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw's Rastrelli Named First Team All-State
Warsaw junior Josefina Rastrelli earned a tremendous honor this week, being named first team all-state in the 4A division Thursday by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches. Rastrelli had a fantastic season, highlighted by a seventh place finish at the state championships in October. Rastrelli finished as the second-highest non-senior in the state. Her 18:05.6 time in that race is the fastest by a junior in Warsaw school history in the state finals. The Times-Union would like to congratulate Josefina on the tremendous accomplishment and wishes her the best for her senior season.
Times-Union Newspaper
Mayor Addresses Response To Semi-Bus Crash
Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer is proud of the way the community came together when a semi hit an Illinois school bus at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street in Warsaw on Saturday, Nov. 12, injuring 20 people. “(There was) a very unfortunate, horrible incident in the community last...
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko County Community Foundation Celebrates Accomplishments
The Kosciusko County Community Foundation looked back at the 2021-22 fiscal year during the annual celebration on Wednesday. From July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, the Community Foundation noted these accomplishments:. • Due to the generosity of local donors, the Foundation awarded $3.9 million in charitable grants. • Nearly...
Times-Union Newspaper
Survey Part Of County Parks Board’s Master Plan Process
Work on the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan continued during the Parks Board meeting Thursday with the need for public input emphasized. Donny Ritsema, senior community development planner with Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG), discussed the plans for upcoming engagement opportunities with the public. A couple weeks ago, he said, MACOG sent out an email to members of the master plan steering committee, as well as the Parks Board, that they were wanting to do a public input survey.
Times-Union Newspaper
Bid Issues Delay Lincoln Neighborhood Sidewalk Project
The Lincoln neighborhood sidewalk project will go out to bid for a third time in January after issues with the previous two. City Planner Justin Taylor presented a contract amendment with The Troyer Group for $8,250 to the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety Friday for additional work undertaken by the project engineer.
Times-Union Newspaper
Big Night From Viers, Defense, Puts Triton On Top Over Plymouth
Looking to bounce back after the team’s first loss of the season to South Central last Friday, the Triton Trojans used great defense and fantastic games from junior center Addyson Viers and senior guard Kinsey Atkins to pull away from the Plymouth Lady Pilgrims early and stay on top for a 51-36 victory at the Trojan Trench Thursday night. Triton is now 4-1 this winter.
Times-Union Newspaper
Margaret L. ‘Peggy’ Anderson
Margaret L. “Peggy” Anderson, 87, of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. Peggy was born in Warsaw on Dec. 1, 1934, the daughter of the late Marshall and Marjorie May Griswold. She graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’52. Peggy enjoyed...
Times-Union Newspaper
First U.S. 30 Public Meeting Listening Session Planned For Dec. 6
The first of four U.S. 30 public meeting listening sessions will take place Dec. 6 in the Lincoln Elementary School auditorium, 203 N. Lincoln Street, Warsaw, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a presentation tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. The purpose of this listening session is to take suggestions from...
Times-Union Newspaper
Wawasee Stifles Concord For First Northern Lakes Victory
It took five tries for last year’s Wawasee girls basketball team to win its first Northern Lakes Conference game of the season. The Warriors began this year’s conference campaign on a high note by defeating Concord 48-36 to improve to 4-2 and start NLC play at 1-0. In front of a packed student section ready to cheer the Warriors towards victory, the home team got off to a lightning quick start. Wawasee started the game with suffocating defense, allowing the Minutemen just one shot per possession with some tough rebounding to go along with it. After securing the ball, all five Warriors zipped down the court to create some instant offense. Wawasee would rinse and repeat in order to jump out to a 6-0 lead.
Times-Union Newspaper
Michael ‘Mike’ Kent Keith
Michael “Mike” Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw. Mike was born April 20, 1958, in Fort Wayne, to Janet Eileen Moser and Lee Thomas Keith. Mike’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 1 p.m....
Times-Union Newspaper
CASA Thanks Community Tor Successful Holiday Festival Annual Fundraising Event
On Friday, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kosciusko County held its Annual Holiday Festival fundraiser. CASA hosted close to 400 corporate sponsors, business leaders and other CASA supporters at Image Air Charter’s hangar. The theme, “Strands of Lives Changed,” was inspired by CASA of Kosciusko County celebrating their 30th, or pearl, anniversary, of advocating for abused and neglected children. Once again, the community did their part to financially support CASA’s mission of providing advocates for children embroiled in the court system, according to a news release from CASA.
Times-Union Newspaper
Glinda Fay Isley
Glinda Fay Isley, 71, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mason Healthcare. Glinda was born in Lebanon, Tenn., on Aug. 4, 1951, to James and Margaret Ward Swafford. She married Kenneth Isley on May 29, 1969; he preceded Glinda. Titus Funeral Home, Warsaw, is entrusted with Glinda's care. A...
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Town Council Partners On Dam Repair
SYRACUSE – Syracuse Town Council members unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District to repair the dam. Councilman Larry Siegel was not present at the meeting. David Johnston, Board member of Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District, was present...
Times-Union Newspaper
Lancer Men Fall In NAIA Tourney Opener, Women Advance
WINONA LAKE - The historic season for Grace’s men’s soccer team came to an end via a 3-1 loss to Lindsey Wilsion in the first round of the NAIA tournament. The Lancers finish the season with a record of 11-3-6. They set the program for longest unbeaten streak to start a season (13 games) and were ranked in the top for multiple weeks, including the highest rank in school history.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wilson Hopes To Be The County’s Next Coroner
Tracy Wilson started in the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office 17 years ago. Now, she’s seeking to fill the position of county coroner in the Dec. 1 Republican caucus as Tony Ciriello resigned from the elected position effective Dec. 31 after voters chose him to serve on the County Council.
Times-Union Newspaper
DreamOn Tells The Stories Of Its Clients Through Video
DreamOn Studios aims to share "stories that move," according to one of its founders, Mason Geiger. "We want to create content and share stories and give people the ability to move people to action," he said Thursday. "Everyone has a story, so getting to share those." The Kosciusko Chamber of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.19.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:56 a.m. Thursday - Corey Allen Bruson, 41, of 114 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw, arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 11:53 a.m. Thursday - Jaime...
