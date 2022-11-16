Read full article on original website
Related
We Already Know What Class The Next Overwatch 2 Hero Will Be
While "Overwatch 2" has mostly retained the series' signature gameplay, Blizzard Entertainment's follow-up to the highly popular hero shooter was released with some changes to the core formula — some better than others — and new characters to shake things up a bit. Upon its rocky launch on October 4, "Overwatch 2" shipped with three new heroes for players to choose from — Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko. Recently, Blizzard announced that a new Tank hero named Rammatra will be introduced on December 6 and will be attainable at Tier 55 in the game's Battle Pass. But apparently, Ramattra isn't the only new hero that will be added to "Overwatch 2" in the new future.
How To Add And Invite Friends In Warzone 2.0
Players everywhere have been battling it out in the free-to-play battle royale experience "Call of Duty Warzone 2.0," which finally launched on Nov. 16, 2022. Within just one quick match, players will notice there is a lot new with this sequel. In addition to a brand-new map (Al Mazrah) capable of holding 150 players, "Warzone 2.0" brings a new game mode called "DMZ," a handful of gameplay improvements, and a new battle pass. But, in its current state, "Warzone 2.0" has a few issues preventing players from fully enjoying the experience.
DokeV Fans Shocked By Massive Delay
In 2019, developer Pearl Abyss announced "DokeV," a monster-catching, K-pop-inspired action-adventure game. Since then, there have been more updates regarding the game that have gotten players excited, including a GamesCom 2021 appearance that had a nearly four-minute-long trailer. "DokeV" has gone through some massive changes, including an entire genre shift from MMORPG to an action-adventure title. The game was originally set to release in 2023, but a conference call following Q3 of 2022 revealed that the game's been delayed.
Modern Warfare 2's Competitive Multiplayer Playlist Delayed Last-Minute
Activision and Infinity Ward have successfully launched "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" alongside Season 1 of "Modern Warfare 2," introducing new content and the game's first battle pass. Unfortunately, the big update was missing something that Treyarch had been working on for "Modern Warfare 2" multiplayer: the "Call of Duty League" Moshpit playlist, which was meant to serve as a bridge between the normal multiplayer modes and the rule sets used in the professional scene.
The Callisto Protocol Official Trailer Is Going To Make Waiting Very Difficult
"The Callisto Protocol" is fast approaching its release date of December 2 and hype for the game has reached an all-time high, especially after the release of the official launch trailer for the game. After several presentations showing off the creepy environment and the horrifying monsters that await players in "The Callisto Protocol," not to mention some glowing hand-on previews praising its intense melee combat and grisly atmosphere, fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The launch trailer is focused almost entirely on narrative and tone, although it still keeps main story elements a secret.
GTA Online Could Finally Get A Much-Requested Feature
"Grand Theft Auto Online" is far from a perfect game, but even in 2022 it remains one of Rockstar's most lucrative titles. This online mode for "Grand Theft Auto 5" has received lots of updates and additional content over the years, but there's one thing that's been missing from the game for a long time: fast travel. It doesn't usually take too long to get around in "Grand Theft Auto" games — especially if a player has access to aircraft or knows how to exploit — but with "Grand Theft Auto 6" boasting a map as large as "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" combined, fast travel is looking more and more appetizing.
Yoshinori Kitase Pushed Hard For Cloud To Keep His Smooth Moves In Final Fantasy 7 Remake
For better or worse, "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" diverges in some pretty major ways from 1997's "Final Fantasy 7." It strictly centers upon the initial "Midgar" portion of the original game, changes the combat system to action-based, and, most importantly for some, features some dramatic changes to the "Final Fantasy 7" timeline. In many cases, certain story elements have been altered or expanded, and there are even several sequences that weren't in the original game at all. These revisions have divided fans of the franchise, to say the least.
Destiny 2 Is Getting Some Major PvP Changes
After over five years of action, "Destiny 2" continues to delight fans as Bungie rolls out regular updates and new content for the game. The latest expansion, "Lightfall," will release early next year and Bungie unveiled major changes to the "Destiny 2" economy last month intended to make it more accessible to players. Now, in the latest blog post from the developer, Bungie has announced another set of big updates focused on the PvP experience.
Why You'll Probably Want To Switch To Sonic Frontiers' 60 FPS Mode
In "Sonic" games, there's nothing more important than going fast — well, except for being able to actually tell what's happening on screen. Sonic and friends can go ridiculously fast in every game, but the trade-off for this speed is the uncertainty of what's coming next as backgrounds blur and players inevitably run into walls or miss platforms. In the 3D games, it's easier to tell what's coming up as the perspective shifts from a side view to a behind-Sonic view — the main thing limiting players' ability to see what's going on in newer "Sonic" games is low FPS.
The Best Starter In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet
As they dive into the Paldea region to catch and battle pocket monsters, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" players will have plenty of choices to make. From where to go first to what sort of team to put together, developer Game Freak has provided Pokémon trainers with no shortage of options to explore in the title. One of the first (and, for some, biggest) choices players will have to make centers on starter Pokémon.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: Where To Find Tinkatink
Early reactions to "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" all said the same thing: it's buggy and barely chugs along on the Nintendo Switch, but it still shakes up the tried and true formula enough to be fun for veterans and newcomers alike. Sure, maybe NPCs more than five feet away from the player move at 5 FPS and there are glitches galore with the physics engine, but the game has its cute moments, tons of fun new features, and — best of all — a fresh roster of unique Pokémon to catch and log in your Pokedex.
Why Blizzard Games Are Being Shut Down In China
It's safe to say that Blizzard Entertainment has been in a lot of headlines recently, and not for the best reasons. While "Overwatch 2" was highly anticipated before its release, the game got off to a rocky start due to a litany of technical issues. On top of that, the fallout from its parent company Activision Blizzard being caught up in several lawsuits still looms heavy over the industry, especially in the wake of the company's proposed purchase by Microsoft. It appears the recent woes for Blizzard will continue, as it's been revealed that the company's services in China will soon cease.
SVG Asks: Do You Buy Modern Warfare 2 To Play The Campaign Or Just Multiplayer?
"Call of Duty" might as well be the sports game of shooters because of how it transitioned from a "Medal of Honor" clone to a yearly success like "FIFA," "NBA 2K," and "MLB." Still, Activision Blizzard's latest "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" (not to be confused with the 2009 version) seems like a success despite some initial backlash over cross-play options.
Can You Edit Perk Packages In Warzone 2.0?
From a whole new game mode known as "DMZ" to the introduction of a new battle pass and the addition of an interrogation system, Activision has shaken up the "Warzone" experience in "2.0." Beyond these changes, the battle royale also borrowed from "Modern Warfare 2" with the inclusion of perk packages.
How Warzone 2.0's Interrogation System Works
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" finally arrived in mid-November, introducing an updated version of the free-to-play battle royale. Several new features accompanied the release, including the Al Mazrah map, modes like DMZ, and fresh mechanics. The update also ushered in Gulag 2.0, which instead pits two players against two other players as opposed to the old 1v1, and the return of 150 player lobbies. The original "Warzone" had the same lobby size, but the number has fluctuated from season to season depending on the maps and modes available for people to play.
The Best Upcoming 2023 PS5 Game Releases Ranked
Gaming had a strong year in 2022. FromSoftware's latest game, "Elden Ring," became the company's fastest-selling game, while "God of War Ragnarok" has been regarded as nearly perfect. Other blockbusters for the PS5 included "Gran Turismo 7," "Horizon Forbidden West," and "The Last of Us Part 1," all of which received favorable reviews on the PS5.
Can Your PC Run Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0?
"Call of Duty Warzone 2.0" is a free-to-play battleground arena game that will allow "CoD" fans to fight it out in the Republic of Adal. Activision has overhauled the Gulag, added an all-new DMZ mode, and included several other upgrades to make this newest version of "Warzone" the most action-packed one yet. Players want to be certain they have the gear to play before they can jump in and start letting the bullets fly, though.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?
The newest installment of the everlasting "Pokémon" series releases for the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022, and with it comes a number of new mechanics and changes to the formula of the series as fans know it. "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," companion games that make up the series' ninth Generation, are the first open-world games in the mainline series. Yes, "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" was also set in an open world, but it was technically a spinoff being developed at the same time as the new games.
How Chrono Trigger Stalled Final Fantasy 7 Development
Before becoming a runaway success and selling over 13.9 million copies, "Final Fantasy 7" struggled through multiple iterations and development phases. Following "Final Fantasy 6," Square tried three different times to create a follow-up. As detailed by Polygon, the entry started life as a 2D, direct sequel designed for the Super Famicom. After the first attempt derailed, the company looked into transitioning the franchise to 3D. The team tested the waters with a demo for the Nintendo 64, but later abandoned this to develop for the PlayStation. This move transformed the "Final Fantasy" series forever and strained Square's relationship with Nintendo.
Halo Infinite: How To Unlock The Clippy Cosmetics
The Free-to-play multiplayer title "Halo: Infinite" has a wide range of cosmetics and customization options for players to choose from. For example, players can pick up esports skins to support their favorite team or get their hands on a cat ear helmet from the in-game store. In addition, players can unlock free and premium cosmetics from the battle pass. But not everyone is a fan of this monetization system, with many complaining about the items being overpriced and exclusive.
