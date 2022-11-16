Another man accused of trying to meet teen at Clearfield Sheetz by local group

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another man was accused of trying to meet up with a teenager by the local group 814 Pred Hunters in Clearfield, Lawrence Township Police report.

Lawrence Township police were called to the Sheetz on Clearfield Shawville Highway just before 9 p.m. Nov. 5, to find the group confronting 42-year-old Sonny Kelley, of New Baltimore, Somerset County. Kelley is the 11th man, that we currently know of, to have been accused by the group.

Kelley was allegedly messaging what he thought was a 15-year-old teen girl about meeting up for sex. Police said the 814 Pred Hunters handed over another binder full of printouts of the messages that began on Oct. 27, according to arresting officers.

Police noted that in the binder, there were messages showing that Kelley was told the girl was only 15 and responded with “15 could get some in trouble,” but continued to engage with the decoy.

According to the criminal complaint, there was a message where Kelley allegedly mentioned going on the road with him, as well as various messages relating to his genitals and wanting to see the girl naked.

When taken into custody and asked, police said he “did not dispute” the messages they read. He also allegedly had nine condoms on him that night.

Kelley is facing charges of criminal attempt – corruption of minors, and criminal use of a communications device. He was released after posting $25,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

