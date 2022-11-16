ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, PA

Another man accused of trying to meet teen at Clearfield Sheetz by local group

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GfNe6_0jD5TEVk00

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another man was accused of trying to meet up with a teenager by the local group 814 Pred Hunters in Clearfield, Lawrence Township Police report.

Lawrence Township police were called to the Sheetz on Clearfield Shawville Highway just before 9 p.m. Nov. 5, to find the group confronting 42-year-old Sonny Kelley, of New Baltimore, Somerset County. Kelley is the 11th man, that we currently know of, to have been accused by the group.

Kelley was allegedly messaging what he thought was a 15-year-old teen girl about meeting up for sex. Police said the 814 Pred Hunters handed over another binder full of printouts of the messages that began on Oct. 27, according to arresting officers.

Man accused of luring teen to auto parts store in Clearfield

Police noted that in the binder, there were messages showing that Kelley was told the girl was only 15 and responded with “15 could get some in trouble,” but continued to engage with the decoy.

According to the criminal complaint, there was a message where Kelley allegedly mentioned going on the road with him, as well as various messages relating to his genitals and wanting to see the girl naked.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here .

When taken into custody and asked, police said he “did not dispute” the messages they read. He also allegedly had nine condoms on him that night.

Kelley is facing charges of criminal attempt – corruption of minors, and criminal use of a communications device. He was released after posting $25,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Local ‘deathmatch’ wrestler jailed after drugs were found, police report

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local independent wrestler is behind bars after state police said they found over 20 grams of drugs in a vehicle. On Thursday, Barry Leach, 59, and Brandon Graver, most notably known as wrestling superstar G-Raver, were both found slouched inside a car along Hares Valley Road, state police in Huntingdon […]
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven police say missing youth has been located

LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police posted word Friday night that a missing teen has been located. No other information was immediately available. That word followed a 24-hour search for the 17-year-old male reported missing from his E. Water Street home Thursday night. Therecord-online will provide additional information when...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
explore venango

Area Woman Accused of Stealing Over $68K in Pa. Lottery Ticket Winnings

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water for allegedly stealing over $68,000.00 in Pa. Lottery Ticket winnings. Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 41-year-old Amy Marie Nelson, of Marienville, on Tuesday, November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
MARIENVILLE, PA
explore venango

Charges Against Local Man Accused of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend in Clarion Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges against a local man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Clarion Borough have been withdrawn. According to court documents, the following charges against 32-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran, of Oil City, were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, November 15 in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn:
CLARION, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seeking Information Regarding Hit-and-Run in Morris Township

MORRIS TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of hit and run in Morris Township. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident happened at 12:16 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, on Glendale Avenue in Morris Township, Clearfield County. Police say a Dodge...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in Johnstown bust: report

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police. On Nov. 15, state police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Monroeville business owner arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of drive-thru window

A Murrysville man was arrested for allegedly selling prescription pain pills out of the drive-thru window of his Monroeville business. Monroeville police say officers from their department and federal DEA agents observed Brian Schlagel, 45, owner of Philly Pretzel Factory on William Penn Highway, buy and sell pills out of his business and home over the course of several months.
MONROEVILLE, PA
WTAJ

PSU Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff program celebrates graduates

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — 39 graduates are being celebrated for completing Penn State’s Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Training Academy. The program provides specialized educational training and services over the course of 19 weeks. Cadets are educated on Pennsylvania crime codes, civil procedures, cultural diversity, ethics, firearms, first aid, defensive tactics and physical training. All […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania mother allegedly needed fentanyl because God told her they would die soon and the opioid would make death easier

A Pennsylvania mother is facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly tried to kill her  8-year-old daughter with fentanyl.   KDKA reports that Skye Naggy of Greensburg was involuntarily committed to the Westmoreland Hospital’s behavioral health services on Oct. 25. According to family members in the criminal complaint, Naggy wanted to get her hands on fentanyl because […]
GREENSBURG, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Breaking Window, Gaining Entrance to Ex-Girlfriend’s Residence

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly breaking a door window and gaining entrance into his ex-girlfriend’s residence in Tionesta Township. Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 40-year-old David T. Sacunas, of Venus, on Monday, November 14, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Shooting reported in Renovo, person in custody

RENOVO, PA – Authorities have responded to a report of a shooting just before 5 p.m. Wednesday near the 500 block of St. Clair Avenue in Renovo. Life-Flight was reported called in and one person is said to be in custody. The initial report said the victim was shot...
RENOVO, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy