Gamespot
Get The Last Of Us PS5 Remake For $50 Today
Black Friday doesn't officially begin for another week, but Amazon and Best Buy are rolling out good video game deals already. One of the nice offers available now includes the recently released The Last of Us Part I Remake for $50, which is down $20 from the game's $70 list price.
Gamespot
Returnal For PS5 Discounted To $30 Right Now
2021's PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal from developer Housemarque is discounted nicely right now as part of an early Black Friday markdown. The well-received shooter is currently on sale on Amazon and Best Buy for just $30, which is a nice markdown from its $70 list price. Returnal was one of...
Gamespot
Get Horizon Forbidden West On PS5 For $40 Today
You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a deal this year, and if you're in the market for one of Sony's best PlayStation exclusives of 2022, Amazon and Best Buy have you covered. Both stores are selling Horizon Forbidden West for only $40 USD right now, which is the best markdown on the title we've seen since launch.
Gamespot
With Fallout 5 Coming, New Vegas Director Says He Still Loves The Series, Lists Potential Locations For A New Game
The director of Fallout: New Vegas has said he could see himself returning to the Fallout universe one day, though it's too soon to say if that will happen. Josh Sawyer directed 2010's New Vegas and told Kinda Funny Games that he still loves Fallout and offered up some possible locations for a future title.
Gamespot
Best PlayStation Plus Games November 2022
The nights are getting longer, the weather’s getting colder, and your family is hitting you up about your plans for the holidays. So you know what that means: time to park yourself in front of the telly and get some gaming going. Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus this month, and my recommendations for some cozy games to play from the Game Catalog.
Gamespot
The Game Awards IMAX Screenings Will Include An Exclusive Dead Space Remake Gameplay Preview
The Game Awards has just announced that it'll be partnering with IMAX to offer live screenings of the show in 40 cities across the US and Canada. As an incentive for those who may be on the fence about buying a cinema ticket to watch an awards show, the IMAX screenings will include an exclusive "extended gameplay preview" of the upcoming Dead Space remake.
Gamespot
Dead Island 2 Has Been Delayed Again
Dead Island 2 has been in development a long time, with the sequel disappearing off the radar for a number of years, only to resurface recently with a 2023 release date. Now the game has been delayed again--though hopefully for the last time--with a new release date of April 28, 2023.
Gamespot
Xbox Store Black Friday Sale - 50 Best Game Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. It's almost time for another Black Friday weekend, and right now you can save big on a number of games through the Xbox Store. Kicking off the discount festivities early, Microsoft has slashed the prices on more than 900 games in its digital storefront, many of which include enhanced and deluxe versions of titles that feature plenty of extra content. We've rounded up our favorite deals from the Xbox Store's Black Friday sale below.
Gamespot
Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet – Launch Trailer
Embark on a new, open-world Pokémon adventure through the rich and expansive Paldea region! Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, available now on Nintendo Switch!
Gamespot
Xbox Series S Holiday Edition Now Available For $250
Ahead of Black Friday, The Xbox Series S "Holiday" Console is now available at major retailers for $250. With the gift-giving season around the corner, the Xbox Series S will likely be a popular pick this year, especially at this limited-time $250 price. We wouldn't be surprised to see the console sell out in the coming weeks, so if you want to put the Xbox Series S under the tree, it's a good idea to buy it as soon as possible.
Gamespot
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Will Look Its Best On PC, PS5, And Xbox Series X
Square Enix has revealed details on what kind of graphical performance players can expect when Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion launches on console and PC. Originally released on the PSP in 2008, the remake of Crisis Core has seen a substantial upgrade in the visual department, with improved HD graphics and refreshed character models being added to the game.
Gamespot
Get Sackboy: A Big Adventure For $20 Today
Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 and PS5 editions are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. These are the lowest prices we've seen for Sackboy so far. Both versions of Sackboy: A Big Adventure are $20, reduced by $40 from the original price of $60. Sackboy: A Big Adventure...
Gamespot
Evil West Everything To Know
Evil West is an action filled, gory, fast paced, third-person shooter with a narrative driven linear campaign. So it goes without saying, you’ll be doing a lot of shooting alongside a healthy mix of melee as well. Evil West features an online co-op for the entire campaign, but only...
Gamespot
Saints Row Dev Merging With Gearbox After New Game's Lukewarm Reviews
Volition, the Illinois-based studio that recently launched a Saints Row reboot that garnered a mixed reaction from fans, is merging with Borderlands studio Gearbox. Embracer Group, which owns both Volition and Gearbox, announced that Volition will "transition to become a part of Gearbox." The move comes after the Saints Row reboot didn't exactly strike a chord critically, but management at Embracer said the game "performed in line" with expectations.
Gamespot
All 45 New Games Arriving In The Nintendo Switch eShop This Week
The Nintendo Switch eShop is getting 45 new games this week, including the highly anticipated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Game Freak's next mainline Pokemon game is set to release on November 18. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is an open world game set in Paldea, a region loosely inspired by Spain....
Gamespot
Sea Of Thieves Season 8 Adds On-Demand PvP Full Of New Rewards
Sea of Thieves Season 8 comes ashore next week on November 22, and with it comes the de facto replacement for the game's Arena mode, which was taken offline earlier this year. Since then, the game's fierce PvP contingent has been eager for something like it--a way to jump into action against other crews, rather than having to search for targets across the open world or rely on AI threats such as the Kraken or Skeleton Forts. With the new Hourglass of Fortune onboard every pirate ship in the game, PvP is much easier to initiate without taking players out of the game's marquee sandbox mode, Adventure.
Gamespot
Get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate For $40 Right Now
Early Black Friday deals are already rolling out, including some pretty excellent discounts on a variety of PlayStation products. Amazon and Best Buy are currently selling Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition and the standard version for a pretty nice discount. The Ultimate Edition is marked down to $40 right...
Gamespot
Goat Simulator 3 Release Trailer
Goat Simulator 3 arrives today exclusively on PC via the Epic Games Store. Play with up to three friends or solo and discover the secrets waiting for you on San Angora. What are you waiting for? Get your hooves on all the goat-filled action now!
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass Ultimate In Season 3
Battlefield 2042 will be added to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library sometime soon. Electronic Arts and DICE have confirmed that the military shooter will come to Game Pass Ultimate "starting in Season 3." The new season, called Escalation, arrives on November 22. Whether or not Battlefield 2042 will be...
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Version Differences: Which Version Should You Get?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are here and each version has something unique to offer the completionist trainer. If you're anything like me, you probably want to know the differences between the two versions to inform your purchasing decision (or to know what to look out for in your travels). While each version will have easy access to unique Pokemon not available in other versions, Scarlet and Violet's exclusives extend beyond that. Players will attend different schools, have a different Professor, and even have different outfits, all unique to their version of the game. Now it's time to break them down.
