Georgia State

The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Associated Press

Biden's granddaughter Naomi ties knot in White House wedding

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ’s granddaughter Naomi Biden and Peter Neal were married Saturday in just the 19th wedding in the history of the White House, exchanging vows on the South Lawn in unseasonably cold temperatures in front of scores of family and friends. The bride, who wore a long-sleeved, high-neck gown with a very long veil, and groom exchanged “I do’s” during a nippy late-morning ceremony in bright sunshine but with temperatures in the low 40s. The 250 guests sat in white folding chairs and some wore scarves with their coats. The newlyweds, who were dressed by American fashion designer Ralph Lauren, posed for photos afterward on the balcony, with the bride’s long veil flowing over the railing. The south side of the White House, facing the lawn and Washington Monument in the distance, was decorated with wreaths and garland bearing white flowers. The bride walked along an aisle that led from the Diplomatic Reception Room to an altar made up of shrubs and white flowers.
WASHINGTON, DC

