Read full article on original website
Related
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Biden's granddaughter Naomi ties knot in White House wedding
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ’s granddaughter Naomi Biden and Peter Neal were married Saturday in just the 19th wedding in the history of the White House, exchanging vows on the South Lawn in unseasonably cold temperatures in front of scores of family and friends. The bride, who wore a long-sleeved, high-neck gown with a very long veil, and groom exchanged “I do’s” during a nippy late-morning ceremony in bright sunshine but with temperatures in the low 40s. The 250 guests sat in white folding chairs and some wore scarves with their coats. The newlyweds, who were dressed by American fashion designer Ralph Lauren, posed for photos afterward on the balcony, with the bride’s long veil flowing over the railing. The south side of the White House, facing the lawn and Washington Monument in the distance, was decorated with wreaths and garland bearing white flowers. The bride walked along an aisle that led from the Diplomatic Reception Room to an altar made up of shrubs and white flowers.
Comments / 0