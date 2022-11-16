Marlborough – Michael E. Vigeant, 65, of Marlborough, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at home. He was the son of Joanne (McNeil) Vigeant and the son of the late Andrew C. Vigeant Jr., Michael was predeceased by his wife Patti A. (Maples) Vigeant, who died in 2021. Besides his mother, Michael is survived by his siblings, Karl Vigeant and his wife Debbie of Marlborough, Ken Vigeant and his wife Margie of Marlborough, Debbie Lazazzero and her husband Paul of Marlborough, Linda Alamshah and her husband Robert of Londonderry, NH, and Steve Vigeant and his wife Lori of Nashua, NH, as well as many nieces and nephews.

MARLBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO