Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Related
Here are the 5 Cheapest Places to Get Gas this Weekend in Worcester
2. 7-Eleven - 1442 Grafton St. and Bonair Road. 5. Duquette's - 690 Grafton St. and Rudolph Street.
communityadvocate.com
Tractor trailer rolls over on I-290 in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – A tractor trailer driver suffered non-life threatening injuries after the trailer rolled over. At 7:45 a.m. Nov. 18, the Shrewsbury Fire Department responded to a tractor trailer rollover on I-290 near the Route 140 ramp. At the time, the fire department urged drivers to avoid the area.
communityadvocate.com
Marlene S. Antalek, 76, of Shrewsbury
– Marlene S. (Anderson) Antalek, a longtime resident, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 14, 2022. Born to Arthur and Rosemary (Campbell) Anderson of Worcester on June 6, 1946. She is survived by her loving, devoted husband and soulmate, Paul R. Antalek, her beloved daughter and best friend Dawn Firmin...
communityadvocate.com
Theresa H. Kirally, 61, of Southborough
– Theresa H. Kirally, 61, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2022, after a courageous battle against cancer. She was the devoted wife to Raymond F. Kirally, Jr.; beloved mother to her three daughters, Christine Reardon and her husband Rian of Clinton, Shea and Amber Kirally of Southborough, and sister to Joan Paris of Marlborough.
Noah Opoku Gyamfi, who killed pedestrian in crosswalk, to lose license for 15 years
A Worcester man pleaded guilty Friday to motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation today in Worcester District Court in connection with a fatal crash that took place in September 2019. Noah Opoku Gyamfi, 46, was sentenced to three years of probation and a 15-year statutory loss of license, court documents...
communityadvocate.com
Richard & Edith Getchell, of Marlborough
– The family of Richard E. Getchell, 93, (November 10, 2022) and Edith L. (Malm) Getchell, 90, (April 7, 2022), of Marlborough and former longtime residents of Framingham, MA invite relatives and friends to a period of visitation from 1:00 to 3:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Richard and Edith’s Life at 3:00pm on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA.
Framingham Police: 2 Injured in 3-Car Crash
RAMINGHAM – Two people were injured and transported by ambulance to MetroWest Medical center in Framingham after a crash yesterday on Route 9. The crash happened at 5;28 p.m. at 1316 Worcester Road. Framingham Police described the crash as 3-car, rear-end accident. No citations were issued, said the Police...
UPDATED: Woman Stabbed in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A woman was stabbed in Framingham this afternoon, November 16. The stabbing happened on Phelps Road around 2:30 p.m. “This incident stemmed from an altercation between two parties who are known to each other,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The woman, in her 40s,...
whdh.com
Tractor-trailer rollover causes shutdown of I-290 eastbound in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - All lanes of I-290 east in Shrewsbury were closed for a time Friday morning due to a serious tractor-trailer crash near exit 26. Officials said the crash happened by Route 140 Friday morning, with the truck blocking the roadway sometime before 8 a.m. Detours in the...
communityadvocate.com
Donald D. Haitsma, 88, of Northborough
– Donald “Don” D. Haitsma, 88, of Northborough died on November 11, 2022 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester. A lifelong Northborough resident, Don was the only child born to Raymond S. and Eleanor D. (Faunce) Haitsma. His beloved mother died tragically when he was young. In time, his father remarried, and his stepmother Eleanor C. (Bezanson) Haitsma, stepbrother Allan and sister Susan ultimately rounded out his family.
communityadvocate.com
Wayback Burgers coming to Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – A new burger joint is coming to town. Wayback Burgers, based in Cheshire, Conn., has announced that it has signed a lease for 600 Union Street. Wayback currently operates 166 restaurants in 35 states and overseas. This will be the second location in Massachusetts. Both franchises will be owned and operated by Dario DiPietrantonio.
All lanes reopened on Route 146 in Millbury
MILLBURY — All lanes are now open and a downed power line has been removed after state police diverted traffic between West Main Street and Boston Road on state Route 146 in Millbury for about an hour Wednesday. Traffic was congested on the highway in the Millbury area as...
House of the Week: 11 Westland St., Worcester, a country home with city conveniences
WORCESTER — All the conveniences of city living with the living space of a country home are found in this unique 11-room Colonial Revival built in 1896. This stately 4,791-square-foot home at 11 Westland St. in the Hammond Height Historic District is listed with Jane Kelleher with Re/Max Vision for $759,900.
nbcboston.com
Driver Crashes into Pole in Mass. Walmart Parking Lot
Police in Leicester, Massachusetts, responded overnight to a single car crash in a Walmart parking lot. The Leicester Police Department posted a photo to Facebook of the car in its bizarre resting position, in which it appeared to be propped on a parking pole. "In case you were wondering... no...
communityadvocate.com
Michael E. Vigeant, 65, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Michael E. Vigeant, 65, of Marlborough, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at home. He was the son of Joanne (McNeil) Vigeant and the son of the late Andrew C. Vigeant Jr., Michael was predeceased by his wife Patti A. (Maples) Vigeant, who died in 2021. Besides his mother, Michael is survived by his siblings, Karl Vigeant and his wife Debbie of Marlborough, Ken Vigeant and his wife Margie of Marlborough, Debbie Lazazzero and her husband Paul of Marlborough, Linda Alamshah and her husband Robert of Londonderry, NH, and Steve Vigeant and his wife Lori of Nashua, NH, as well as many nieces and nephews.
communityadvocate.com
Laura A. Pichierri, 61, of Grafton
– Laura A. Pichierri, 61, passed away at home after a long illness November 15, 2022. She was predeceased by her parents Mary Helen (Scott) and Virgil F. Pichierri. She leaves her brother Damian Pichierri and his wife Patricia and her beloved nephew Austin and niece Kara and goddaughter Caryna along with several cousins and many close friends.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Health Dept. offers sharps disposal
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Health Department is reminding residents that needles, syringes and lancets should not be disposed in regular household trash in Massachusetts. That’s under a statewide ban that went into effect in 2012. In Shrewsbury, residents can bring their sharps to the Health Department to properly...
communityadvocate.com
Shirley W. Price, 95, of Hudson
– Shirley W. Price, 95 of Hudson, died peacefully, on November 16, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Sheffield, MA. She was the wife of the late John W. Price. They were childhood sweethearts and were married for 57 years. Born in Tyrone, PA, she was the daughter of...
Lodging house in Worcester’s Main South, site of 47 police incidents since July, shut down by city
A lodging house in Worcester’s Main South neighborhood, which has seen 47 police incidents since July 1, was denied a license by the city’s License Commission on Thursday. New Life LLC, a Burlington-based company, purchased the lodging house at 20 King St. over the summer. While neighbors said the site had been a problem for a long time, they had hope that new owners would make a positive change; instead, things began to get worse.
whdh.com
Rollover crash shuts down lanes on I-93 south in Woburn
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Several lanes of I-93 southbound in Woburn have been closed due to a rollover crash Friday morning, causing significant delays. Traffic started backing up sometime before 6 a.m., when a garbage truck appeared to roll over and crash onto its side, blocking multiple lanes in the process.
Comments / 0